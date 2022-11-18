Read full article on original website
alxnow.com
Shots fired near Potomac Yard Sunday night
No one was injured after shots were fired in a neighborhood near Potomac Yard on Sunday night. The incident occurred at around 11:30 in a residential area in the 100 block of Luna Drive, which is near Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology. No arrests were made and...
NBC Washington
Car Crashes Into Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Montgomery County
Three people are hurt after a car barreled into a medical marijuana dispensary in Germantown, Maryland, Monday afternoon, authorities say. A black vehicle could be seen almost entirely inside the front of Bloom Medicinals on Middlebrook Road. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the driver of the...
Four Injured, One Killed In Separate Baltimore Shootings, Police Say
Authorities say that a 25-year-old man was killed in Baltimore as police continue to investigate a trio of shootings that happened within six hours of each other on Sunday night. The busy evening began shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, when Southwest District Patrol officers from the Baltimore...
Maryland realtor claims squatters are living in clients' home
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story, a bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
fox5dc.com
18-year-old woman shot, killed in hotel room was DC high school student: officials
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed in a hotel room in the District was a D.C. high school student, school officials say. D.C. police say they responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1st Street where they found Akira Wilson suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries.
fox5dc.com
15-year-old arrested for shooting juvenile in DC; Police search for other suspects
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old is in custody for shooting and injuring a juvenile victim in Southeast, D.C. in October, as police search for other suspects. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:55 p.m. on October 9 in the 2600 block of Birney Place. Once at the...
DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
NBC Washington
Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside DC Hotel: Police
An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast, D.C., authorities say. Reports of hearing a gunshot led police to the 1200 block of 1st Street NE at about 10 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a hotel room, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.
NBC Washington
Teen Girl Slain in Prince George's County
The skeletal remains of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing in October were found in Takoma Park, Maryland, and police say they're working to identify who killed her. Rosa Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, was last seen the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Greenbelt police said.
High school student shot, killed inside hotel room in Northeast
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the circumstances of a deadly shooting that took place inside a hotel room Saturday night. Emergency dispatchers received a call about the sound of gunfire in the hotel in the 1200 block of 1st St. NE shortly after 11 p.m. When officers […]
sungazette.news
Police: Shooting inside residential building leads to multiple charges
On Nov. 15 at 1:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a man screaming outside a residential building in the 1700 block of North Pierce Street, Arlington police said. As officers were responding, the Emergency Communications Center received an additional call for service, reporting shots fired at the...
Bay Net
Officers Recover 387 Grams Of Marijuana And Three Firearms During Traffic Stop In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On November 16 at 9:48 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Bannister Circle and Hamilton Place after observing it fail to stop at a stop sign. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana....
Investigators reveal likely cause of fiery condo explosion in Gaithersburg
Investigators have revealed the likely cause of a fiery explosion last week at a Gaithersburg condominium complex.
fox5dc.com
Man who helped pass DC criminal code overhaul shot, killed in southeast
WASHINGTON - A man who helped pass D.C.'s historic criminal code overhaul was shot and killed hours before council passed the bill last week. Kelvin Blowe, 32, worked with DC Justice Lab, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the city. Family said he also did security work,...
2 vehicles swallowed by Bowie sinkhole, nearby home flooded
BOWIE, Md. — Crews are working to repair a large sinkhole in Bowie Monday. WSSC reports an 8-foot sinkhole opened up in an intersection before dawn after a water main burst underground. Two vehicles were pulled from the hole at the intersection of Duckettown Road. and Maple Street in...
sungazette.news
Police: More Hondas targeted for airbags
Between Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 17 at around 7:30 a.m., an individual or individuals forced entry into nine vehicles in the vicinity of the 2600 block of South Vance Court, Arlington police said. Airbags were stolen from the vehicles, all of which were Hondas, police said.
Inside Nova
Man robs Manassas Bank of America
Police are searching for a masked man who robbed the Bank of America on Sudley Road outside Manassas Saturday morning. The man walked into the bank at 8501 Sudley Road just before 9:20 a.m., and approached a teller. He passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a firearm, Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson said.
NBC Washington
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
WJLA
WATCH: 4 people caught on surveillance breaking into Northwest DC home
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police (MPD) are looking for four suspects in relation to a home invasion and robbery from Nov. 11, authorities said. Surveillance from the home, which is located in the 4800 block of Reservoir Road, Northwest, was able to capture video of the suspects. Watch the...
NBC Washington
Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources
The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
