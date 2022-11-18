The DNR Fisheries is holding an informational meeting to discuss a management change on Clear Lake in Sibley County near Gibbon. The discussion will center around whether to use what are called “drawdowns” which are lake level lowering to temporarily lower water levels to mimic natural drought cycles. DNR Media specialist Dan Ruiter says droughts allow a shallow lake ecosystem to reset itself by re-establishing aquatic vegetation, consolidating sediment and increasing the chance of a winter fishkill which would help remove the population of invasive common carp in Clear Lake. The meeting is Tuesday evening at 7 at the Gibbon Community Center.

