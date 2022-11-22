ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

Volunteers Needed: City of Lincoln City

By Submitted by the City of Lincoln City
The News Guard
The News Guard
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20X4F8_0jGHmEWd00

If you have spare time and you are interested in serving the community, the City of Lincoln City would like to hear from you. The city is seeking citizen volunteers for the following commissions and committees.

Planning Commission

No Vacancies One term expiring Dec. 31, 2022

Arts Committee

Two terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022. One term expiring Dec. 31 2024

Budget Committee

No Vacancies

Two terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022

Library Board

No Vacancies

Parks and Rec Board

No Vacancies

Two terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022

Sustainability Committee

One term expiring Dec. 31, 2025

Applications are always accepted for any committee. Deadline for consideration of current vacancies is open until filled. For an application or visit www.lincolncity.org

For more information, send email to cityrecorder@lincolncity.org or call 541-996-1203

The City Recorder's Office address:

City Recorder's Office

PO Box 50

Lincoln City, Oregon

97367

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philomathnews.com

Two affordable housing projects will add dozens of homes in Oregon

Two projects in Eugene and Lincoln City aim to help Oregon’s housing crisis by building dozens of homes for low-income residents. The Lincoln City project aims to provide homes for people who lost theirs in a 2020 wildfire, while the housing in Eugene will put affordable homes up for sale.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

A plan to keep Waverly Lake clear

Albany’s Waverly Lake may stay clear of algae next summer if the city council grants a request from the city parks department for funds to bring that about. This summer and fall, a growing mat of algae or some kind of weed covered the lake between Salem Avenue and Pacific Boulevard. It looked bad and hampered use of the paddle boats available for rent.
ALBANY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Explore Sea Of Lights At The Oregon Coast Aquarium This December

We love the Oregon Coast Aquarium, and we love Christmas and other winter holidays. What better way to spend a fun filled evening with family and friends than by checking out the Sea Of Lights event at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport?. The Sea Of Lights Returns To The...
NEWPORT, OR
hh-today.com

City cites violations at downtown building

The bike and I were going west on Albany’s First Avenue Tuesday when a white paper notice in the window of a long-vacant building caught my eye. This address, 129 W. First, has been in the news here before. Years ago it housed taverns, including the Westerner and later the First Round and a sports bar named Espolon. For a brief time it served as temporary headquarters for the American Legion.
ALBANY, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
KXL

King Tides Hit Oregon Coast

Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Prop gun triggers ‘active threat situation’ at Oregon State University

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A prop gun mistaken for a real firearm triggered an “active threat situation’ on the campus of Oregon State University on Tuesday night. A tweet sent out by the university at 8:39 p.m. told people to stay inside and wait for further instructions in Buxton and Hawley Hall. The tweet also instructed people to call 911 if they were injured.
CORVALLIS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Skull found in backpack along I-5 in Oregon, OSP says

An Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew found a backpack that contained a human skull along Interstate 5 Monday, Oregon State Police announced. The backpack was found near milepost 260 in Keizer. OSP said the skull is likely a female in her late 30s to 40s, but it had no...
KEIZER, OR
kptv.com

Woman hit, killed by train in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was struck and killed by a train in Salem on Tuesday, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Bill Frey Drive Northeast on November 22, shortly after 6:00 p.m., after receiving a call about a person struck by a passenger train traveling through the city.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Woman sitting on tracks struck and killed by Amtrak train

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem woman was struck and killed by a train Tuesday evening. Salem Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Bill Frey DR NE shortly after 6:00 p.m., on the call of a person hit by an Amtrak passenger train traveling through the city. The...
SALEM, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Nov. 23 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Nov. 23 - Cruz Noe Huitron, 34, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). - Justin Elias Hunt, 30, is wanted on an FTA for third-degree escape and...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
The News Guard

The News Guard

Lincoln County, OR
481
Followers
674
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Guard covers local news in the Lincoln County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thenewsguard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy