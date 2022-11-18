ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Scarlet Nation

Scouting video: Junior Jonathan Paylor has top 10, puts on show

BURLINGTON — Burlington (N.C.) Cummings High junior wide receiver Jonathan Paylor has become must-see viewing. Paylor proved that against Dunn (N.C.) Midway High in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs on Nov. 10. Whether the weather was dry or pouring down rain, Paylor couldn't be contained in a 42-7 victory. NC...
BURLINGTON, NC
lastwordonsports.com

The Big Picture of Wake Football

As Wake Forest football looks ahead to its last regular season game and the ensuing bowl game, there is also a look at the big picture of Wake football. There are records being set. There are others that are still in range. And there are plenty of looks at what we are told is the lifting of standards for Demon Deacons football.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

WXII Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh receives award

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII''s Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh received the Mary Garber Pioneer award from the Winston-Salem sportsmen club during the ceremony Saturday afternoon. Walsh is the first recipient of the award in Winston-Salem. According to organizers, the award is given to individuals who serve as a role model...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Triad woman diagnosed with ALS walks to defeat paralyzing disease

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking everything a step at a time is the epitome of Debbie Dickerson’s ALS battle. On Nov. 12, 2022, approximately eight months after her official diagnosis, she stepped in the literal sense, in an effort to defeat the disease which may one day strip her of her ability to walk.  “I’m […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Vehicle catches fire in parking lot of Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported a vehicle fire in the Pavilion Shopping Center parking lot on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Firefighters urged the public to “be safe and aware” in the area while the fire was extinguished. The cause […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Crash with injuries closes West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro between Florida Street, Immanuel Road, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with serious injuries closed West Gate City Boulevard in both directions between West Florida Street and Immanuel Road on Monday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. FOX8 is told the crash involved a car and motorcycle, and one person is in the hospital with serious injuries. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC
FOX8 News

Dog abandoned in Triad finds new forever home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
GREENSBORO, NC

