The USC vs. UCLA college football rivalry dates back to 1929. And very few of the matchups have had as much riding on it as the 2022 edition. If USC wins, the Trojans will secure a spot in the Pac-12 football championship game and stay alive in the race for the final College Football Playoff berth. The Trojans are No. 7 in the CFP rankings and could potentially wind up at No. 4 with wins over UCLA, Notre Dame and their Pac-12 title game opponent.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO