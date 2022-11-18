ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indigenous portraits honor Native American Heritage Month in Portland

Those in Portland may have noticed the Native American portraits pasted on buildings throughout the city. The photos are a combined effort of Portland’s Tribal Relations Program and indigenous storytelling organization INDÍGENA to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. INDÍGENA has been installing the portraits throughout November, with the...
Smiles and styles at My People’s Market.

My People’s Market, the largest BIPOC market in the Portland, Oregon area, celebrated its 5th birthday on November 19-20, 2022. More than 120 vendors gathered at the indoor market held at The Oregon Convention Center. Perennial market favorites, as well as several new businesses, brought their wares and exciting food and beverage options to a crowd of thousands. Music kept heads bopping throughout the day. The welcoming vibe was contagious.
Portland to host NCAA Women’s Final Four in 2030

A Final Four is coming to Oregon. The NCAA on Monday named Portland a host site for the 2030 NCAA Women’s Final Four, bringing one of college basketball’s marquee events to the state for the first time. “To say we are excited is a massive understatement — this...
