Best Black Friday Deals on PC Hardware: GPU, CPU and PC Sales

Black Friday, the annual deal-a-palooza, occurs on Friday, November 25th this year. However, Black Friday season is already in full swing, with major retailers offering Black Friday deals on PCs and components such as SSDs, CPUs, graphics cards, motherboards and more. You can even find savings on monitors, peripherals and 3D printers.

Below, we're highlighting the very best Black Friday deals you can get now, based on our research and expertise. You can also find comprehensive lists of deals on our best CPU deals , SSD deals , graphics card deals , gaming PC deals and 3D printer deals pages.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB SSD Drops to $149

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2 TB SSD: now $149 at Newegg (was $199)

The Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2 TB SSD is available today at Newegg for $149 when using promo code 5BFBYA5297 at checkout. The promo code is part of a limited offer but so far there has been no expiration specified for the discount. The purchase is offered with optional free shipping.

This discount is for the 2 TB model but other capacities are available as well including 250 GB, 500 GB and 1 TB. It has an M.2 2280 form factor and uses Samsung 9x-layer V-NAND TLC. All of the drives in this line use Samsung 9x-layer V-NAND TLC memory and support PCIe 3.0 4x along with NVMe 1.3.

The Samsung 970 EVO Plus uses the Samsung Phoenix microcontroller. According to Samsung, it can reach speeds as high as 3,500 / 3,300 Mbps. We reviewed this SSD when it debuted and overall appreciated its performance which is only heightened by today’s discount. It’s supported by a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Samsung that voids should the drive reach 1,200 TBW.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 CPU Drops to $129

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 CPU: was $149, now $125 at Amazon

Today at Amazon, you can find the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 processor at one of its best prices. It usually goes for around $149 but right now is discounted to $129. It’s listed without an expiration date and also comes with optional free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

This processor first debuted in April of 2022. It has a total of 6 cores and 12 threads with a base speed of 3.5 GHz. With Max Boost enabled, it can reach speeds as high as 4.4 GHz. It can support PCIe 4.0 and can use 128 GB of DDR4-3200 via two memory channels.

We reviewed the Ryzen 5 5600 when it came out (and cost $199) and foud that it was pretty good for 1080p gaming as it returned an average frame rate of 152 fps on our test suite.

Apple MacBook Air Laptop 2020 Now $799

Apple MacBook Air Laptop (2020): now $799 at Amazon (was $999)

The Apple MacBook Air Laptop 2020 edition is available today at Amazon for $799. This laptop has a recommended price of $999 which means this discount saves users $200. The offer comes with optional free shipping for Amazon Prime members and currently is listed without an expiration date.

This offer applies to all of the colors including Gold, Silver and Space Gray. It uses an Apple 8-core GPU which outputs to a 13-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1600px.

The laptop uses an Apple M1 processor which has 8 cores—4 of which are dedicated as performance cores with the other 4 used as efficiency cores. It can reach a maximum speed of 3.1 GHz. Memory-wise, it ships with 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB internal SSD.

There are four USB ports to use along with two Thunderbolt ports. It can connect to WiFi networks using 802.11ax wireless connections. According to Apple, the battery can last up to 18 hours.

Dell S2721DGF 27-Inch Gaming Monitor Now $269

Dell S2721DGF 27-Inch Gaming Monitor: now $269 at Dell (was $329)

The Dell S2721DGF 27-Inch Gaming Monitor is marked down to its lowest price ever today at the Dell web store. It has a recommended price of $329 but right now is listed at just $269.

This gaming monitor features a 27-inch LED-backlit IPS panel. It has a dense resolution that measures up to 2560 x 1440px. The S2721DGF is also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified.

The refresh rate for this gaming monitor can reach as high as 165Hz while the response time can get as low as 1ms. It covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut with a maximum brightness of 400 nits.

