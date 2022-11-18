ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

NFL Coach Fired For 'Incident' That Took Place In Mexico City

An NFL assistant coach has been fired for a reported "incident" that took place in Mexico City over the weekend.  Kliff Kingsbury revealed this Tuesday afternoon that the Arizona Cardinals have parted ways with offensive line coach Sean Kugler.  Kugler didn't even make it to Monday night ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blatant Officiating Mistake

The New York Jets and the New England Patriots had quite the finish to Sunday afternoon's game. New England beat New York on a game-winning punt return for a touchdown. NFL fans believe a serious block in the back was missed by the officiating crew. The Patriots got away with...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday

The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday. The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start. Indianapolis won last...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants 2 Coaches Fired On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch this season. On Sunday, the Browns are trailing the Bills, 25-10, in a game that's being played in Detroit. Browns fans have had enough with their team's defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Cleveland fans are calling...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Sunday

Sunday night's NFL contest will be a fun one. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play on "Sunday Night Football." Ahead of kickoff, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, is trending on social media. Gracie Hunt, who was Miss Kansas USA, was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals He Picked Eagles Over 1 Other Team

Ndamukong Suh finally came off the free-agent market this past week. The veteran pass rusher decided to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, though he did have to think about it. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Suh was also considering the San Francisco 49ers before he signed with the Eagles. Suh...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names Most "Disrespected" NFL Player

Colin Cowherd has always been a little higher on Jimmy Garoppolo than most. And after Monday night's performance in Mexico City, the FS1 radio host made a pretty bold claim about the veteran QB:. "There's not a single NFL player that is more disrespected than [Jimmy] Garoppolo. ... Go look...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to coach’s insane postgame meltdown

The Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16. After the game, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, the least controversial of the two head coaches entering the game, was seen yelling at Colts fans in the stands following the win. Nick Sirianni, absolutely losing his mind after, uh, beating the 4-5-1 Colts by Read more... The post NFL world reacts to coach’s insane postgame meltdown appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Injured Chiefs Player Was Furious During Game

An injured Chiefs player did not handle his emotions very well during Sunday night's game. The Chiefs beat the Chargers on Sunday night, but it was a close, up and down contest, with Kansas City finally emerging with a late touchdown to top Los Angeles. During the game, injured Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today

The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Patriots Are Feared To Have Suffered Significant Injury

The New England Patriots reportedly suffered a major loss during today's 10-3 win over the New York Jets. Veteran center David Andrews left the game with an apparent thigh injury, and it appears to be "serious," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "He’ll have more testing done to determine the...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Brian Daboll Announces Giants' Season-Ending Injury

The New York Giants got some brutal injury news on Monday morning. Just one day after their 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions, head coach Brian Daboll announced that rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL. That means he will be out for the remainder of the season.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN

Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy