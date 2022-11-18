Read full article on original website
Delores Kruggel
Delores Kruggel, age 96, of Winthrop passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Sleepy Eye Care Center in Sleepy Eye. Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 26, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop with interment in the Winthrop Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 8:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. (3 hours prior) All at the church. Memorials preferred.
Marlys Schuette
Marlys Schuette, age 85 of Winthrop, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Bayside Manor in Gaylord. Funeral service at 11 am on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Faith United Church in Winthrop. Burial will follow in the Winthrop City cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Sunday, November 27, 2022 and 10-11 am on Monday, prior to service, all at church.
NAVE DEATH RULED ACCIDENTAL
A cause of death has been determined in the death of a 20-year-old Mankato man in September. Mankato Public Safety has ruled the death of Makhi Nave an accidental drowning. Authorities have ruled out foul play and have closed the investigation. Nave went missing September 10 and his body was found two days later.
CLEAR LAKE PUBLIC MEETING TUESDAY
The DNR Fisheries is holding an informational meeting to discuss a management change on Clear Lake in Sibley County near Gibbon. The discussion will center around whether to use what are called “drawdowns” which are lake level lowering to temporarily lower water levels to mimic natural drought cycles. DNR Media specialist Dan Ruiter says droughts allow a shallow lake ecosystem to reset itself by re-establishing aquatic vegetation, consolidating sediment and increasing the chance of a winter fishkill which would help remove the population of invasive common carp in Clear Lake. The meeting is Tuesday evening at 7 at the Gibbon Community Center.
SLEEPY EYE FIRE CALLED TO FREEDOM VALU CENTER
The Sleepy Eye Fire Department was called to the Freedom Value Center Friday afternoon. Chief Ron Zinniel reported a small exhaust fan in a restroom caused a small fire that created smoke in the business. Exhaust fans were used to clear the smoke from the store. Fire officials were on the scene for about 45 minutes and no injuries were reported.