There are a few video inputs to choose from including two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort. A 3.5mm jack is available for external audio peripherals. This monitor is supported by a limited 3-year manufacturer’s warranty from Dell.

We reviewed the Dell S2721DGF back in 2021 and praised its excellent HDR performance, strong color accuracy and wide DCI-P3 color coverage. On our tests, we found that the S2721DGF can reproduce an impressive 92.8 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 137.7 percent of the sRGB color gamut.

Get a Radeon RX 6700 XT Card for $349

Asus Dual AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU: now $349 @Amazon (was $389)

AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT is a really powerful mid-range GPU that's about equivalent to an Nvidia RTX 3070 on our GPU benchmarks hierarchy . Normally, you'd pay closer to $400 for an RX 6700 XT, but right now Amazon has an AMD dual-fan Radeon RX 6700 XT card for just $349 , reduced from its previous low of $389.

Asus's card has 12GB of GDDR6 RAM, along with a processor that can operate at up to 2,581 MHz. We reviewed an RX 6700 XT card (not this particular model, but they are all pretty similar in performance) when the model first came out in 2021 and praised its strong 1080p and 1440p gaming performance. The card's launch price was $479 so $349 is a nice drop.

On our tests, the RX 6700 XT averaged around 107 fps when playing our suite of 13 games at 2560 x 1440 resolution and Ultra Settings. That put it well ahead of the RTX 3060 Ti.

Those numbers are truly impressive and enough to play games at high refresh rates on a 2K (aka QHD) monitor.

Aorus FO48U 4K OLED Monitor Now $779

Aorus FO48U 4K OLED Monitor: now $779 at Amazon (was $889)

There's nothing quite like the vibrant color and high contrast of an OLED display, but you usually pay a lot for the privilige. The 48-inch Aorus FO48U is a 4K OLED, 120 Hz gaming monitor that normally goes for closer to $900 but right now is on sale for just $779 at Amazon.

We reviewed the Aorus FO48U and praised its amazing contrast and color accuracy. On our tests, the massive display reproduced a brilliant 107 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. That's one of the most vibrant displays we've ever benchmarked.

MSI's GF63 with RTX 3050 Ti Hits $799

MSI GF63 with RTX 3050 Ti: now $799 at Amazon (was $999)

If you're shopping for a gaming laptop that's under $1,000 (perhaps one of the best gaming laptops under $1,000), you want to get the best GPU possible. In the sub-$1,000 price range, the best graphics card possible is usually an RTX 3050 Ti, which gives you just enough performance to play 1080p games at very high or ultra settings. However, you usually have to compromise by settling for just 8GB of RAM or an impossibly-small 256GB SSD.

With the Black Friday deals season upon us, we're seeing some great sales on gaming laptops. Case in point: Amazon has an MSI GF63 with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, a 144 Hz display, a Core i5-11400 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for just $799 . That's enough power and capacity for good productivity work and solid 1080p gaming.

We reviewed an MSI GF63 but with a different GPU, a different screen and less RAM and storage. So we can't draw any performance conclusions from our review configuration, but we can say that build quality was solid for a budget laptop and, at just 0.85 inches thick, and 4.1 pounds, it's very portable for a gaming laptop. THe keyboard was a little flat, but usable.

What we can say is that we've tested many RTX 3050 Ti-powered gaming laptops recently and found that mainstream games such as Grand Theft Auto V ran at 50 to 60 fps in very high settings. More demanding games like Red Dead Redemption 2 were in the 40 fps range at very high settings, but would get smoother if you turn the settings down.

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD Now $173

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD: now $173 at Amazon (was $219)

With the price of SSDs dropping, this is a great Black Friday deal season to upgrade to a faster or higher-capacity boot drive. Samsung's 980 Pro has long been one of the most popular PCIe 4.0 SSDs you can buy. It is no longer among the very fastest PCIe 4.0 drives -- competitors like the SK hynix Platinum P41 or Samsung's upcoming 990 Pro are just a little quicker -- but it's still extremely performant and the delta between it and newer models is probably imperceptible in most applications.

Right now, Amazon has the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB capacity for just $173 , reduced from $219. The drive is rated 7,000 MBps sequential reads and 5,100 MBps sequential writes among with 1 million random read and write IOPS.

We reviewed the Samsung 980 Pro and were impressed by its great sustained performance, particularly its sustained write speeds. On DiskBench, it transferred a 6.5GB zip file at a rate of 3,869 MBps, which puts it a bit a few MBps behind the top performers today, which cost a lot more, but in the real word, you probably won't notice.

Samsung Odyssey G9, 49-inch, 240 Hz Monitor for $899

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch, 240 Hz Monitor: now $899 at Best Buy (was $1499)

It's hard to imagine a more immersive gaming experience than you'll get from Samsung's Odyssey G9 gaming monitor. This 49-inch, curved gaming monitor delivers an impressive 5120 x 1440 resolution with a 240 Hz panel and more than 1,000 sits of brightness when in HDR mode. Normally, you'd pay $1,499 for this super high end gaming experience, but right now Best Buy has it for just $899 .

We reviewed the Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch and gave it an Editor's Choice award, because we were blown away by its color accuracy, brightness and sharpness. On our light meter, the G9 returned 503 nits of brightness in standard mode 1,323 nits in HDR mode.

On our colorimeter, the Odyssey G9 reproduced 88 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 98.5 percent of the sRGB gamut. While those aren't the highest in its class, those are still extremely colorful.

If you can afford the $899 price and have room on your desk for a 49-inch monitor, it's hard to beat this monitor deal. However, if not, check out our complete list of Black Friday monitor deals .

Dell S3222DGM, Best Gaming Monitor, Now $289

Dell S3222DGM (2K, 165 Hz), 32-inch Monitor: now $289 at Dell (was $399)

Dell's S3222DGM has long topped our list of best gaming laptops thanks to its combination of vibrant color, sharp images, deep contrast and strong build quality. Normally, $399, the monitor is now just $289 at Dell.com.

When we reviewed the Dell S3222DGM , we were particularly impressed with its color accuracy and gamut reproduction. On our tests, the monitor reproduced a strong 122 percent of the sRGB gamut. Though that's not the highest among its peers, it is really good.

Where the monitor really stands out is with its contrast ratio. The greater the contrast, the more those colors will pop. On our tests, it had incredible 3,718.8: 1 contrast ratio, which is fantastic, even for a VA panel.

Asus Zephyrus G14 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop Now $899

Asus Zephyrus 14-inch Laptop with RTX 3060: now $899 at Best Buy ( was $1399)

Under normal circumstances, you won't find a laptop with an RTX 3060 GPU inside selling for much less than $1,500 and certainly not for less than $1,000. However, right now, Best Buy has an Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3060 graphics, a Ryzen 7-5800HS CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $899 . This config also has a 1080p, 144 Hz display.

While we have not reviewed this particular unit we have reviewed earlier and later models of Zephyrus G14 and always found the build quality excellent and the lightweight, thin chassis a real plus. The 14-inch laptop is just 3.53 pounds and 0.7 inches thick, which is very light for any laptop with discrete graphics.

We have also tested other RTX 3060 powered laptops like the Asus TUF Gaming F15 . That laptop managed 74 fps on Shadow of the Tomb Raider at Highest settings and 90 fps on Grand Theft Auto at Very High settings. Those are impressive numbers that mean smooth play at 1080p.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU Now $338 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-thread CPU: now $338 at Amazon (was $569)

AMD's Ryzen 9 5900X, powered by the Zen 3 architecture, is a last gen powerhouse. It may not be the last hurrah for the AM4 platform, that honor goes to the 5800X3D , but at this low price it is hard to overlook the power of this chip.

