247Sports
Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
247Sports
In His Own Words: Cadillac Williams on senior day, Nick Saban and more
AUBURN, Alabama — For the first time since Week 2, Auburn has won consecutive games, after Cadillac Williams notched his second victory as Auburn's interim head coach with a 41-17 win over Western Kentucky. The Tigers used a 24-0 second half to pull away from one of college football's better Group of Five teams. Here's everything Williams said postgame about the win, senior day, his running backs, the Iron Bowl and more.
ESPN Computer Predicts Alabama vs. Auburn Winner
For the first time in what seems like decades, the stakes of the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are pretty low. That doesn't mean the two teams won't be raring for a fight though. With losses against Tennessee and LSU this season, Alabama have been eliminated from SEC title...
247Sports
Former 5-star recruit: Auburn's new facility is 'definitely top 3'
The best recruit on Auburn’s roster won’t get to enjoy the program’s flashy new facility for more than just a few months before he turns pro. But senior linebacker Owen Pappoe knows the value it holds for the future of the Tigers’ recruiting efforts. “Me being...
Kickoff times, how to watch: Alabama, Auburn, South Alabama + more this Saturday
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Week 11 of the college football season is in full swing and several colleges and universities within the WKRG coverage area are competing Saturday. As always, News 5 is your home for SEC on CBS, and this week’s showdown is between the No. 1-ranked, undefeated Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats. The […]
Auburn Plainsman
COLUMN | Cadillac's the man
The man of the hour: Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. He’s a breath of fresh air for the fanbase. He knows Auburn’s football program and what it needs. Long story short, Auburn needs to look no further for a head football coach. Auburn was frantic after firing head...
How this Alabama rout differed from previous November cupcakes
Bryce Young took the snap, faked the handoff and quickly fired to Jermaine Burton. It was your standard 10-yard touchdown pass on a day Alabama shutout overmatched Austin Peay. What stood out wasn’t the 34-0 score on the scoreboard but the fact this came in the fourth quarter. Though...
Auburn basketball legend offers support for long shot Auburn football coaching candidate
Auburn basketball legend Charles Barkley has weighed in on the Auburn football head coaching search — throwing his support behind current Jackson State head coach Deion ‘Prime Time’ Sanders. During an appearance on “The Next Round,” Barkley told hosts Lance Taylor, Jim Dunaway, and Ryan Brown that...
auburntigers.com
Auburn Women take the crown, Men finish strong for Swim and Dive at UGA Invite
ATHENS, Ga. – Saturdays are for strong performances, or at least it is for Auburn Swim and Dive. The Tiger Women closed out a victory at the UGA Invitational, while the men hit another NCAA A cut en route to a second-place finish overall. SCORES. Women. Auburn, 1005.5. Florida,...
auburntigers.com
No. 3 Tigers down No. 7 Oklahoma State, 15-4, in fall finale
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 3 Auburn equestrian team put an exclamation point on the fall season, downing defending national champion and No. 7 Oklahoma State, 15-4, Friday at the Auburn University Equestrian Center. "This was a perfect way to end the fall," head coach Greg Williams said. "The...
auburntigers.com
Kinnane caps season at NCAA Cross Country Championships
STILLWATER, Okla.- Auburn junior Ryan Kinnane capped off his season finishing 89th at the NCAA Cross Country Championships Saturday at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country course in Stillwater, Oklahoma. "This was by far the most challenging course we ran all year," Tigers head coach Aaron Kindt said. "I thought...
Auburn Plainsman
After 53 years, Campus Barber Shop to leave downtown Auburn
Ever since James Johnson bought it in 1969, Campus Barber Shop has occupied the same quaint 400-square-foot shop in downtown Auburn just a stone’s throw from Toomer’s Corner. It is an institution that has seen multiple generations and countless students pass through for a fresh trim, eager to...
Dothan, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Dothan, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Eufaula High School basketball team will have a game with Dothan High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
Union Springs, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Union Springs, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Barbour County High School basketball team will have a game with Bullock County High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
eagleeyeauburn.com
Second Auburn High School to be Built
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
Opelika-Auburn News
Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika
Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Emergency Missing Child Alert for four Sylacauga children has been cancelled. According to police, all four children have been safely located in Clayton County, Georgia. ORIGINAL: The father of four missing children from Sylacauga has been taken into custody but officials say they...
