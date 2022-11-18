Read full article on original website
theavtimes.com
LA County gas prices keep dropping
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 2 cents Monday to $5.296. The average price has dropped 44 times in 47 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.198, including 3.5 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 20.6 cents less than one week ago and 57.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 59.5 cents more than one year ago.
Los Angeles County’s COVID hospitalizations back over 700
The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has surpassed 700 amid rising infection rates, according to the latest state data released Tuesday, Nov. 22. There were 727 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday’s update, up from 681 Saturday. Of those patients, 88 were being treated in intensive care, up from 77. The number of statewide COVID-positive patients increased by 98 to 2,581. Health officials have said previously that roughly 40% of virus patients were actually admitted for COVID-related issues, while the rest were admitted for other reasons but tested positive at the hospital.
LA County logs 4,800+ new COVID infections in 3 days
Los Angeles County recorded more than 4,800 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period ending Monday, Nov. 21, as infection numbers continued rising at a concerning level. The county Department of Public Health reported 2,233 new infections Saturday, 1,506 on Sunday and 1,123 Monday. Figures on Sundays and Mondays have been traditionally lower than expected due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
Freezing temps in the forecast, winter shelter to open in the AV
LANCASTER – With freezing temperatures forecast, the Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued Cold Weather Alert through Wednesday for the Antelope Valley. Temperatures in the low to mid-20s and dipping down into the upper teens are forecast through Wednesday, Nov. 23, leading the Los Angeles County Homeless Services Authority to open local winter shelters for people experiencing homelessness. In the Antelope Valley, the LAHSA shelter is located at 45150 60th Street West in Lancaster (High Desert MACC), and can be reached by calling 661-723-4873.
Deadline is Dec. 7 for Legacy Business Grant Program
The deadline is coming up for local small businesses to apply for the Los Angeles Conservancy’s Legacy Business Grant Program, which will award ten $5,000 grants to eligible small businesses. Funded through Wells Fargo, the grant program is open to:. Business operating and located within the boundaries of Los...
Man hospitalized after being shot in Palmdale
PALMDALE – A man is in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon during a possible domestic dispute in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, to the 37400 block of Sierra Highway where they found the victim in the street with a gunshot wound, Lt. Derrick Alfred said at a news conference at the scene.
Animal advocates say treatment of turkeys nothing to be thankful for
LOS ANGELES – According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 250 million turkeys are killed each year in the United States, with more than 46 million eaten on Thanksgiving. Animal advocates want those people to know that the lives of most of the turkeys on their plate are short and filled with unrelenting suffering.
Man found dead in Palmdale motel room
PALMDALE – A man was found dead Monday in a Palmdale motel room, the apparent result of a violent struggle, authorities said. The incident was reported around 12:01 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, on the 200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
