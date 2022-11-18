ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What do people mean when they refer to 'traditional marriage'? 'It's clear that it's code,' LGBTQ activists say.

By Beth Greenfield
 4 days ago
maggie p
4d ago

It’s not code nor is it a conspiracy. It’s just a biological male with a biological female making a lifelong commitment and having kids. It’s the backbone of civilization.

Steve Feldman
4d ago

traditional marriage =biological male marries biological female.get married start a family and so on its normal how do you think most of us got here its not rocket science now riddle me thisyou ever seen 2 male dogs reproduce me neitherever see 2 female cats reproduceme neither2 boys cannot scientifically reproduce even after surgical mutilationsame with girls the woke crowd needs to get off the government kool-aid and really wake up

don baze jr
4d ago

it wouldn't be "a dog whistle of sorts" if they weren't trying to force their opinions on the rest of the world.... here again... you HAVE TO agree with/condone them or you're just wrong!!! they throw around names and insults like bigot, homophobe, racist when you don't agree with them... insults that have lost their 'sting' as they have so often been humorously, improperly used... and frankly so ridiculously over used that they've been rendered meaningless... do what you do and leave me alone about it... if we all turned gay, human kind would cease to exist. it's like a bunch of little kids yelling "look at me!!!! I'm different!!!" ... well no sh¡+ sherlock!!Sherlock!!! were all different!!! get over yourself!!

