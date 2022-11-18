ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

alxnow.com

Shots fired near Potomac Yard Sunday night

No one was injured after shots were fired in a neighborhood near Potomac Yard on Sunday night. The incident occurred at around 11:30 in a residential area in the 100 block of Luna Drive, which is near Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology. No arrests were made and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Car Crashes Into Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Montgomery County

Three people are hurt after a car barreled into a medical marijuana dispensary in Germantown, Maryland, Monday afternoon, authorities say. A black vehicle could be seen almost entirely inside the front of Bloom Medicinals on Middlebrook Road. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the driver of the...
GERMANTOWN, MD
WUSA9

DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside DC Hotel: Police

An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast, D.C., authorities say. Reports of hearing a gunshot led police to the 1200 block of 1st Street NE at about 10 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a hotel room, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Teen Girl Slain in Prince George's County

The skeletal remains of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing in October were found in Takoma Park, Maryland, and police say they're working to identify who killed her. Rosa Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, was last seen the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Greenbelt police said.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
DC News Now

High school student shot, killed inside hotel room in Northeast

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the circumstances of a deadly shooting that took place inside a hotel room Saturday night. Emergency dispatchers received a call about the sound of gunfire in the hotel in the 1200 block of 1st St. NE shortly after 11 p.m. When officers […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

2 vehicles swallowed by Bowie sinkhole, nearby home flooded

BOWIE, Md. — Crews are working to repair a large sinkhole in Bowie Monday. WSSC reports an 8-foot sinkhole opened up in an intersection before dawn after a water main burst underground. Two vehicles were pulled from the hole at the intersection of Duckettown Road. and Maple Street in...
BOWIE, MD
sungazette.news

Police: More Hondas targeted for airbags

Between Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 17 at around 7:30 a.m., an individual or individuals forced entry into nine vehicles in the vicinity of the 2600 block of South Vance Court, Arlington police said. Airbags were stolen from the vehicles, all of which were Hondas, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Man robs Manassas Bank of America

Police are searching for a masked man who robbed the Bank of America on Sudley Road outside Manassas Saturday morning. The man walked into the bank at 8501 Sudley Road just before 9:20 a.m., and approached a teller. He passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a firearm, Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson said.
MANASSAS, VA
NBC Washington

Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources

The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

