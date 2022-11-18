My People’s Market, the largest BIPOC market in the Portland, Oregon area, celebrated its 5th birthday on November 19-20, 2022. More than 120 vendors gathered at the indoor market held at The Oregon Convention Center. Perennial market favorites, as well as several new businesses, brought their wares and exciting food and beverage options to a crowd of thousands. Music kept heads bopping throughout the day. The welcoming vibe was contagious.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO