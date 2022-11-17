Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Berkeley County deputies investigating double shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a woman died and a man was critically injured in a double shooting Friday night in Berkeley County. Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Eather Drive where a shooting had been reported. An incident report states deputies met with Goose Creek Police who found a man and woman, both with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
live5news.com
Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one man dead. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges stem from a shooting reported to...
WMBF
Woman charged with reckless homicide in connection to deadly Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman faces serious charges in connection to a deadly crash in Marion County that happened nearly a year ago. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cynethia Morton, 20, of Mullins. She is charged with reckless homicide for Jyheam Robinson’s death. The...
wpde.com
Officers find gun at Dillon High School during safety check, officials say
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon High School is on lockdown Monday morning as officers conduct a safety check at the school, according to Dillon School District 4 Supt. Ray Rogers. Rogers said a gun was found behind a cabinet on campus. "Administrators got a tip that a gun was...
Woman, 21, identified as victim in deadly Goose Creek shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old woman dead. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate after a woman, later identified as Tamara Glover, was shot and killed in Goose Creek on Friday. Glover died at the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell. The […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
wpde.com
55-year-old pedestrian killed in Market Common, man in custody identified
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pedestrian hit and injured in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach Friday evening died, and one man was arrested in connection to the incident. Timothy Jodoin, 55, was hit on Farrow Parkway near the intersection of Fred Nash Blvd. just before 6...
‘Critical’ injuries reported in Horry County crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical” injuries were reported Monday morning in an Horry County crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 66 and Bumpy Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved and at least one person was trapped. The roadway is expected […]
Charges dropped against South Carolina deputy after 2 died in flooded van
MARION, S.C. — Criminal charges have been dropped against a former deputy who was helping to transport two mental health patients who drowned while locked in the back of a van that was driven into floodwaters caused by 2018's Hurricane Florence in South Carolina. The van's driver, former Horry...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter man accused of shooting a person during an argument denied bond
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — A Sumter county man is in custody tonight in connection with a shooting. Deputies arrested 41 year old Bennie Haynesworth on multiple charges including assault after deputies say Haynesworth shot a person in the foot during an argument. As the investigation into the alleged incident...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 36-year-old victim of Clubhouse Road crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the 36-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on Clubhouse Road early Saturday morning. Kendall J. Brown, 36, of Jacksonboro, South Carolina, was discovered deceased in his vehicle in a wooded area off the right side of the roadway, the coroner said.
live5news.com
Man reported missing and in danger in North Charleston found safe, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston have confirmed that a man they reported missing on Friday has been found. Police said he had last been seen getting out of a taxi on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street as he was being taken to a residential care facility.
abcnews4.com
Fatal Crash near US-17 Alternate leaves two dead
Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday afternoon a fatal collision left two people dead. At 4:15 p.m. two cars collided on Gumville road, near US-17 Alternate, according to authorities. One driver was transported to Trident Medical center. The driver and passenger in the other car sustained fatal injuries,...
wpde.com
Socastee fire leaves 3 displaced, police and fire departments investigating
HORRY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews battled a residential structure fire on Socastee Blvd. Saturday, according to the department's Twitter account. Crews were sent to the 3000 block of the road just before 5 p.m., the post states. No one was injured, and the fire is...
counton2.com
SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County
SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County. SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash …. SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County. Pilot program to target fake IDs in Charleston. Pilot program to target fake IDs in Charleston. Joint Base Charleston...
live5news.com
Police: Missing 21-year-old man found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston say a 21-year-old man last seen on Oct. 31 was found. Investigators announced Saturday that he was found safe.
WMBF
Deputies: Darlington County man found with over a pound of marijuana, stolen gun
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing charges after deputies said he was found with over a pound of marijuana and a stolen gun. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Jalin Robinson was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the area of Jasper Avenue on Thursday. Two total firearms were recovered at the scene. According to warrants, one of the guns was reported stolen by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
