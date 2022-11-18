Read full article on original website
Court seems skeptical of Trump claims in Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court is hearing arguments Tuesday on whether to shut down an independent arbiter’s review of documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The Justice Department has asked the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit to end the review process, saying the appointment of a so-called special master has unnecessarily delayed its investigation into the presence of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Lawyers for Trump want the special master’s work to continue. Both sides will argue Tuesday before the appeals court. It was not clear when the court might rule, but a victory for the Justice Department could speed its investigation along by giving prosecutors access to documents they say they need for their work. The special master, a veteran Brooklyn judge named Raymond Dearie, was appointed in September at the Trump team’s request. He was tasked with conducting an independent inspection of the roughly 13,000 documents seized in the Aug. 8 search and filtering out from the criminal investigation any that might be covered by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.
Now the most hostile court in decades is targeting affirmative action
Just when you think it can’t get any worse…it does. Most of the recent decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court have been consistent with the expectation of a conservative stacked deck. With very few exceptions, there is little mystery in the card that they choose to play. To...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown pardons marijuana possession convictions for about 45,000 people
With just over a month left in her term, Gov. Kate Brown has issued a sweeping pardon for Oregonians convicted of possessing a small amount of marijuana. The pardons, announced Monday, will benefit an estimated 45,000 people, according to a statement from her office. The pardons include the forgiveness of about $14 million in associated […] The post Oregon Gov. Kate Brown pardons marijuana possession convictions for about 45,000 people appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
L.A. Council to explore third party homeless count, audit of previous counts
The City Council voted today to explore having a third party conduct a count of Los Angeles’ unhoused population, as well as conducting a multi-year audit of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s previous counts.
Person of interest in Hell's Kitchen gay bar vandalism taken into custody
A person of interest in the serial vandalism of a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen was taken into police custody as Eyewitness News cameras were rolling.
SAFE-T Act changes could be forthcoming, ‘technical’ in nature
Dems claim electoral mandate for broad criminal justice reform, GOP claims they’re ‘frozen out’. Changes may yet come to the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform before its Jan. 1 effective date, but some of its major proponents in the General Assembly said the results of the Nov. 8 general election have signified that the ship has sailed drastic amendments to it.
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
