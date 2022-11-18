The idea of travelling to unexplored destinations is an exciting prospect. And, to have a pleasant trip, it is necessary to start the journey on an agreeable note. You ought to make the right decisions about packing or commuting, or you may set yourself up for a big disappointment. Suppose you are flying to Jaipur in an hour and have booked a cab to reach the airport. But at the last minute, the driver cancelled, and you missed your flight because of the delay! Wouldn’t this feel as if your worst nightmare came true?

1 DAY AGO