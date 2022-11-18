ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Consumer Reports.org

Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
Creative Bloq

Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low

If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
Albany Herald

Sephora’s 2022 Black Friday Sale Sneak Peek Just Dropped

While some of us are excitedly awaiting Black Friday deals for tech and home (this is finally the year for the KitchenAid Stand Mixer!), we're also saving our dough (pun intended) for the pricey beauty products we love, like Créme de la Mer. Sephora always comes through with huge, once-a-year-deals, and last year we saw big deals like Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Lipsticks for just $5 (usually $18), Marc Jacobs Foundation 50% off, priced at just $20, and Clinique's award-winning Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel at just $16, more than 50% off.
Phone Arena

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal

Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
hotnewhiphop.com

eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low Unveiled: Release Details

EBay and Nike are teaming up for a new SB Dunk Low. eBay is one of the most iconic companies/websites on the entire internet. In fact, you have probably bought something from the platform in the past. The online retailer is the perfect place to find used items, whether they be popular or incredibly niche. To this day, the website remains an incredible platform, and people are still using it.
laptopmag.com

Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349

One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
Phone Arena

The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an absolute Black Friday steal right now

Deeply and somewhat randomly discounted for a limited time in a single variant last week, the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger is now on sale at an even more attractive price in another model from a different retailer. We're talking about an entry-level 32GB storage configuration this time around, available...
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
moneysavingmom.com

Lensmart Eyeglasses Black Friday Deal: Frames as low as $6.95 + Exclusive 25% Off!

If you need new prescription eyeglasses, don’t miss this great Black Friday Deal that Lensmart is running right now! {Sponsored by Lensmart.}. Lensmart is running a huge Black Friday Sale on their Prescription Eyeglasses right now! They have TONS of frames on sale up to 50% off, with many styles priced as low as $6.95. Plus, our readers get an extra 25% off all orders with coupon code MSM25 at checkout.
9to5Mac

Mujjo debuts waterproof vegan leather sleeve for MacBook Pro with expandable storage

Mujjo is out with another new Apple accessory, a vegan leather sleeve that offers protection for 14 or 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. It comes with a magnetic closure, expandable storage for your power adapter, cables, and iPhone, along with more handy features. The Envoy 14 and 16-inch Laptop Sleeve for...
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Samsung Galaxy S22+ gets up to 33 percent discount on Amazon

The ongoing Amazon deals on the Samsung Galaxy S22+ cover two models, namely the 128 GB Phantom Black and the 256 GB Phantom White. The first one gets a 33 percent discount, while its sibling is available for 24 percent off. After these discounts, their prices are US$667.99 and US$799.99, respectively.
ZDNet

10+ Black Friday Newegg deals: Gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors on sale

Black Friday is still a few days away, but Newegg has had loads of deals up on its site ahead of time. For those worried that better deals may come closer to the shopping holiday, Newegg is offering "Black Friday price protection" on a range of items, from sound systems to PCs.

