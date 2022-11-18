Read full article on original website
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Scouting video: Junior Jonathan Paylor has top 10, puts on show
BURLINGTON — Burlington (N.C.) Cummings High junior wide receiver Jonathan Paylor has become must-see viewing. Paylor proved that against Dunn (N.C.) Midway High in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs on Nov. 10. Whether the weather was dry or pouring down rain, Paylor couldn't be contained in a 42-7 victory. NC...
lastwordonsports.com
The Big Picture of Wake Football
As Wake Forest football looks ahead to its last regular season game and the ensuing bowl game, there is also a look at the big picture of Wake football. There are records being set. There are others that are still in range. And there are plenty of looks at what we are told is the lifting of standards for Demon Deacons football.
breezejmu.org
Dukes’ poor shooting does no favors vs. overpowering No. 1 Tar Heels, drop first of season, 80-64
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Bounce, bounce, trickle and out. It happened on the first nine 2-pointers the Dukes attempted until the 7:54 mark of the first half, and many more times throughout the next 32 minutes of Sunday’s game versus No. 1 North Carolina. Redshirt senior guard Vado...
netsdaily.com
Long Island Nets win second straight over Greensboro Swarm, this time led by RaiQuan Gray
Greensboro, North Carolina, may be Long Island Nets coach Ronnie Burrell’s favorite city. After going 0-4 in his debut season as a head coach, Long Island wen to Greensboro for a weekend back-to-back and came away with two wins over the local Swarm, the Hornets affiliate. After Jordan Bowden,...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University fined $2 million
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is being fined millions of dollars for enrolling too many out-of-state students.
WXII 12
WXII Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh receives award
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII''s Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh received the Mary Garber Pioneer award from the Winston-Salem sportsmen club during the ceremony Saturday afternoon. Walsh is the first recipient of the award in Winston-Salem. According to organizers, the award is given to individuals who serve as a role model...
New Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist surgery center coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The state health department gave the green light for a new surgery center in Greensboro. The state approved a request from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, which plans to open a $30 million facility on Horse Pen Creek Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services.
Triad woman diagnosed with ALS walks to defeat paralyzing disease
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking everything a step at a time is the epitome of Debbie Dickerson’s ALS battle. On Nov. 12, 2022, approximately eight months after her official diagnosis, she stepped in the literal sense, in an effort to defeat the disease which may one day strip her of her ability to walk. “I’m […]
Vehicle catches fire in parking lot of Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported a vehicle fire in the Pavilion Shopping Center parking lot on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Firefighters urged the public to “be safe and aware” in the area while the fire was extinguished. The cause […]
FOX8 News Team makes appearance at High Point Holiday Festival Parade
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Holiday Festival Parade took place on Sunday afternoon. The event featured plenty of floats, dancing, singing and of course music. Several members of the FOX8 News Team including Neill McNeill, Van Denton, Katie Nordeen and Charles Ewing made an appearance marching down Main Street and waving at […]
Crash with injuries closes West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro between Florida Street, Immanuel Road, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with serious injuries closed West Gate City Boulevard in both directions between West Florida Street and Immanuel Road on Monday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. FOX8 is told the crash involved a car and motorcycle, and one person is in the hospital with serious injuries. […]
N.C. A&T ordered to pay nearly $2 million because of increased number of out-of-state student enrollments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is being penalized and fined. This is because they enrolled too many out-of-state freshmen students in the last two school years. N.C. A&T has to forfeit nearly 2 million dollars of its current budget. The UNC System voted and made the...
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”
This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
Dog abandoned in Triad finds new forever home
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
North Carolina father sits in on son’s middle school class to address behavior issues
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A father is taking matters into his own hands to improve his child’s behavior in school. He’s asking other parents with kids in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system to do the same. This week, the father spent multiple days in class with his son to make sure he was treating teachers […]
Southwest Guilford principal transforming what student discipline looks like
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since taking the seat as principal of Southwest Guilford High School in 2020, Dr. Angela Monell has been actively working to reverse a nationwide statistic that has impacted students at her school. Monell is not your average principal. She knows her students well, and they all have their own special bond […]
Bundle up like it’s 1914: Raleigh, Triangle to face frigid temps early Monday
Durham and Chapel Hill may actually be colder.
wfmynews2.com
Plane crashes into Winston-Salem neighborhood
A plane carrying two people crashed near New Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem. Investigators could not provide an update on their condition Saturday.
