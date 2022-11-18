Read full article on original website
The 2022 Minnesota Prep Bowl championship games are set
The championship games of the 2022 Minnesota State High School League football tournament are set after semifinal games were played at U.S. Bank Stadium over the past few days. Unlike most years, the title games will not be played the two days after Thanksgiving. That's because the Vikings host the...
Minnesota high school football recaps and photos from the state semifinals
Click on the link to read the recap and see the photo gallery. Class 6A Rosemount football's defense leads it to Class 6A semifinal victory over Eden Prairie Maple Grove football grinds to victory over Lakeville South in Class 6A semifinal Class 5A Elk River football powers past Mahtomedi, reaches ...
Watch: Kirk Ferentz Minnesota Postgame
Iowa Coach Speaks with Media Following Saturday's Contest in Minneapolis
10 years ago this week...
This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette. Girls hockey — Hannah Okerstrom delivers two goals and Hannah Heacox adds another to help send the ninth-ranked Stillwater girls hockey team to a 3-1 victory over 11th-ranked Blaine in their season opener at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. Brianna Hersom finishes with 29 saves in goal for the Ponies. ...
big10central.com
Todd's Takes on Badgers hockey for Sunday, Nov. 20
Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski breaks down the Badgers' 4-1 victory against No. 1 Minnesota on Sunday at LaBahn Arena. 3 things that stood out in Wisconsin women's hockey's win against No. 1 Minnesota. The Badgers overpowered the Gophers in the final period to extend a...
FOX 21 Online
Coaches Corner: Sue Northey
ESKO, Minn.- For this week’s Coaches Corner we spoke with Esko girls basketball coach Sue Northey ahead of the season opener. Northey returns to the court after 14 years away.
Girls Swimming State Results; Melrose’s Drossel Wins a State Title
The girls State swimming and diving meet concluded Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center. In Class AA swimming... 200 yard freestyle relay the Sartell-St. Stephen team of Madeline Francois, Emma Yao, Megann Jobin, and Holly Lenarz finished 9th. Sartell-St. Stephen's Emma Yao placed 8th in the 100 yard breaststroke.
Mankato West football's goal-line stand propels it to victory over Rogers in Class 5A semifinal
MINNEAPOLIS – Rogers had the ball on the Mankato West 5-yard line down 14-10 with just over one minute remaining in the game. Rogers running back Anthony Powell took the direct snap and followed his blockers for four yards, but he was met by Scarlett defenders and stopped one yard short of the ...
