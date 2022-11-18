Read full article on original website
Mass DEP Awards Recycling Grant to Bedford
~ Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Bedford Refuse & Recycling Administrator. Bedford has been awarded $7,200 as part of the 2022 Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP), a grant program administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and created under the Green Communities Act. The Baker-Polito Administration recently announced the award...
Health Department tips to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 During the Holidays
~ Submitted by Heidi Porter, Health and Human Services Director. Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 During the Holidays. Pick up a free COVID-19 rapid test kit. At-home rapid tests are an important strategy to protect you, your friends and family from getting exposed to COVID-19. Help us stop the spread of COVID-19 in Bedford. Test kits are currently available for Bedford residents at the following locations:
Bedford Santa Will Return For the 77th Time on December 24
It’s a funny thing mentioning Bedford Santa in town, many people know the guy who started it way back when. And it’s never the same person. That’s likely because the Bedford Community Santa program has been going on for 76 years and the folks who volunteer for the program tend to stick around for decades.
Superintendent Search about to Reach for Community Input
The search for a new superintendent of Bedford schools will soon involve residents. Bedford School Committee Chair Brad Morrison said on Friday that the search subcommittee will distribute an online survey, probably before Dec. 1, “to try to gain input from the community and help shape the selection process.”
What are you thankful for?
Happy Thanksgiving week to you all. We asked people to share what they are thankful for this season. You are also invited to join in. Go to the add comment section at the bottom of this story and submit what makes you thankful. All we ask is that this be politics-free please.
Time to Light up Your Home for the Holidays with Luminaria
With the dark early winter days upon us, now’s the time to get your Luminaria kit to brighten your walkway throughout the holidays. The Bedford Minuteman Memorial Scholarship Trust is once again supporting Bedford Public Schools through the annual sale of Christmas Luminaria. The kits can be purchased at Chip-in Farm for $15 and the proceeds will benefit the American Studies programs at each of the elementary school libraries.
Human Service Providers Honor Longtime Group Home Staff Member
It’s easy for Bob Renois to explain why he has worked for 23 years at the Guild for Human Services. “The kids and the staff make me love the job,” he declared. “Because they love me, I love them, too.”. Renois, a residential assistant at the Guild’s...
Panel Seeks Formal Reports on Lead, Energy at Hanscom Field
The Hanscom Field Advisory Commission is requesting a formal commitment from the Massachusetts Port Authority to address issues of potential lead contamination and renewable energy at the airport. Commission members at a virtual meeting on Tuesday unanimously approved a memorandum to include the topics in the scope of the upcoming...
Superintendent’s Update – November 18
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 18, 2022, focuses on remembering Dorry O’Malley; Annual Bedford Fired Department Toy Collection; Native American Heritage Month; Davis Literary Event; Native American Heritage Month; ALICE in BPS and at BHS; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays. Sad News. We learned this week that...
CSF, Flatbread Collaborate to Raise Funds
CSF Bedford Dollars for Scholars will collaborate with Flatbread Company at 213 Burlington Road for a fall fundraising event next Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 3 to 9 p.m. The restaurant will contribute a portion of the proceeds from all dine-in and take-out flatbread orders. The menu is available at http://www.flatbreadcompany.com.
Ta Da! Arriving This Week: The Fourth Annual Edition of The Bedford Guide
The latest edition of The Bedford Guide will arrive in mailboxes this week and offers a look back at the past year and the events and people who stood out to help make our town such a lively and interesting place to live. We extend sincere thanks to the many loyal sponsors who support the publication of The Guide – you will find a complete list on page 2 and we encourage you to patronize them and extend your own thanks for all they do to support both The Guide and The Bedford Citizen itself.
Hearings Begin on Proposed Two-Family Dwelling Zoning Changes
The Bedford Planning Board last week held a public hearing regarding its draft revisions to the zoning bylaw related to two-family dwellings. The hearing will be continued on Dec. 13. The board plans to include the amendments on the 2023 Annual Town Meeting warrant. The proposal establishes that any dwellings...
Leaders of High School Cheer Reflect on Growth, Success
The Bedford High School cheer team is working on a new stunt sequence for Wednesday’s in-school pep rally, leading to the final outdoor appearance at Thursday morning’s football finale at Sabourin Field. For the five senior captains, the close of the fall season comes with a wave of...
Letter to the Editor: One Resident’s Concern about Article 10-A Heavy Heart
I write this before knowing which side has won, and I sit here with a heavy heart. The votes have been cast, some of us are elated with victory others are exhausted and depleted by defeat. My heart is heavy for those folks who have not been able to use,...
What Do They Do There Anyway – MITRE
MITRE, if there ever was a well-known company in Bedford, it’s MITRE. Everyone knows someone who works there or who knows someone who worked there. There are currently around 2,000 people who work at the Bedford facility, second only to Hanscom in terms of local employment. If you ask...
MCC Faculty Member to Perform As Part of College Concert Series
Middlesex Community College will welcome faculty member and noted guitarist Raley Beggs for a performance as part of the Fall 2022 “A World of Music” concert series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at MCC’s Concert Hall in Bedford. “Middlesex Community College has been a blessing...
Special Town Meeting, November 14
More than 1,000 people crowded into the Bedford High School gym for Monday night’s Special Town Meeting. The biggest article of the night involved expanding the Minuteman Bikeway onto what is now the Reformatory Branch Trail. That article needed a two-third vote – it failed on a 537 to 537 tally. Articles 4 and 5 that would have delayed the Bedford Fire Station project were also defeated.
St. Paul’s to hold Annual Advent Craft Fair
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is preparing for its annual Advent Fair, to be held this year on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Fair features gifts, crafts, food, and holiday cheer for all ages with all proceeds benefitting the work and ministries of the church.
Bedford Businesses in the News
Thermacell LIV Named to TIME’s List of the Best Inventions of 2022. BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Thermacell Repellents, Inc., the leading manufacturer of trusted and highly-effective area mosquito solutions, is proud to announce that its LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System has been named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022. TIME’s annual list features 200 extraordinary innovations that are changing our lives and were evaluated based on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.
Voters Deny Bikeway Acquisitions, Culminating Intense Months of Discord
The proposed extension of the Minuteman Bikeway, which after 17 years of quiet planning erupted into a local issue of unprecedented intensity, was interred by a Special Town Meeting vote late Monday night – a vote that was not close. The 537-537 tally was well short of the two-thirds...