1080p Gaming is a cinch with this 12-core, 24-thread chip, and with a base clock of 3.7 GHz, boosting to 4.8 GHz this is a great all-rounder for work and play. Content creators will love the extra cores, gamers will love the high clock speeds.

In our review we loved the multi-threaded performance, power efficiency and how overclockable he 5900X was. Now with over $230 off the MSRP, we get a lot of CPU for not much cash.

Multiple AMD Ryzen AM5 CPUs on Offer at Newegg

Newegg have dropped the price on a plethora of AMD Ryzen CPUs for AM5 motherboards. From the Ryzen 9 7950X to the Ryzen 5 7600X, we are seeing deep discounts well ahead of Black Friday.

In our review of the Ryzen 9 7950X and 7600X we loved the class-leading single and multi-threaded performance and higher boost frequencies. The CPUs are also overclockable, but even at stock speed they require beefy cooling. There is no bundled cooler so you will need to factor in the cost of the best CPU coolers.

At the MSRP the price-per-core was reasonable, but with these discounts we see the price-per-core is more enticing for those ready to move from AM4 to AM5.

Crucial 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM Kit $79.99 at Amazon

Crucial 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM Kit: now $79.99 at Amazon (was $119.99)

If you’re looking to upgrade the memory on one of the best gaming laptops under $1,500 , or even one of the best gaming laptops under $1,000 , a Crucial dual-channel memory kit is now available at a great price at Amazon.

The Crucial 32GB DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory kit (CT2K16G4SFRA32A) usually retails for $119.99, but is currently on sale for $29.99 (a nearly 30 percent savings). Most budget or entry-level gaming laptops come with either 8GB (2x4GB, 1x8GB) or 16GB (2x8GB) as standard, so a 32GB memory upgrade for under $100, sounds like a winning combination.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X CPU Now $460 at Newegg

• AMD Ryzen 9 7900X CPU: now $460 at Newegg (was $550)

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X CPU is available today at Newegg for $460, one of its best prices yet. It’s been priced around $550 but promo code BFFDAY247 will take it down to $460. The processor is offered with no expiration but is part of a limited Black Friday season offer. The purchase also includes free shipping.

This processor features Zen 4 architecture and comes with 12 cores alongside 24 threads. It has a base speed of 4.7 GHz with a max boost of up to 5.6 GHz. This is technically an APU as the Ryzen 9 7900X comes with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. It can support up to 128 GB of DDR5 via two memory channels and is unlocked for overclocking.

Mini Gaming Keyboards on Sale

Corsair K65 Mini Gaming Keyboard: now $69 at Best Buy (was $109)



A great gaming keyboard doesn’t need to be huge; in fact, some of the best gaming keyboards are tiny. Ultra-compact gaming keyboards can be pretty powerful — they have to be, to make a limited 60 or 65 percent layout viable for gaming — and they’re often pricier than they look.



But several are on sale this week, including the Corsair K65 RGB Mini Gaming Keyboard for just $69 (was $109) at both Best Buy and Amazon . Best Buy has the K65 in both black and white with Cherry MX Speed linear mechanical switches, while Amazon only has it in black (but with either Cherry MX Speed or Cherry MX Red switches).



The Corsair K65 RGB Mini is a wired (detachable, USB-C) 60 percent keyboard with a tiny footprint — 11.6 inches (294mm) long by 4.14 inches (105mm) deep, and 1.74 inches (44mm) thick. It weighs 1.3 pounds (590g) and has a polling rate of up to 8,000 Hz. Like other ultra-compact gaming keyboards, the K65 is highly customizable — almost all of its keys can be programmed with second-layer functionality, and the keyboard has 8MB of onboard storage (enough for 50+ profiles).

Razer Huntsman Mini: now $69 at Amazon (was $119)



The Razer Huntsman Mini is also currently on sale at a number of retailers, including Amazon , Best Buy , and Newegg . You can pick up this keyboard in black or white colorways, with Razer’s Clicky Optical switches for $69 (was $119) or with Razer’s Linear Optical switches for $79 (was $129).



The Huntsman Mini is a wired (detachable, USB-C) 60 percent keyboard with an aluminum top plate and double-shot PBT keycaps. It’s 11.6 inches (295mm) long, 4 inches (102mm) deep, and 1.3 inches (33mm) thick, and weighs 1.15 pounds (522g). It’s also highly customizable, with a fully-programmable second layer (Razer HyperShift), onboard memory (up to 5 profiles), and attractive, bleed-free, per-key RGB.

Mountain Everest 60 with NumPad: now $114 at Mountain (was $189)



If you’re not totally sold on the 60 percent layout, the Mountain Everest 60 is a fantastic 60 percent gaming keyboard with an optional detachable numpad. It’s currently on sale for $114 (was $189) with the numpad — or $79 (was $139) without. Unlike other 60 percent keyboards, the Everest 60 manages to squeeze arrow keys into its compact form factor — which measures 12 inches (307.2mm) long by 4.5 inches (115mm) deep (without the numpad), and is 1.8 inches (46.44mm) thick. It weighs 1.7 pounds (768g).



The Everest 60 is highly customizable when it comes to both hardware and software. It ships with your choice of switch (tactile, linear, linear speed) and keycap color (11 color combos), and has a hot-swap PCB. The optional numpad can be attached to either side of the keyboard. Mountain Base Camp, the brand’s companion software, lets you fully remap keys (including the numpad — perfect for if you want to use it as a general macro pad) and customize the keyboard’s per-key RGB lighting.

Gigabyte Aorus 5 SE4 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop Now $1,049

· Gigabyte Aorus 5 SE4 15-inch Gaming Laptop with RTX 3070: now $1,049 at Best Buy (was $1,499)

It often takes a lot of sleuthing to find a laptop equipped with a potent Intel Alder Lake processor and a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU around the $1,000 price point, but that's precisely what we have for you today. Best Buy is currently offering the Gigabyte Aorus 5 SE4 with a $450 discount, taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $1,049.

At that price, you get an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB of RAM (2x8GB DDR4-3200), a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and a 512GB SSD. That's quite a spec sheet for just a little more than $1,000. The display measures 15.6 inches and has a 1080p (1920 x 1080) resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate.

If that wasn't enough, the 5.07-pound Aorus 5 SE4 features a tri-zone RGB keyboard, one HDMI 2.1, one mini DisplayPort 1.4, GbE, a UHS-II SD reader, Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) and two USB 3.2 (Type-A) ports. The sound system consists of dual 2-watt speakers with DTS:X Ultra Audio Technology, and you'll find an HD webcam and Intel Wi-Fi 6E wireless (with Bluetooth 5.2). Everything is powered by a 99 WHr battery that is recharged via a 230-watt power adapter.

SK Hynix Platinum P41 2 TB SSD Now $170 at Amazon

• SK hynix Platinum P41 2 TB SSD: now $169 at Amazon (was $259)

Right now at Amazon, the SK hynix Platinum P41 2 TB SSD is available for $169, down from its recommended rate of $259. All of the drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor and support PCIe 4.0 x4 along with NVMe 1.4 interfaces.

The SK hynix Platinum P41 2 TB SSD uses the SK hynix Aries controller and SK hynix 176L TLC for memory. The 2 TB edition is capable of reaching read/write speeds as high as 7000 / 6500 Mbps. It comes with optional 256-bit AES encryption for added security and is supported by a 5-year warranty that voids should the drive reach 1200 TBW.

Sabrent 2TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 SSD now $189 at Amazon

Sabrent 2TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 M.2 SSD: Now $189 at Amazon (was $239)

With class-leading endurance, competitive performance and an understated, yet attractive design, Sabrent's Rocket NVMe 4.0 M.2 SSD is a great drive for your next build. With a sequential read of 5,000 MBps and write of 4,400 MBps this drive is fast for your OS and apps.

