SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter woman will now face kidnapping charges after deputies say she refused to return her child to their legal guardian. Sumter County deputies are looking for 29-year-old Jessica Peebles, who back in September, took her biological child away from their legal guardian, violating a family court order and visitation rights.

SUMTER COUNTY, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO