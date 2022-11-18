Two things about me: I love fashion and I hate being cold with a fiery passion (but not fiery enough to keep me warm during these unpleasantly bitter days). As we inch further and further into winter, the wind’s teeth grow sharper and sharper, biting deep into our bones. However, I refuse to acquiesce to this grueling chill, and above all, refuse to sacrifice an iota of style to the winter’s cold embrace. Nothing will stop me from serving a look, be it wind, rain, sleet, or snow — I will deliver nonetheless.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO