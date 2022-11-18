Read full article on original website
Average LA County gas price drops for 41st time in 44 Days
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents on Friday to $5.392, its lowest amount since Sept. 12. The average price has dropped 41 times in 44 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.102, including 3.6 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The average price is 13.6 cents less than one week ago and 66.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 70.6 cents more than one year ago.
2,200 new COVID cases logged in LA County, with 8 more deaths
Los Angeles County continued reporting inflated numbers of COVID-19 cases Friday, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday, Nov. 18, gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098. According to state figures, there were 666 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Friday, up from 648 on Thursday. Of those patients, 74 were being treated in intensive care, down from 77 the previous day.
Festive light displays at Palmdale parks, Jolly Holiday planned for Poncitlán Square
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is ringing in the holiday season with festive light displays in Palmdale parks and a Jolly Holiday event planned for Poncitlán Square. Beginning Dec. 1, Rancho Vista Park will glitter in classic white lights, while Poncitlán Square will have a new look this year, complete with trees wrapped in holiday colors. Residents can enjoy the free light displays nightly until 10 p.m.
AVTA “Stuff-a-Bus” holiday toy drive starts Nov. 21
LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s Stuff-a-Bus Holiday Toy Drive will be collecting new unwrapped toys, clothing, and gifts for children from Monday, Nov. 21, through Monday, Dec. 12. For more than 28 years, this annual event has brought joy to the hearts of local children in...
