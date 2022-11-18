ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsburg, IN

Wave 3

Simply Rooted opens in New Albany

It's the second one in just the last year. It's a new shop that can help you out with taking care of your plants. 806 people were killed in traffic crashes in Kentucky last year. 124 of those were right here in Louisville.. Exquisite Black Women Foundation discusses importance of...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Lawsuit aims to stop construction of east Louisville concrete plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in east Louisville's Lake Forest neighborhood are fighting to stop the construction of a concrete plant near their homes. Neighbors and the nearby Pleasant Grove Baptist Church filed a lawsuit last week in Jefferson Circuit Court against Sunshine Concrete and the Louisville Planning Commission in the hopes of pumping the brakes on the project.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crews to begin flushing water mains in Charlestown, Indiana, beginning Nov. 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will begin flushing water mains in Charlestown, Indiana, next week. Indiana American Water will flush water mains and fire hydrants, beginning Monday, Nov. 28. The company says the maintenance will remove built-up manganese and sediment. Customers may notice some discolored water during the work, which...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

Jim Beam, UofL partner for distilled spirits program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The maker of Jim Beam and the University of Louisville have up to offer a new program focusing on distilled spirits. The Professional Development program, called "Leading with Spirit," is customized to the needs of Beam Suntory and its employees. The 16-week course is built on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Huber's, a popular orchard and winery in southern Indiana, now has igloos

(In the player above, check out some of the treats at Huber's) A popular one in southern Indiana is leaning into winter by adding igloos. The giant plastic domes have been all the rage the past few years, especially during the pandemic, as restaurants looked for options to expand dining in the colder months.
STARLIGHT, IN
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

CenterWell clinics return Louisville's Humana to health care roots

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — At Humana's new CenterWell Clinic in south Louisville, seniors might show up for a doctor's appointment — or to play bingo, attend a birthday party or enjoy a movie night. The "senior-focused" primary care clinic, occupying a storefront in the South 2nd Street shopping...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4 Louisville Walgreens officially close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Walgreens in Louisville are now officially closed. Officials with the store announced the closings in late October. They said the decision to close these four stores was so they could best meet customer needs, along with considering the local market and customer buying habits. Walgreens...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Downtown Louisville parking fees to increase due to new sales tax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Street parking and parking in city garages will be more expensive next year after the Parking Authority of River City announced price increases starting Jan. 1, 2023. PARC said the change is the first increase in parking rates since 2018, according to a release. The increase...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin announces plans to retire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin will retire Jan. 2. McCubbin made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday. "Last year, I began looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," he wrote. "January 2023, I will have served 35 years in law enforcement. I began to consider that timeframe as a good time to possibly retire."
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

New York-style bagel shop opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A treat for breakfast lovers: A new bagel shop just opened in Louisville. Louisville Business First reported back in January 2021 that a New York-style bagel cafe, called Maya Bagel Express, would be opening in the summer. Well, nearly two years later, the founder's dream is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Shepherdsville police chief retiring when new mayor begins term

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Louisville isn't the only department in the region looking for a new police chief after elections. Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin has announced he'll be retiring. In a statement Monday, he said he was already planning on it, but knew that Mayor-Elect Jose Cubero would appoint...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY

