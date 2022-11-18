Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Simply Rooted opens in New Albany
It's the second one in just the last year. It's a new shop that can help you out with taking care of your plants. 806 people were killed in traffic crashes in Kentucky last year. 124 of those were right here in Louisville.. Exquisite Black Women Foundation discusses importance of...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit aims to stop construction of east Louisville concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in east Louisville's Lake Forest neighborhood are fighting to stop the construction of a concrete plant near their homes. Neighbors and the nearby Pleasant Grove Baptist Church filed a lawsuit last week in Jefferson Circuit Court against Sunshine Concrete and the Louisville Planning Commission in the hopes of pumping the brakes on the project.
wdrb.com
Crews to begin flushing water mains in Charlestown, Indiana, beginning Nov. 28
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will begin flushing water mains in Charlestown, Indiana, next week. Indiana American Water will flush water mains and fire hydrants, beginning Monday, Nov. 28. The company says the maintenance will remove built-up manganese and sediment. Customers may notice some discolored water during the work, which...
wdrb.com
Jim Beam, UofL partner for distilled spirits program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The maker of Jim Beam and the University of Louisville have up to offer a new program focusing on distilled spirits. The Professional Development program, called "Leading with Spirit," is customized to the needs of Beam Suntory and its employees. The 16-week course is built on...
wdrb.com
Louisville neighborhood group continues raising money to create buffalo artwork in Preston Street median
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans continue for a Louisville neighborhood group to build a buffalo statue near the Schnitzelburg area. More than one year ago, a subcommittee within the Saint Joseph Area Association put a banner over the road, showing several buffalo, stretching across Preston Street. Now, concepts are being...
WLKY.com
Huber's, a popular orchard and winery in southern Indiana, now has igloos
(In the player above, check out some of the treats at Huber's) A popular one in southern Indiana is leaning into winter by adding igloos. The giant plastic domes have been all the rage the past few years, especially during the pandemic, as restaurants looked for options to expand dining in the colder months.
wdrb.com
Louisville's Center for Women and Families to get $2.5 million grant from Jeff Bezos fund
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Center for Women and Families is getting a $2.5 million grant to help those impacted by domestic violence. The money comes from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund. The Center is one of 40 organizations nationwide awarded a grant. The fund was launched in 2018...
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
wdrb.com
CenterWell clinics return Louisville's Humana to health care roots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — At Humana's new CenterWell Clinic in south Louisville, seniors might show up for a doctor's appointment — or to play bingo, attend a birthday party or enjoy a movie night. The "senior-focused" primary care clinic, occupying a storefront in the South 2nd Street shopping...
WLKY.com
4 Louisville Walgreens officially close
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Walgreens in Louisville are now officially closed. Officials with the store announced the closings in late October. They said the decision to close these four stores was so they could best meet customer needs, along with considering the local market and customer buying habits. Walgreens...
Wave 3
Downtown Louisville parking fees to increase due to new sales tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Street parking and parking in city garages will be more expensive next year after the Parking Authority of River City announced price increases starting Jan. 1, 2023. PARC said the change is the first increase in parking rates since 2018, according to a release. The increase...
wdrb.com
Proceeds from 3 Scooter's Coffee specialty drinks to be donated to Home of the Innocents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jude's Jingle Tree is again supporting the Home of the Innocents, and this year, your morning coffee can also help. Scooter's Coffee has created three specialty holiday drinks named after WDRB in the Morning personalities, and pledges to donate the proceeds from their sale. Sterling's Sugar...
wdrb.com
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint helps you decorate for the Holidays the right way
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's that time of year to decorate the house for the holidays. WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets some helpful tips from Brownsboro Hardware & Paint. Before stringing lights, check bulbs and fuses to fix bad lights. Make sure you get the right extension cord. There is a...
wdrb.com
Greg Fischer hosts his final Community Thanksgiving Breakfast as Louisville's Mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer kicked off the holiday season Tuesday morning with his Community Thanksgiving Breakfast. It was held at the Kentucky International Convention Center. The YMCA sponsored the event, and it featured the Louisville Youth Choir and the River City Drum Corp. The event also...
wdrb.com
Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin announces plans to retire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin will retire Jan. 2. McCubbin made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday. "Last year, I began looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," he wrote. "January 2023, I will have served 35 years in law enforcement. I began to consider that timeframe as a good time to possibly retire."
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
WLKY.com
New York-style bagel shop opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A treat for breakfast lovers: A new bagel shop just opened in Louisville. Louisville Business First reported back in January 2021 that a New York-style bagel cafe, called Maya Bagel Express, would be opening in the summer. Well, nearly two years later, the founder's dream is...
wdrb.com
Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
wdrb.com
Lawmakers asking for cameras at 'dangerous' intersections around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Red light cameras aren't currently allowed in Kentucky, but a group of parents and lawmakers are fighting to change that in hopes that it could save lives. Janet Heston lost her 30-year-old son, Matthew Egger, two years ago as he walked near Iroquois Park. "My pain...
WLKY.com
Shepherdsville police chief retiring when new mayor begins term
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Louisville isn't the only department in the region looking for a new police chief after elections. Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin has announced he'll be retiring. In a statement Monday, he said he was already planning on it, but knew that Mayor-Elect Jose Cubero would appoint...
