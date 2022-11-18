Los Angeles County continued reporting inflated numbers of COVID-19 cases Friday, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday, Nov. 18, gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098. According to state figures, there were 666 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Friday, up from 648 on Thursday. Of those patients, 74 were being treated in intensive care, down from 77 the previous day.

