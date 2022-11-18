Read full article on original website
Can't Hear People When There's Noise Around? A Study Links This to Dementia Risk
Hearing is a skill most of us take for granted. But a study from last year suggested that adults should listen out for changes in their hearing, as hearing difficulties might be linked to developing dementia at an older age. In a study of over 80,000 adults over the age of 60, those who had trouble hearing speech in noisy environments had a greater risk of dementia, which is an umbrella term for conditions characterized by memory loss and difficulty with language and other thinking skills. But there's an upside, too: The study added to evidence suggesting hearing problems may not just...
CNET
How to Talk to Someone With Alzheimer's or Other Dementia: Never Say 'No'
This story is part of Mysteries of the Brain, CNET's deep dive into the human brain's infinite complexities. I'll never forget the last real conversation I had with my wonderful late mother-in-law, Grace. She'd had Alzheimer's disease for a number of years, and making a call on her smartphone was getting tough for her. So I was surprised to see her name pop up on my screen, calling me on a random Thursday night in the fall of 2021.
verywellmind.com
What Are the 7 Stages of Dementia?
Dementia typically affects older adults, but it is not a normal part of the aging process—while some amount of forgetfulness is normal with age, dementia is a severe disorder that can affect the person’s ability to function on a daily basis. According to the National Institute on Aging,...
MSNBC
White beauty standards are putting Black women in danger
Racism kills, and a new study on the potentially harmful effects of chemical hair straighteners has shown the paradox many nonwhite people face when forced to conform to white beauty standards. Late last week, the National Institutes of Health released findings from a study that suggested women who use chemical...
Parents Who Have Boys Are More Likely To Experience Quicker Cognitive Decline
There seems to be a long-standing stereotype that raising girls is more taxing on parents. Whether that’s due to assumptions that girls are more emotional and higher maintenance or just the longstanding patriarchy, a family with multiple girls seems to be pitied. However, a new study may show that parents of boys might be in for some challenges later in life.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccinations found to cause small, temporary changes in menstruation
Victoria Male, a digestion and metabolism professor at Imperial College London, has published a Perspectives piece in the journal Science addressing reports of COVID-19 vaccines having various impacts on menstruation. In her article, she notes that thus far, research has shown that such vaccines can cause small, temporary changes in menstruation.
New study shows 1 in 5 deaths for U.S. adults ages 20 to 49 are from excessive drinking
An estimated 1 in 5 deaths of U.S. adults ages 20 to 49 is from excessive drinking, a new study by JAMA Network Open reports. Excessive alcohol consumption is a leading cause of preventable deaths in the United States. For U.S. adults ages 20 to 64, an estimated 1 in...
Two women stopped binge eating after their brains were stimulated with electricity
What if we told you that electric zaps to the brain stopped two women from binge eating?. Dr. Casey Halpern, a neurosurgeon at the University of Pennsylvania, told The New York Times that he and his colleagues decided to try deep brain stimulation on patients that had the common but underreported disorder.
Turmeric Supplements Linked to Liver Injury in Rare Cases, New Research Shows
Turmeric is a popular wellness supplement that's considered generally safe. But rarely, it's shown to do more harm than good.
Medical News Today
How long the aggressive stage of dementia lasts
Aggression is a common dementia symptom, but it does not happen to everyone and does not follow a predictable pattern or timeline. It is not a distinct stage of dementia — rather, it is a symptom. It can also be a reaction to fear, frustration, or discomfort. Aggression is...
MedicalXpress
Studies provide latest 'real world' evidence on effectiveness of COVID-19 treatments
Two studies published by The BMJ today provide up to date evidence on the effectiveness of both currently licensed and possible COVID-19 treatments under everyday ("real world") conditions, helping to shed more light on whether these drugs can prevent people from becoming seriously ill. The first is an observational study...
One dose of synthetic "magic mushrooms" may temporarily ease treatment-resistant depression, study says
Psilocybin, the psychedelic chemical found in so-called magic mushrooms, may help treat depression in some patients, a new study found. Researchers said a 25 mg one-time dose of the synthetic formulation of psilocybin reduced depression scores significantly in patients — but was associated with adverse side effects. For the...
Worried you're forgetful? People who are anxious are among those most likely to have a poor memory, research suggests
It can be a real bind worrying about whether you've remembered to turn off the gas at home or if you've forgotten someone's special birthday. But by fretting about such matters you could be making things worse, a study suggests. Researchers have found that certain personality traits can affect how...
PsyPost
People with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury are more likely to be prescribed medication than attend psychotherapy
A team of researchers explored treatment patterns among people diagnosed with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury. The findings, published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, revealed that these individuals are more likely to be prescribed psychotropic medication than to receive psychotherapy — which may be a cause for concern.
msn.com
Chris Hemsworth adopting healthy lifestyle after learning he is at risk for Alzheimer's disease
Chris Hemsworth has made changes to his lifestyle after learning he is at risk for Alzheimer's disease. While filming his new TV series Limitless, the Thor actor underwent extensive blood work, with the tests showing he may be at higher risk for developing the progressive neurologic disorder. Specifically, longevity specialist...
Medical News Today
Green tea and resveratrol may prevent the formation of Alzheimer's plaques
In some people, viruses may trigger the accumulation of amyloid plaque and inflammation associated with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in the brain. Growing evidence links activation of the common herpes virus to dementia onset and anti-herpes treatments to lower dementia risk. Using 2D and 3D models of herpes-induced AD, scientists...
Mothers of children under four ‘get only 18 minutes of daily physical activity’
UK mothers with children aged four and under get less than 20 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity every day, research suggests.The study also found less than half of mothers meet the recommended levels of exercise, regardless of the age of their children.Results also showed those with multiple children engaged in lower amounts of daily moderate-to-vigorous physical activity compared to those with one child.Based on their findings, published in the journal Plos One, the researchers said efforts should be made to help mothers take part in high-intensity physical activity.More needs to be done by local government planners and leisure facility providers...
Half of younger primary care physicians burned out, older physicians anticipate leaving profession: survey
In the United States, young primary care physicians are reporting heightened levels of burnout and emotional distress. Those who reported these mental health problems were more likely to say the quality of care they provided declined during the pandemic. Forty-five percent of U.S. physicians over the age of 55 plan...
Alcohol killed thousands of young Americans in recent years, CDC study finds. Here are 5 signs you drink too much, and are at risk of serious illness.
Excessive drinking can increase the risk of health problems including: cancer, liver disease, high blood pressure, and stroke, the CDC states.
psychologytoday.com
Caring for a Loved One with Alzheimer’s or Dementia
One in four Americans are currently taking care of an aging loved one. Depression affects 20-40 percent of all caregivers. Some 85 percent of family caregivers do not receive respite. In 2021, 11 million people—more than 10 percent of the U.S. population—provided 16 billion hours of unpaid care for loved...
