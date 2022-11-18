ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Mass DEP Awards Recycling Grant to Bedford

~ Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Bedford Refuse & Recycling Administrator. Bedford has been awarded $7,200 as part of the 2022 Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP), a grant program administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and created under the Green Communities Act. The Baker-Polito Administration recently announced the award...
The Bedford Citizen

Health Department tips to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 During the Holidays

~ Submitted by Heidi Porter, Health and Human Services Director. Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 During the Holidays. Pick up a free COVID-19 rapid test kit. At-home rapid tests are an important strategy to protect you, your friends and family from getting exposed to COVID-19. Help us stop the spread of COVID-19 in Bedford. Test kits are currently available for Bedford residents at the following locations:
The Bedford Citizen

What are you thankful for?

Happy Thanksgiving week to you all. We asked people to share what they are thankful for this season. You are also invited to join in. Go to the add comment section at the bottom of this story and submit what makes you thankful. All we ask is that this be politics-free please.
The Bedford Citizen

Time to Light up Your Home for the Holidays with Luminaria

With the dark early winter days upon us, now's the time to get your Luminaria kit to brighten your walkway throughout the holidays. The Bedford Minuteman Memorial Scholarship Trust is once again supporting Bedford Public Schools through the annual sale of Christmas Luminaria. The kits can be purchased at Chip-in Farm for $15 and the proceeds will benefit the American Studies programs at each of the elementary school libraries.
The Bedford Citizen

Panel Seeks Formal Reports on Lead, Energy at Hanscom Field

The Hanscom Field Advisory Commission is requesting a formal commitment from the Massachusetts Port Authority to address issues of potential lead contamination and renewable energy at the airport. Commission members at a virtual meeting on Tuesday unanimously approved a memorandum to include the topics in the scope of the upcoming...
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent's Update – November 18

Superintendent Conrad's weekly message for November 18, 2022, focuses on remembering Dorry O'Malley; Annual Bedford Fired Department Toy Collection; Native American Heritage Month; Davis Literary Event; Native American Heritage Month; ALICE in BPS and at BHS; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays. Sad News. We learned this week that...
The Bedford Citizen

CSF, Flatbread Collaborate to Raise Funds

CSF Bedford Dollars for Scholars will collaborate with Flatbread Company at 213 Burlington Road for a fall fundraising event next Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 3 to 9 p.m. The restaurant will contribute a portion of the proceeds from all dine-in and take-out flatbread orders. The menu is available at http://www.flatbreadcompany.com.
The Bedford Citizen

Ta Da! Arriving This Week: The Fourth Annual Edition of The Bedford Guide

The latest edition of The Bedford Guide will arrive in mailboxes this week and offers a look back at the past year and the events and people who stood out to help make our town such a lively and interesting place to live. We extend sincere thanks to the many loyal sponsors who support the publication of The Guide – you will find a complete list on page 2 and we encourage you to patronize them and extend your own thanks for all they do to support both The Guide and The Bedford Citizen itself.
The Bedford Citizen

What Do They Do There Anyway – MITRE

MITRE, if there ever was a well-known company in Bedford, it's MITRE. Everyone knows someone who works there or who knows someone who worked there. There are currently around 2,000 people who work at the Bedford facility, second only to Hanscom in terms of local employment. If you ask...
The Bedford Citizen

Special Town Meeting, November 14

More than 1,000 people crowded into the Bedford High School gym for Monday night's Special Town Meeting. The biggest article of the night involved expanding the Minuteman Bikeway onto what is now the Reformatory Branch Trail. That article needed a two-third vote – it failed on a 537 to 537 tally. Articles 4 and 5 that would have delayed the Bedford Fire Station project were also defeated.
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Businesses in the News

Thermacell LIV Named to TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2022. BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Thermacell Repellents, Inc., the leading manufacturer of trusted and highly-effective area mosquito solutions, is proud to announce that its LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System has been named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2022. TIME's annual list features 200 extraordinary innovations that are changing our lives and were evaluated based on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

