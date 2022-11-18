ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Stillwater Gazette

10 years ago this week...

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette. Girls hockey — Hannah Okerstrom delivers two goals and Hannah Heacox adds another to help send the ninth-ranked Stillwater girls hockey team to a 3-1 victory over 11th-ranked Blaine in their season opener at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. Brianna Hersom finishes with 29 saves in goal for the Ponies. ...
STILLWATER, MN
big10central.com

Todd's Takes on Badgers hockey for Sunday, Nov. 20

Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski breaks down the Badgers' 4-1 victory against No. 1 Minnesota on Sunday at LaBahn Arena. 3 things that stood out in Wisconsin women's hockey's win against No. 1 Minnesota. The Badgers overpowered the Gophers in the final period to extend a...
MADISON, WI
FOX 21 Online

Coaches Corner: Sue Northey

ESKO, Minn.- For this week’s Coaches Corner we spoke with Esko girls basketball coach Sue Northey ahead of the season opener. Northey returns to the court after 14 years away.
ESKO, MN

