After a day of ice skating, gift shopping at craft markets, and sipping hot chocolate, what should you do with all that leftover seasonal spirit? Not to worry, because San Francisco is the place to be for holiday-themed concerts, performances, and shows. Read on for our favorite performances coming up this winter, ranging from jaw-dropping orchestral numbers to kid-friendly daytime shows. The popular classical concert series known as Candlelight showcases intimate performances by local musicians surrounded by hundreds of flickering candles. This year’s Candlelight Holiday Special featuring The Nutcracker and more will come to St. Ignatius Church on December 9th with selections from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and Handel’s Messiah, classic Christmas carols, the traditional Hanukkah song “Ma’oz Tzur,” and of course the best of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. If you can’t make it to the holiday special, discover more Candlelight concerts here. You can’t go wrong with a performance by SF Symphony, and their lineup for the holidays is unparalleled! Here are all the seasonal concerts on the calendar through December:

