Fox News

Your Big Daddy
2d ago

I think it’s just a matter of time before the police identify Shady Brady and his ex-wife s as being part of this Ponzi scheme and file charges against them. Brady will likely be playing in the prison football league.

Jay L
3d ago

Oops! The left celebrities defrauded billions from people. Coming back to haunt them.

Douglas B Day
3d ago

Fascist propaganda arms and DOJ doing a good job of hiding the money laundering

Related
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
TheDailyBeast

Fallen Crypto Billionaire Admits His Persona Was a Sham in New Interview

If there were lingering doubts about Sam Bankman-Fried’s strategic thinking—assuming one could overlook the bankruptcy filing, the bizarre tweets, and the billions of dollars in missing customer assets—those doubts surely evaporated after midnight on Wednesday, when the fallen billionaire chose to DM with a reporter at Vox to discuss his imperiled crypto exchange FTX, delivering answers with a level of candor that would make many attorneys retch.
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
CoinDesk

Sam Bankman-Fried’s Roommates in the Bahamas Ran His Crypto Empire – and Dated

A new CoinDesk report reveals that Sam Bankman-Fried and his roommates, who shared a luxury penthouse in the Bahamas, ran his now-struggling crypto exchange FTX and trading giant Alameda Research, while at times, dating each other. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest details behind FTX's operations.
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Sam Bankman-Fried was considered a moral leader even as he was ripping off millions of people

The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is, even if you're not interested in cryptocurrency, a history changing event. It may turn out to be the biggest single-day loss of assets in the history of money. Billions of dollars evaporated in just moments and it's still not clear what happened to a lot of that money. It just disappeared and as it did, it sparked a growing financial crisis across entire sectors of the economy, a disaster that quite possibly could get very worse very soon, but the story of the FTX implosion is bigger even than the global recession it may cause.
cryptopotato.com

$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets

Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
TheStreet

Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...

It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...
Fortune

As FTX crumbled, Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bahamas penthouse was put up for sale. The listing was a fake

The marina at the luxury Albany resort, the location of Sam Bankman-Fried's penthouse. After an apparent listing for Sam Bankman-Fried’s luxury penthouse in the Bahamas went viral earlier this week, Fortune has learned that the listing was a fake, with the real estate firm describing it as a “web malfunction.” The page has since been taken down, with the URL now showing “page not found.”
Fox News

Fox News

