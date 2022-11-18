ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players want “Pokemon’s government” in real life

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players laud “the Pokemon government” for its accomplishments regarding healthcare, inflation, and more. Tokyo-based developer Game Freak has shipped two major Pokemon titles this year for the Nintendo Switch, Legends Arceus and Scarlet and Violet. As such, fans of the long-running franchise have much...
dexerto.com

How to respawn Tera Raid dens in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Tera Raids are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s answer to Sword & Shield’s Max Raid, but instead of static dens, Tera Dens spawn at random locations around the map that despawn after each raid. Raids were a new multiplayer mechanic introduced in Pokemon Sword & Shield that have somewhat...
dexerto.com

Where to find Magikarp & Gyrados in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Generation 1’s iconic flopping fish Magikarp and its fearsome evolution Gyarados return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how trainers can find both of these Pokemon around the Paldea region. There of plenty of Pokemon returning from earlier Generations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, including iconic Pokemon like...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Cosmoem evolution: How to get Solgaleo & Lunala

The Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event brings Sun & Moon legendaries Solgaleo and Lunala into the game, but how do you get them? Here’s everything we know. Niantic has revealed what may be the last major event during the Season of Light, Astral Eclipse. It is expected to bring the “A Cosmic Companion” Special Research to a close.
dexerto.com

Can you change time & weather in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players won’t need to worry so much about the time of day and weather changes. Here is everything to know about weather, time of day, and date changing in the Gen 9 games. Pokemon fans have been impacted by the day and night cycles tied...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers infinite Shiny Duplication glitch

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has discovered a glitch that allows players to duplicate a Shiny Pokemon encounter infinitely, and here is how it works. Shiny Pokemon are among the rarest creatures in the Pokemon games, and as such, players often attempt to find the easiest ways to encounter them. This is often done by raising the odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon via a hunting method, Shiny Charm, or using multiple systems.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event: Solgaleo & Lunala debut, more

Pokemon Go has announced the Astral Eclipse Event, bringing Sun & Moon Legendaries Solgalo and Lunala into the game. Over the last few months, the Season of Light has brought more Gen 7 Pokemon into the game, including Cosmog and Cosmoem via Special Research. Pokemon Go will bring the Sun...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet hero is incredibly rude about his phone use fans say

While players continue to report problems with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, one person says most have ignored the bigger issue – the hero’s phone usage. Game Freak released Scarlet & Violet just last week on the Nintendo Switch to middling review scores. Thus far, many players seem mixed on the experience, too, thanks in part to its subpar visuals and performance-related issues.
dexerto.com

Genshin Impact fans hail Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event as “better” than Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Genshin Impact fans have been praising the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event, with many Travelers claiming that it’s “better” than Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been far from smooth – in fact, many players have reported game-breaking glitches and other performance-related problems. Even popular streamers like Disguised Toast have voiced their frustration over the game’s lack of polish.
dexerto.com

Gungrave G.O.R.E review: A love letter to a forgotten franchise

A long-forgotten franchise is revived, but is Gungrave: G.O.R.E something that should have stayed dead or not?. B-tier games are something that I adore. These titles can either be secret gems, like Deadly Premonition or Mr. Mosquito. Other times, they might be completely horrid experiences, but not for lack of trying. Games like Disaster Report 4, or Siren, where they desperately try to achieve something that the development team just isn’t able to.
dexerto.com

Best Rapp H Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

LMGs in Warzone 2 hit some real blows and the Rapp H is one of them. So, here’s a Rapp H loadout for battle royale with the perfect set of attachments and Perks. In most shooters, LMGs often get overshadowed by Assault Rifles, making them underrated in return. However, by no means are they inefficient, especially in games like Warzone. The BR experience can get pretty heated up at any given moment and this is when the magazine sizes of LMGs shine.
dexerto.com

How to get Collector’s Tokens in Marvel Snap: Token Shop explained

With the launch of Collector’s Tokens, Marvel Snap players will finally be able to pick and choose which cards they unlock through the Token Shop. We’ve got the full rundown on how this new system works. After teasing their debut in an earlier development roadmap, Ben Brode finally...
dexerto.com

Overwatch star Xzi confirms Valorant switch: “I’m pretty confident”

Former South Korean Overwatch player Jung ‘Xzi’ Ki-hyo has announced his retirement from the Blizzard title and said in a statement that he has considered a switch to Valorant, or content creation. The former Dallas Fuel and Florida Mayhem player took to Twitch on November 20 to tell...
dexerto.com

Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal: Release date, story, classes

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal is the latest expansion that brings a new Technophage Outbreak mission variant, Venerable Dreadnought class, and more. Here’s everything you need to know. The Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal DLC is a brand new...
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 devs add audio transcription feature to combat toxicity

Overwatch 2 will be implementing a new audio transcription feature as a way to help combat inappropriate or unsportsmanlike comments during matches. As part of the latest Overwatch 2 update, developer Blizzard have revealed that they will be introducing a new chat feature to help monitor “disruptive behavior” in OW2 games. This news was revealed in a new blog post, detailing who will have access to the audio transcription as well as how the process of reporting a player will operate.
dexerto.com

Warzone 2 TikTok reveals enemies now using proximity chat to dance together

Proximity chat has provided plenty of laughs in Warzone 2, and a TikTok revealed players using the new feature to dance together. Warzone 2 introduces a laundry list of new features. Gulag 2.0, AI enemies, and a new backpack system reinvigorated the battle royale, but nothing drew more attention than proximity chat. Squads can hear and communicate with enemy teams using the new in-game communication system.
dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect roasts unwell Warzone 2 player with proximity chat domination

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect showed how he incorporated mental warfare into his Warzone 2 strategy by dominating a foe through the use of proximity chat. Warzone 2 has taken over the FPS genre, with CoD fans glued to their screens playing the newest battle royale – and Dr Disrespect is no exception.