In our review we tested the performance and reliability of the drive and in both factors it performed well. This hot seller SSD is powered by Phison’s PS5016-E16 NVME SSD controller and this makes it one of the best bang-for-your-SSD -buck Gen4 drives. Registering the SSD within 90 days of purchase will give you a five-year warranty too.

This is a solid choice for capacity, speed and reliability.

Kingston KC3000 2 TB SSD Drops to $166 at Kingston

• Kingston KC3000 2 TB SSD: now $166 at Kingston (was $205)

The Kingston KC3000 2 TB SSD has been marked down to one of its lowest prices yet. This SSD has an M.2 2280 form factor and is compatible with NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 interfaces. We reviewed this SSD when it first debuted and overall appreciated is performance as one of the highest on the market.

This SSD is designed to use the Phison PS5018-E18 controller and can reach speeds as high as 7000 / 7000 MB/s. It has a 5-year warranty that voids should the drive reach 1600 TBW. It’s not clear for how long this deal will be made available as its offered as part of Kingston’s early Black Friday sale.

Netgear Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini Mesh Router (SXK30) now $98 at Amazon

· Netgear Orbi Pro Wi-Fi 6 Mini Mesh Router (SXK30): now $98 at Amazon (was $300)

Given the growing amount of gadgets that many of us have in our homes -- from laptops to smartphones to smart home devices -- there's always a need for capable wireless routers to facilitate connecting to the internet. One such device is the Netgear Obi Pro mesh router system (SXK30), which typically retails for $300.

However, Amazon is currently selling the mesh system for just $97.99. That price gets you the router and one satellite. According to Netgear, the combo can cover homes or apartments up to 4,000 square feet. This SXK30 is an 801.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) router supporting up to 1.8 Gbps.

The router and satellite each measure just 7.4 inches tall and 5.8 inches across. The former features a one Gigabit Ethernet WAN and three Ethernet LAN ports, while the latter has four Ethernet LAN ports to accommodate your wired devices. The mesh system also supports up to four satellites, expanding your coverage area to 10,000 square feet.

Seagate IronWolf 14 TB NAS HDD Now $210 at Newegg

• Seagate IronWolf 14TB NAS Hard Drive: now $209 at Newegg (was $389)

Today at Newegg, users can find the Seagate IronWolf 14 TB NAS HDD for its lowest price yet. It’s priced at $389 but promo code BFFDAY57 will take an additional $180 off, making the final price $209. This drive comes in multiple capacities including 6 TB, 8 TB, 10 TB, and 12 TB. All of the drives in this line use a SATA interface.

This drive is compatible with between 1 to 8-bay network-attached devices. The 14 TB version can reach speeds as high as 7200 RPM. It has an expected MTBF of 1M hours and is supported by a limited 3-year warranty.

These Five 4TB SSD Deals Start at Just $200

Four years ago I wrote a story proclaiming I’d never buy a hard drive again , and every year since, that promise has gotten easier to maintain as flash-based storage just keeps getting cheaper. If I didn’t already have several 2TB SSDs (yes, I have a storage problem), I’d be sorely tempted to pick up one of the five 4TB options below, at their lowest prices ever.



Crucial and TeamGroup lead the SATA affordability pack, with the 4TB MX

500 for just $269 and a two-pack of 2TB AX2 SATA SSDs for an incredible $195 . Don’t expect extreme speed from either of these drives—especially the entry-level AX2s. But if you need lots of space to store your games or media, it’s hard to complain about paying less than a nickel per gigabyte. And the endurance on both options is quite good, with the Crucial drive rated to 1,000TBW, and the TeamGroup drives promising 1,600TBW per drive.



If you’re looking for something at the top of the SATA drive stack, Samsung’s 4TB 870 Evo is also down to its lowest price ever, at just $299 . This drive tops our Best SSD list for a consumer SATA drive for its class-leading performance, 256-bit AES encryption and long 5-year warranty.



Stepping up in speed and down in physical dimensions is TeamGroup’s 4TB MP34 M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD for $329 , or about $30 less than it’s ever been. With 3,500/2,900 MB/s rated sequential reads and writes, it would do quite well as a cavernous boot drive or fast secondary storage. It’s also rated to an astounding 2,400TBW of endurance and comes with a 5-year warranty.



Last up, and fastest of this SSD deals pack – although no leader in its PCIe 4.0 class – is Crucial’s P3 Plus M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, at $299 . Rated at 4,800 MB/s sequential reads and 4,100 sequential writes, it’s at the low end of the speed PCIe 4.0 spectrum, but still faster than PCIe 3.0 drives. And it comes with a nice 5-year warranty. This drive would make a good boot drive in a new mid-range build, or a great secondary storage drive in a high-end build with a much faster PCIe 4.0 drive, like the Samsung 990 Pro .

4TB Crucial MX500 2.5-inch SATA SSD: now $269 on Amazon (was $359)

The MX500 has been around since 2017, but this TLC drive is a dependable workhorse that would be great as a secondary storage or game drive. Its 560/510mb/s sequential read/write rating is pretty close to the limit of SATA performance. View Deal

2x 2TB TeamGroup AX2 SATA SSDs: now $195 at Amazon

This two-pack of TeamGroup’s 2TB AX2 SATA drives is hard to beat at under $200. These are admittedly low-end drives, and TeamGroup’s product page lists speeds of only up to 540/490 MB/s sequential read/write. But the drives are covered by a 3-year warranty and a 1,600TBW endurance rating (per drive). View Deal

4TB Samsung 870 Evo SATA SSD: now $299 at Amazon ( was $379)

Samsung’s 870 Evo is our favorite SATA SSD, with the 4TB model delivering the best performance in its class in our testing. And its rated endurance is astounding, at a whopping 2,400 TBW. You won’t find a faster or higher-rated SATA SSD, and at $299 this drive is about $30 cheaper than it’s ever been.

4TB TeamGroup MP34 M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD: was $399, now $329 at Newegg

When we reviewed the MP34 back in 2019, it was an excellent value, offering solid performance (it’s rated to 3,500/2,900 MB/s sequential reads/writes) and high endurance at competitive pricing. Here in 2022, the 4TB model is down to $329, which is about $30 cheaper than we’ve ever seen it before.

4TB Crucial P3 Plus M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $299 at Amazon (was $359)

Crucial’s P3 Plus isn’t the best-performing drive by any measure, as we saw in our review. But it’s a PCIe 4.0 model rated to top 4,000 MB/s sequential reads and writes, with a good 5-year warranty. At its lowest price yet of $299 for the 4TB model, it’s hard to argue against.

Corsair's Excellent Multi-Device Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT Headset Hits Lowest Price Ever

Corsair's Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT headset has been on my head nearly every day since I reviewed it in mid-2021 – during work meetings, while gaming and when listening to music (via my PC and phone simultaneously, no less) And the headset still looks and sounds great today, as you can see in the image above that I just took (admittedly after I wiped my fingers and head funk off it). If you're looking for a device that lets you keep connected to your PC and phone (or other Bluetooth device, like a console) at the same time, I've found its separate controls for both connections to be more enjoyable and intuitive than Razer's competing Barracuda Pro Wireless .

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT Gaming Headset: now $199 at Amazon (was $269)



Corsair's Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT excels at simultaneous multi-device connectivity (via Bluetooth and RF), while sounding and looking great. It's expensive, even at this new low sale price of $200. But the only feature I miss is active noise canceling. View Deal

Admittedly, even at the headset's current all-time low price of $200 , the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is still an expensive device – and I turned off the RGB bit at some point in June of 2021 and have never bothered (or wanted) to turn it back on again. But with its metal earcups and chrome accents, it's an attractive device that you could also wear when out and about (the mic is detachable). It also comes with a very nice quilted travel bag, although without active noise canceling, these aren't a great choice if you need to drown out airplane noise.

