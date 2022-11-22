Volunteers Needed: City of Lincoln City

If you have spare time and you are interested in serving the community, the City of Lincoln City would like to hear from you. The city is seeking citizen volunteers for the following commissions and committees.

Planning Commission

No Vacancies One term expiring Dec. 31, 2022

Arts Committee

Two terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022. One term expiring Dec. 31 2024

Budget Committee

No Vacancies

Two terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022

Library Board

No Vacancies

Parks and Rec Board

No Vacancies

Two terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022

Sustainability Committee

One term expiring Dec. 31, 2025

Applications are always accepted for any committee. Deadline for consideration of current vacancies is open until filled. For an application or visit www.lincolncity.org

For more information, send email to cityrecorder@lincolncity.org or call 541-996-1203

The City Recorder's Office address:

City Recorder's Office

PO Box 50

Lincoln City, Oregon

97367