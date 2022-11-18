Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cal Football: Linebacker Jackson Sirmon Still Digesting His Big Game Hero Status
Jackson Sirmon is new to the Big Game. The senior linebacker arrived here in the offseason, a transfer from Washington, so his background in rivalry games was the Apple Cup. He cannot possibly understand what a Big Deal he will be someday. And forever in the hearts and minds of Cal fans. Especially those among the 51,892 at Memorial Stadium.
247Sports
Cal Coach Justin Wilcox reacts to Big Game win over Stanford
Cal head coach Justin Wilcox reacts to a thrilling Big Game rivalry win over Stanford. The Golden Bears used 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win 27-20.
Chip Kelly on Sunday About USC, the Short Prep Week for Cal
Chip Kelly talked Sunday before practice -- more about USC, what the Trojan defense did tactically, the short week before playing California, and more.
Cal Football: 125th Big Game Thread - Bears Win After Scoop & Score by Jackson Sirmon
Senior linebacker dashes 37 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter to key comeback.
Will USC fans take over the Rose Bowl for UCLA game?
The Rose Bowl will be at capacity for Saturday's showdown between USC and UCLA. The game officially sold out on Nov. 15, with 70,685 tickets purchased. The Rose Bowl seats roughly 92,000, but UCLA tarps off portions of the stadium. The UCLA student section will be 16,700, and USC's will be 6,500.
USC vs. UCLA football rivalry: CFP berth, Pac-12 title, millions of dollars on the line
The USC vs. UCLA college football rivalry dates back to 1929. And very few of the matchups have had as much riding on it as the 2022 edition. If USC wins, the Trojans will secure a spot in the Pac-12 football championship game and stay alive in the race for the final College Football Playoff berth. The Trojans are No. 7 in the CFP rankings and could potentially wind up at No. 4 with wins over UCLA, Notre Dame and their Pac-12 title game opponent.
CBS Sports
California vs. Stanford: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-3), but not for long. Stanford and the Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Daily Californian
I still believe in the blue and gold
It’s been 17 years since I’ve had anything published here. I have three daughters now, I still live in the Bay Area and I’m married to a former Cal swimmer who has a Big C tattoo on her bicep — just in case anyone ever forgets she’s a fourth-generation Bear.
BeaverBlitz Staff Picks: No. 23 Oregon State at Arizona State
Oregon State and Arizona State are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff and two special guests are providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
What Utah Football must do to beat Oregon in Pac-12 clash
Fittingly enough, Week 12 of the 2022 college football season is a massive one for the Pac-12. The conference has two huge games, although both lost a bit of luster thanks to some upsets last week. The USC-UCLA game at 8 p.m. ET looks like the headliner, but the Utah-Oregon game a couple hours later may be even more interesting.
Daily Californian
Jack of all trades, master of a ton: Jaydn Ott’s journey to always be No. 1
One is the only number that occupies the exact same binary and Roman numerals. One is the rails on a monorail, the position the top song on the charts occupy, the identifying characteristic of a solo act — the lone wolf. One is the first odd number, an integer...
Iowa State wrestlers blank Grand View, end college wrestling’s longest dual-meet win streak
HUMBOLDT — The nation’s longest active dual-meet winning streak came to a screeching halt on Sunday. The Iowa State wrestling team blanked Grand View, 40-0, here at Humboldt High School. It is the first loss for the Vikings since Nov. 7, 2013, a span of 3,300 days. They had won 116 consecutive duals, the longest streak at any level of college wrestling.
Daily Californian
Little things, big picture: Monroe Young’s secret to success
Wide receiver Monroe Young lights up as any devoted sports fan would when asked about that one heart-wrenching memory. (From the two dissolved 3-1 leads in 2016 to the Seahawks’ infamous should’ve-run-the-ball incident just one year prior, professional sports are truly heartbreakers). “Yes! Oh, my God, yes! That...
