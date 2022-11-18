ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

AllTrojans

Will USC fans take over the Rose Bowl for UCLA game?

The Rose Bowl will be at capacity for Saturday's showdown between USC and UCLA. The game officially sold out on Nov. 15, with 70,685 tickets purchased. The Rose Bowl seats roughly 92,000, but UCLA tarps off portions of the stadium. The UCLA student section will be 16,700, and USC's will be 6,500.
AllTrojans

USC vs. UCLA football rivalry: CFP berth, Pac-12 title, millions of dollars on the line

The USC vs. UCLA college football rivalry dates back to 1929. And very few of the matchups have had as much riding on it as the 2022 edition. If USC wins, the Trojans will secure a spot in the Pac-12 football championship game and stay alive in the race for the final College Football Playoff berth. The Trojans are No. 7 in the CFP rankings and could potentially wind up at No. 4 with wins over UCLA, Notre Dame and their Pac-12 title game opponent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

California vs. Stanford: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-3), but not for long. Stanford and the Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
STANFORD, CA
Daily Californian

I still believe in the blue and gold

It’s been 17 years since I’ve had anything published here. I have three daughters now, I still live in the Bay Area and I’m married to a former Cal swimmer who has a Big C tattoo on her bicep — just in case anyone ever forgets she’s a fourth-generation Bear.
247Sports

BeaverBlitz Staff Picks: No. 23 Oregon State at Arizona State

Oregon State and Arizona State are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff and two special guests are providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
CORVALLIS, OR
ClutchPoints

What Utah Football must do to beat Oregon in Pac-12 clash

Fittingly enough, Week 12 of the 2022 college football season is a massive one for the Pac-12. The conference has two huge games, although both lost a bit of luster thanks to some upsets last week. The USC-UCLA game at 8 p.m. ET looks like the headliner, but the Utah-Oregon game a couple hours later may be even more interesting.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Daily Californian

Jack of all trades, master of a ton: Jaydn Ott’s journey to always be No. 1

One is the only number that occupies the exact same binary and Roman numerals. One is the rails on a monorail, the position the top song on the charts occupy, the identifying characteristic of a solo act — the lone wolf. One is the first odd number, an integer...
The Des Moines Register

Iowa State wrestlers blank Grand View, end college wrestling’s longest dual-meet win streak

HUMBOLDT — The nation’s longest active dual-meet winning streak came to a screeching halt on Sunday. The Iowa State wrestling team blanked Grand View, 40-0, here at Humboldt High School. It is the first loss for the Vikings since Nov. 7, 2013, a span of 3,300 days. They had won 116 consecutive duals, the longest streak at any level of college wrestling.
AMES, IA
Daily Californian

Little things, big picture: Monroe Young’s secret to success

Wide receiver Monroe Young lights up as any devoted sports fan would when asked about that one heart-wrenching memory. (From the two dissolved 3-1 leads in 2016 to the Seahawks’ infamous should’ve-run-the-ball incident just one year prior, professional sports are truly heartbreakers). “Yes! Oh, my God, yes! That...
SEATTLE, WA

