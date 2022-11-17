ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

WSLS

Blue Demons shut out Golden Eagles, 28-0

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Blue Demons hosted a surprise Blue Ridge District foe, the Staunton River Golden Eagles. No matter the location, Christiansburg brought their a-game on Friday night, shutting out what SR had in store. The Blue Demons were victorious 28-0.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Staunton District Traffic Alert for Nov. 21-Dec. 2

STAUNTON (VR) – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures. *NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry...
STAUNTON, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Two charged in Shenandoah Memorial Stadium fire

November 19, 1987 — A Shenandoah man and woman were arrested Monday evening in connection with an October fire that destroyed Shenandoah Memorial Stadium, Sheriff E.M. Sedwick said Tuesday morning. Damage estimates were unavailable, but the early morning inferno left the wooden bleachers section, concession stands and clubhouse a...
SHENANDOAH, VA
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett opens up on upsetting Baylor in wake of campus tragedy

Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers returned to the basketball court for the first time since Sunday's campus shooting and pulled off a remarkable 86-79 upset victory over No. 5 Baylor in the Continental Tire Main Event Friday night. After the game, Bennett says his team had heavy hearts but played "free" after the tragedy put things into perspective.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious wounding

UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen vehicle of interest in the malicious wounding that took place in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue. UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious …. UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen...
LYNCHBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

VSP give update on fatal Saturday I-81 and I-64 crash

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update into the investigation of the crash on I-81 and I-64 near Staunton on Saturday. According to a press release, the VSP report that a 2016 Mack tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, the tractor-trailer allegedly ran off the right side of the road and went through the guardrail. The trailer landed in the northbound lanes of I-81, where it struck a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Search continues in James River for missing man

GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A search continues for a missing Rockbridge County man. Virginia Conservation Police are still searching the James River for the 61-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released. The Department of Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division got a call November 12 about a boat on the...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

