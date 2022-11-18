ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ScienceAlert

Can't Hear People When There's Noise Around? A Study Links This to Dementia Risk

Hearing is a skill most of us take for granted. But a study from last year suggested that adults should listen out for changes in their hearing, as hearing difficulties might be linked to developing dementia at an older age. In a study of over 80,000 adults over the age of 60, those who had trouble hearing speech in noisy environments had a greater risk of dementia, which is an umbrella term for conditions characterized by memory loss and difficulty with language and other thinking skills. But there's an upside, too: The study added to evidence suggesting hearing problems may not just...
CNET

How to Talk to Someone With Alzheimer's or Other Dementia: Never Say 'No'

This story is part of Mysteries of the Brain, CNET's deep dive into the human brain's infinite complexities. I'll never forget the last real conversation I had with my wonderful late mother-in-law, Grace. She'd had Alzheimer's disease for a number of years, and making a call on her smartphone was getting tough for her. So I was surprised to see her name pop up on my screen, calling me on a random Thursday night in the fall of 2021.
verywellmind.com

What Are the 7 Stages of Dementia?

Dementia typically affects older adults, but it is not a normal part of the aging process—while some amount of forgetfulness is normal with age, dementia is a severe disorder that can affect the person’s ability to function on a daily basis. According to the National Institute on Aging,...
MSNBC

White beauty standards are putting Black women in danger

Racism kills, and a new study on the potentially harmful effects of chemical hair straighteners has shown the paradox many nonwhite people face when forced to conform to white beauty standards. Late last week, the National Institutes of Health released findings from a study that suggested women who use chemical...
COLORADO STATE
Scary Mommy

Parents Who Have Boys Are More Likely To Experience Quicker Cognitive Decline

There seems to be a long-standing stereotype that raising girls is more taxing on parents. Whether that’s due to assumptions that girls are more emotional and higher maintenance or just the longstanding patriarchy, a family with multiple girls seems to be pitied. However, a new study may show that parents of boys might be in for some challenges later in life.
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccinations found to cause small, temporary changes in menstruation

Victoria Male, a digestion and metabolism professor at Imperial College London, has published a Perspectives piece in the journal Science addressing reports of COVID-19 vaccines having various impacts on menstruation. In her article, she notes that thus far, research has shown that such vaccines can cause small, temporary changes in menstruation.
Medical News Today

How long the aggressive stage of dementia lasts

Aggression is a common dementia symptom, but it does not happen to everyone and does not follow a predictable pattern or timeline. It is not a distinct stage of dementia — rather, it is a symptom. It can also be a reaction to fear, frustration, or discomfort. Aggression is...
MedicalXpress

Studies provide latest 'real world' evidence on effectiveness of COVID-19 treatments

Two studies published by The BMJ today provide up to date evidence on the effectiveness of both currently licensed and possible COVID-19 treatments under everyday ("real world") conditions, helping to shed more light on whether these drugs can prevent people from becoming seriously ill. The first is an observational study...
PsyPost

People with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury are more likely to be prescribed medication than attend psychotherapy

A team of researchers explored treatment patterns among people diagnosed with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury. The findings, published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, revealed that these individuals are more likely to be prescribed psychotropic medication than to receive psychotherapy — which may be a cause for concern.
Medical News Today

Green tea and resveratrol may prevent the formation of Alzheimer's plaques

In some people, viruses may trigger the accumulation of amyloid plaque and inflammation associated with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in the brain. Growing evidence links activation of the common herpes virus to dementia onset and anti-herpes treatments to lower dementia risk. Using 2D and 3D models of herpes-induced AD, scientists...
The Independent

Mothers of children under four ‘get only 18 minutes of daily physical activity’

UK mothers with children aged four and under get less than 20 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity every day, research suggests.The study also found less than half of mothers meet the recommended levels of exercise, regardless of the age of their children.Results also showed those with multiple children engaged in lower amounts of daily moderate-to-vigorous physical activity compared to those with one child.Based on their findings, published in the journal Plos One, the researchers said efforts should be made to help mothers take part in high-intensity physical activity.More needs to be done by local government planners and leisure facility providers...
psychologytoday.com

Caring for a Loved One with Alzheimer’s or Dementia

One in four Americans are currently taking care of an aging loved one. Depression affects 20-40 percent of all caregivers. Some 85 percent of family caregivers do not receive respite. In 2021, 11 million people—more than 10 percent of the U.S. population—provided 16 billion hours of unpaid care for loved...

