Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Region 3D Semifinals – Staunton River at Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA(WFXR) — The Christiansburg Blue Demons beat the Staunton River Golden Eagles 28-0 in the VHSL Region 3D semifinals. Christiansburg will play at Lord Botetourt in the Region 3D finals next week.
Report: UVA game at Virginia Tech may be rescheduled
The Virginia football team’s season finale at Virginia Tech scheduled for this Saturday may be pushed back to Dec. 3,
WSLS
Blue Demons shut out Golden Eagles, 28-0
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Blue Demons hosted a surprise Blue Ridge District foe, the Staunton River Golden Eagles. No matter the location, Christiansburg brought their a-game on Friday night, shutting out what SR had in store. The Blue Demons were victorious 28-0.
Staunton District Traffic Alert for Nov. 21-Dec. 2
STAUNTON (VR) – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures. *NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry...
Virginia Tech, Liberty wear Virginia colors to honor UVA players who died in shooting
Virginia Tech and Liberty showed love to a fellow in-state school during their game on Saturday. Both schools decided to wear the colors of the University of Virginia after three UVA football players were shot and killed during an on-campus incident on Sunday night. Virginia Tech went with orange uniforms...
NBC 29 News
Friday’s High School Football Playoff Action
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are the local high school playoff scores from Friday. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Virginia Tech Pays Tribute To Rival Virginia Before Game Saturday
Before they officially kicked off their Week 12 game, the Virginia Tech Hokies honored the Virginia Cavaliers. This week has been incredibly challenging for Virginia. Three members of its football team - Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry - were shot and killed after returning from a school trip.
pagevalleynews.com
Two charged in Shenandoah Memorial Stadium fire
November 19, 1987 — A Shenandoah man and woman were arrested Monday evening in connection with an October fire that destroyed Shenandoah Memorial Stadium, Sheriff E.M. Sedwick said Tuesday morning. Damage estimates were unavailable, but the early morning inferno left the wooden bleachers section, concession stands and clubhouse a...
Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Undefeated Virginia jumps into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 after beating Baylor
I moved Virginia into the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 back in September simply because I had one coach after another — including multiple coaches from the ACC — predict the Cavaliers would compete with North Carolina and Duke atop the ACC standings while I was compiling answers for our annual Candid Coaches series.
WHSV
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
247Sports
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett opens up on upsetting Baylor in wake of campus tragedy
Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers returned to the basketball court for the first time since Sunday's campus shooting and pulled off a remarkable 86-79 upset victory over No. 5 Baylor in the Continental Tire Main Event Friday night. After the game, Bennett says his team had heavy hearts but played "free" after the tragedy put things into perspective.
aseaofred.com
Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s loss to Virginia Tech
Liberty dropped its second straight game on Saturday afternoon, falling to Virginia Tech, 23-22. The Flames are now 8-3 on the season. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:. “Just disappointing. Obviously, yards look like about the same, you...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious wounding
UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen vehicle of interest in the malicious wounding that took place in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue. UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious …. UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen...
UVA Police say Additional Threats Received
VA Police say Additional Threats Received
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
WHSV
VSP give update on fatal Saturday I-81 and I-64 crash
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update into the investigation of the crash on I-81 and I-64 near Staunton on Saturday. According to a press release, the VSP report that a 2016 Mack tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, the tractor-trailer allegedly ran off the right side of the road and went through the guardrail. The trailer landed in the northbound lanes of I-81, where it struck a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
Watch memorial service for victims of UVA shooting
The three football players will be honored during a memorial service inside John Paul Jones Arena Saturday afternoon.
WDBJ7.com
Search continues in James River for missing man
GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A search continues for a missing Rockbridge County man. Virginia Conservation Police are still searching the James River for the 61-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released. The Department of Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division got a call November 12 about a boat on the...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0