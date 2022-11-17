ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingstree, SC

live5news.com

Berkeley County deputies investigating double shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a woman died and a man was critically injured in a double shooting Friday night in Berkeley County. Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Eather Drive where a shooting had been reported. An incident report states deputies met with Goose Creek Police who found a man and woman, both with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one man dead. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges stem from a shooting reported to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman, 21, identified as victim in deadly Goose Creek shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old woman dead. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate after a woman, later identified as Tamara Glover, was shot and killed in Goose Creek on Friday. Glover died at the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell. The […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

‘Critical’ injuries reported in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical” injuries were reported Monday morning in an Horry County crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 66 and Bumpy Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved and at least one person was trapped. The roadway is expected […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter man accused of shooting a person during an argument denied bond

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — A Sumter county man is in custody tonight in connection with a shooting. Deputies arrested 41 year old Bennie Haynesworth on multiple charges including assault after deputies say Haynesworth shot a person in the foot during an argument. As the investigation into the alleged incident...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies 36-year-old victim of Clubhouse Road crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the 36-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on Clubhouse Road early Saturday morning. Kendall J. Brown, 36, of Jacksonboro, South Carolina, was discovered deceased in his vehicle in a wooded area off the right side of the roadway, the coroner said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Fatal Crash near US-17 Alternate leaves two dead

Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday afternoon a fatal collision left two people dead. At 4:15 p.m. two cars collided on Gumville road, near US-17 Alternate, according to authorities. One driver was transported to Trident Medical center. The driver and passenger in the other car sustained fatal injuries,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County

SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County. SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash …. SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County. Pilot program to target fake IDs in Charleston. Pilot program to target fake IDs in Charleston. Joint Base Charleston...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: Darlington County man found with over a pound of marijuana, stolen gun

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing charges after deputies said he was found with over a pound of marijuana and a stolen gun. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Jalin Robinson was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the area of Jasper Avenue on Thursday. Two total firearms were recovered at the scene. According to warrants, one of the guns was reported stolen by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

