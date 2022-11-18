Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto PlatformAron SolomonStanford, CA
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Daily Californian
Chopped trees, stormed fields: The tale of Cal’s Big Game comeback
If a tree falls in the forest, and there’s no one around to hear it, does it make a sound?. A tree did fall today, but there were 51,892 people to witness it — and it made a rumble. After trailing most of the game, a blue and...
Daily Californian
'Burdensome': Students weigh financial burden of UCDC, study abroad programs
One night during UCDC, Cyn Gomez (they/he) and their friends decided what to do with their free night: stay in. It’s all they could afford. A semester at the UC Washington Center, or UCDC, was something Gomez had always wanted to experience, especially after protesting in Washington, D.C. for gun control, which changed their perspective on what they wanted to do with their life.
Daily Californian
Choose your own adventure: Berkeley edition
Choose your own adventure books are a remarkable childhood classic. They call on the reader to make various narrative decisions that ultimately make up the entire course of the story. Do you fight the dragon or run away? Can you help the princess or leave her? Regardless of whether you end up dying by a clan of elves or return safely to the castle, they’re always a load of fun!
Daily Californian
Layering 101: A guide to winter in Berkeley
Two things about me: I love fashion and I hate being cold with a fiery passion (but not fiery enough to keep me warm during these unpleasantly bitter days). As we inch further and further into winter, the wind’s teeth grow sharper and sharper, biting deep into our bones. However, I refuse to acquiesce to this grueling chill, and above all, refuse to sacrifice an iota of style to the winter’s cold embrace. Nothing will stop me from serving a look, be it wind, rain, sleet, or snow — I will deliver nonetheless.
Daily Californian
‘One day stronger’: 4K rally in support of academic worker strike
UC Berkeley undergraduate students rallied in support of the ongoing academic worker strike at 3 p.m. Friday in front of the Campanile before marching to UC President Michael Drake’s house in the Berkeley Hills. A band played for the crowd and, in addition to the strike, speakers discussed People’s...
Daily Californian
‘Our goal is to not escalate’: UC Berkeley students protest ‘What is a Woman?’ presentation
Conservative political commentator Matt Walsh held a presentation on campus Thursday, drawing a crowd of peaceful protesters outside his venue at the Martin Luther King Jr. Building. Hosted by student organizations Young Americans for Freedom at Berkeley and Berkeley College Republicans, Walsh screened and spoke about his documentary film “What...
Daily Californian
UC may dock pay from striking academic workers, faculty
The University of California may dock pay from those participating in the ongoing academic worker strike — including faculty striking in solidarity — according to Berkeley Faculty Association chair James Vernon. Vernon said in an email that he received this information from a source whom he could not...
Daily Californian
Alameda County, Berkeley finalize 2022 midterm election results
More than a week after the 2022 midterm elections, the Alameda County Registrar’s Office has finalized the counting of votes with the election results for both Alameda County and the city of Berkeley being released Friday. Ballots are still being audited as of press time. During the most recent...
Daily Californian
‘We’re just so tired’: EECS academic student employees demand increase in funding
Amid the ongoing academic workers’ strike throughout the UC system, those in the UC Berkeley departments of electrical engineering and computer science, or EECS, data science and statistics have noted that cases of overtime work and long office hours are common problems faced by undergraduate and graduate student instructors.
Daily Californian
UCPD reports aggravated assault with BB gun near Hearst Avenue, Gayley Road
UCPD responded to an aggravated assault that occurred near Hearst Avenue and Gayley Road at approximately 9:06 p.m. Sunday night, according to a UCPD WarnMe alert. Three UC Berkeley student campus security officers, or CSOs, were shot at with a BB gun by people driving a grey Mercedes Benz. Two of the three were struck, but not injured.
Comments / 0