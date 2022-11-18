Read full article on original website
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
Ralph's Coffee opens in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
American Families to Get $750 Every Month for Six Months
The state of Illinois has a new Universal Basic Income program that is worth $750 per month. This initiative is in phase one of three phases and is offered in Champaign County of Illinois. This is a pilot program run by the Regional Office of Education and the University of Illinois. (source)
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Richard Allen Charged With 2017 Murders of Eighth Graders in Indiana
The 50-year-old Allen was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the 2017 killings in Delphi, Indiana.
School districts fight and dodge Indiana’s $1-school-building giveaway law
Scott Miller had an offer on the table. The superintendent of Hammond City Schools had a couple of older buildings that were no longer needed for classroom instruction, Gavit and Clark high schools. “I actually have a buyer,” said Miller. It was the city of Hammond. Miller said the city government was interested in repurposing […]
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week
ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
US Sen. Braun says decision near on Indiana governor run
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun said Wednesday that the long list of possible 2024 Republican candidates for governor won’t sway his decision on whether to enter that race. Braun has talked openly for months about the possibility of trying to replace Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can’t seek reelection because of term limits, rather than running again for the U.S. Senate seat he won in 2018. The two elections will take place at the same time. Braun said Wednesday at the Capital that he expects to make his decision before the end of the year. “I took on two sitting congressman and beat a sitting senator,” Braun said of his 2018 campaign. “I don’t care who it is, if I decide to run I’ll run a campaign similar to what I did back then.”
Frank Mrvan defeats Green to stay in Congress
After the votes were tabulated in the 1st District Congressional race between incumbent Frank Mrvan and Jennifer-Ruth Green, it was clear the key to Mrvan’s win were the voters in Lake County. The final vote tally out of Lake, Porter, and the western edge of LaPorte County, which make...
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
Gary Literacy Coalition engages Gary schools
The Gary Literacy Coalition (GLC) partnered with the Gary Community School Corporation for the 17th Annual Jumpstart Read for the Record. Volunteers visited several schools across the district on November 10 to read to excited youngsters. “Every year around this time I get really excited to go into the schools...
PUSH leaders tell students to fight for loan forgiveness program
On Saturday, November 19, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, supporters joined Reverend Jesse Jackson and Bishop Tavis Grant, national acting executive director for the civil rights organization, in a fight to get the Biden student loan debt program released. At issue is a Trump-appointed Texas judge who has blocked Biden’s...
Volunteers needed for Northwest Pack Away Hunger Day in Crown Point, Indiana
CHICAGO -- Hundreds of volunteers in Crown Point, Indiana will pack up an astounding 90,000 meals for local families.It's all part of the 14th annual Northwest Pack Away Hunger Day.If you'd like to help head to 1500 South Main Street in crown point.While there are various times to help today, the first shift starts at 9 a.m.Anyone ages 4 years old and up are encouraged to come.The event started in 2009 and since then, about 1.4 million meals have been packed up and distributed to families.
Black leaders urge voters to get to the polls
Black leaders across the country are stepping up calls to galvanize voters as the days wind down to the crucial midterm election on November 8, where Democrats are bracing for big losses that will give Republicans control of Congress and important political seats in state legislatures. As the conservative U.S....
UChicago Medicine joins NWIIWA as Elite Partner
The University of Chicago Medicine has recently partnered with the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) as an Elite Partner, solidifying and aligning the two organization’s goals to advance the achievements of women across multiple industries. NWIIWA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the leading professional development association for women...