The XT's 50mm drivers sound very good, and for me at least, the headset is comfortable to wear for hours at a time (though head sizes and shapes vary, so your comfort might as well). Battery life could be better at a rated 20 hours when connected to a single device, or 15 hours with two devices connected. These days I mostly use it when connected to one device at a time, and since I am often testing or using other headsets/headphones throughout the day, I tend to have to charge it about once a week.



The stand-out feature of the Virtuoso Wireless XT Wireless is its simultaneous multi-device connectivity, and just how well it juggles two devices, via the RF dongle and Bluetooth. Instead of muting or pausing one audio source when another makes a sound, it plays them both. This could be frustrating if, like with some competitors, there's no easy way to control or adjust the volume of both sources, but with the Corsair headset, there are separate volume controls for both, and the volume buttons for Bluetooth double as track-skipping buttons. All these controls are along the bottom/back of the right earcup, making for an easy and intuitive layout. There's also a mic mute button on the bottom of the mic arm (near where it plugs into the headset) and a nice light ring around the end of the mic, with in your sight line, that tells you when you're muted by turning red.



Going on 20 months of using it, and having tested several headsets since then, Corsair's Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is still my favorite daily driver. I would consider buying a pair at their new low price of $199, but the ones I've been using since the product launched are still basically good as new – unless you count a couple of scrapes and dings here and there where I dropped them while walking at my treadmill desk. I don't.



This Gigabyte Gaming Laptop With an RTX 3060 is just $649

Gigabyte A5 K1 now $649 at Newegg with promo code ZIP 11 (was $1,199)

Gigabyte's A5 K1 is at a surprisingly low price for a gaming laptop with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060. Usually, even the best gaming laptops under $1,000 top out at the lesser RTX 3050 Ti.



At Newegg , the A5 K1 is $729, which is already a massive savings off of its usual price of $1,199. But add in the promo code ZIP11 at check out, and you get an extra 11% off, bringing it to $648 and change.



This configuration also includes AMD's Ryzen 5 5600H , which while not the newest, should work decently with the 16GB of RAM included. There's also a 512GB PCIe SSD, which should hold a few games, along with a 1080p display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. Again, remember to use the promo code, or you won't get the best price!

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers Now $49 at Wal-Mart

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless controller is $49 at Wal-Mart (was $74.99)

Sony's fantastic PS5 controller, the DualSense, is on a deep early Black Friday sale at Wal-Mart. You can get it for $49, a nice cut off of its usual $75 price.



The sale isn't just for the default white colorway. You can get it in every hue, including black, red, gray camo, purple, pink and blue.



Don't be fooled by the fact that it's a PlayStation controller. It's easy to connect a PlayStation 5 Controller to a PC , especially if you're playing games on Steam.



The DualSense controller has some excellent haptic feedback, as well as adaptive triggers, which even work in some PC games, though that often requires a wired connection. You can connect wirelessly with Bluetooth, as well.



Of course, if you happened to need a second PS5 controller for multiplayer games on a console, we won't judge!

Crucial X6 2 TB Portable SSD Drops to $121

• Crucial X6 2 TB Portable SSD: now $121 at Amazon (was $199)

The 2 TB edition of the Crucial X6 2 TB portable SSD is available for $121, one of its best prices yet. It uses an ASMedia ASM235CM interface controller, Silicon Motion SM2259XT NAND controller and features Crucial 96L QLC DRAM.

According to Micron, the Crucial X6 2 TB has a maximum read speed of 800 GB. It supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 interfaces and comes with a USB Type-C cable. The purchase is supported by both Amazon’s 30-day return policy as well as a limited 3-year warranty from Micron.