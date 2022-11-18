INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun said Wednesday that the long list of possible 2024 Republican candidates for governor won’t sway his decision on whether to enter that race. Braun has talked openly for months about the possibility of trying to replace Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can’t seek reelection because of term limits, rather than running again for the U.S. Senate seat he won in 2018. The two elections will take place at the same time. Braun said Wednesday at the Capital that he expects to make his decision before the end of the year. “I took on two sitting congressman and beat a sitting senator,” Braun said of his 2018 campaign. “I don’t care who it is, if I decide to run I’ll run a campaign similar to what I did back then.”

