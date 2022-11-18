ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Variety

Karol G and Romeo Santos Join 2022 Latin Grammys Lineup: Full List of Performers, Presenters and More

The Latin Recording Academy has revealed Karol G and Romeo Santos have joined as performers for the upcoming Latin Grammys, taking place on Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.  Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation scholarship recipients Xavier Cintrón, Valentina Garcia, Nicolle Horbath and Sergio De Miguel Jorquera will also take the stage alongside previously announced performer, Nicky Jam. Karol G is nominated in three categories including record of the year and song of the year for her and Ovy on the Drums’ “Provenza.” Romeo Santos is a nominee in the best long-form music video category for his documentary “Romeo Santos:...
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Carrie Underwood's Jaw-Dropping Aerial Performance Was An AMA Showstopper

Carrie Underwood flew above the entire crowd and descended onto the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, making the perfect, stunning entrance for her empowering anthem, “Crazy Angels,” at the 2022 American Music Awards. The song is one of the biggest from Underwood’s latest album Denim & Rhinestones, which released earlier this year. “Crazy Angels” stirs the desire to let loose and have fun:
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Carlos Vives supports Shakira by changing the lyrics of ‘La Bicleta’

Carlos Vives showed his support for Shakira in his most recent concert. A clip captured by fans shows Vives performing his hit song “La Bicicleta”, which he made alongside Shakira. He made a key omission in the lyrics, showing his tacit support for his friend as she faces the rupture of her decade long relationship with Gerard Piqué.
Rolling Stone

Karol G Brings Her Energetic Live Show to the Latin Grammys Stage

Karol G brought all her big hits of the year the 2022 Latin Grammys stage. The Colombian superstar performed her latest bangers, including “Cairo,” “Provenza,” and “Gatúbela,” letting the audience at the award show see the electric energy she’s brought to her recent tour. Karol G opened her performance bathed in red light while performing “Gatúbela.” She writhed onstage with her dancers, capturing the vibe of the song’s sultry music video. She then danced through the audience while performing her euphoric anthem “Provenza.” For the grand finale, she transformed the stage into an Egyptian-themed set while performing “Cairo.” She...
ETOnline.com

Bad Bunny Wins Big at 2022 Latin GRAMMYs

Bad Bunny just won big at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs. The Puerto Rican singer, who led the pack with 10 nominations, took home five trophies at Thursday night's show in Las Vegas. Bad Bunny's album, Un Verano Sin Ti, not only blew up the charts in 2022, it proved to be a big hit at the Latin Grammys as well, with the singer winning the award for Urban Music Album of the Year for the LP.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Rauw Alejandro Brings Out the Jabbawockeez for Otherworldly Latin Grammys Performance

Rauw Alejandro is bringing Saturno to the Latin Grammys. On Thursday, the Puerto Rican star took the stage to perform a medley of songs from his new album, including “Lejos Del Cielo,” “Mas De Una Vez,” and “Punto 40,” plus his Vice Versa hit “Desesperados.” He dove into complex choreography and welcomed dance group the Jabbawockeez for an outer space-themed performance. It’s a massive year for Alejandro at the Latin Grammys. He’s nominated eight times, including for “Te Felicito” with Shakira in the Record of the Year category, and Song of the Year for “Agua,” his collaboration with Daddy Yankee...
ETOnline.com

John Legend Rocks the Latin GRAMMYs Performing 'Tacones Rojos' with Sebastian Yatra

Is there anything John Legend can't do?! The EGOT winner took the stage at the Latin GRAMMYs alongside Sebastián Yatra for an electric performance of their remix of Yatra's song, "Tacones Rojos." Yatra kicked off the performance in black and white, serenading the crowd in a classic tuxedo with...
GoldDerby

2022 American Music Awards winners: Full list of AMAs winners

The 2022 American Music Awards were handed out live on ABC on Sunday night, November 20, during an 8:00pm ceremony hosted by Wayne Brady, with some categories announced earlier in the day at 11:00am Pacific/2:00pm Eastern via livestream on Twitter and Discord. Scroll down for the complete list of winners. Similar to the Billboard Music Awards, the AMA nominees were based on fan interactions with music like record sales, streaming performance, and radio airplay. But winners were chosen by fans voting online. Bad Bunny came into these awards with a leading eight nominations, followed by Beyonce, Drake and Taylor Swift with...
ETOnline.com

Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth Deliver Incredible Duel-Piano Duet at 2022 AMAs

Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth came through on the keys! The pair delivered an incredible duel-piano duet in tribute to Lionel Richie at the 2022 American Music Awards. Wonder and Puth kicked off their tribute to the show's Icon Award recipient with Richie's Commodore's hit, "Three Times a Lady," each taking turns singing parts of the ballad.
Vibe

Stevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music Awards

In honor of Lionel Richie’s musical legacy, the 2022 American Music Awards enlisted the musical skills of Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, Muni Long, and more. The artists took the stage after Richie accepted the 2022 Icon Award from Smokie Robinson. Wonder and Puth began the performance with two separate pianos sitting across from each other. The two musicians went back and forth with melodic banter, playing and singing snippets of some of Lionel Richie’s greatest works.More from VIBE.comBlxst, SAINt JHN, And Tim Hinshaw Honored At Billboard's 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Power PlayersKelly Rowland Responds To Crowd Booing Chris Brown Win...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

BTS Wins First-Ever AMAs K-Pop Award for Favorite K-Pop Artist

BTS just made music history at the 2022 American Music Awards! Taking home the trophy for Favorite K-Pop Artist at Sunday night's show, BTS earned the award show's first-ever K-Pop dedicated award. The group previously nabbed awards in the Favorite Artist and Pop/Rock categories but with an award all their...
dancehallmag.com

Burna Boy Confirmed For Jamaica Concert

Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats star Burna Boy is set to bring his Love Damini tour to the Caribbean islands of Trinidad, Antigua, and Jamaica next month. “Burna Boy Live – the Concert Experience would take place in Trinidad on December 16 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Antigua on December 17 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, and Jamaica on December 18 at the National Stadium in Kingston, making him the first African artist ever to headline a stadium in these Caribbean Islands,” a press release said.

