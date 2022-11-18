ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Luay Rahil

The 3rd richest person in Indiana

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week

ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
ANDERSON, IN
The Associated Press

US Sen. Braun says decision near on Indiana governor run

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun said Wednesday that the long list of possible 2024 Republican candidates for governor won’t sway his decision on whether to enter that race. Braun has talked openly for months about the possibility of trying to replace Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can’t seek reelection because of term limits, rather than running again for the U.S. Senate seat he won in 2018. The two elections will take place at the same time. Braun said Wednesday at the Capital that he expects to make his decision before the end of the year. “I took on two sitting congressman and beat a sitting senator,” Braun said of his 2018 campaign. “I don’t care who it is, if I decide to run I’ll run a campaign similar to what I did back then.”
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary Literacy Coalition engages Gary schools

The Gary Literacy Coalition (GLC) partnered with the Gary Community School Corporation for the 17th Annual Jumpstart Read for the Record. Volunteers visited several schools across the district on November 10 to read to excited youngsters. “Every year around this time I get really excited to go into the schools...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Volunteers needed for Northwest Pack Away Hunger Day in Crown Point, Indiana

CHICAGO -- Hundreds of volunteers in Crown Point, Indiana will pack up an astounding 90,000 meals for local families.It's all part of the 14th annual Northwest Pack Away Hunger Day.If you'd like to help head to 1500 South Main Street in crown point.While there are various times to help today, the first shift starts at 9 a.m.Anyone ages 4 years old and up are encouraged to come.The event started in 2009 and since then, about 1.4 million meals have been packed up and distributed to families.
CROWN POINT, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Black leaders urge voters to get to the polls

Black leaders across the country are stepping up calls to galvanize voters as the days wind down to the crucial midterm election on November 8, where Democrats are bracing for big losses that will give Republicans control of Congress and important political seats in state legislatures. As the conservative U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

UChicago Medicine joins NWIIWA as Elite Partner

The University of Chicago Medicine has recently partnered with the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) as an Elite Partner, solidifying and aligning the two organization’s goals to advance the achievements of women across multiple industries. NWIIWA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the leading professional development association for women...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy