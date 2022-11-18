Read full article on original website
In East Oakland, JR Valrey teaches youth to use media against the system
CAPTION: Look at those smiles! The beauty and creative energy generated when adults show up with their talents, experience and wisdom to pass on to the next generation can not be understated. Left to right: JR Valrey, Ahmilah Abrams, Nube Brown, Laila McDaniel, William Palmer and Rodney Horne. – Photo: Griffin Jones.
riffmagazine.com
REVIEW: It’s not too cold for Morrissey at the Fox in Oakland
OAKLAND — Silver-haired crooner Morrissey didn’t disappoint a sold-out house at the Fox Theater Friday night. Tickets: Only $500-tickets and resale tickets remain. Mixing new with old, the alt-rock and pop icon belted out some of the Smiths’ greatest hits along with solo songs. He kicked off with “We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful,” from 1992’s Your Arsenal. The baritone’s strong and clear vocals shined and his intensity did’t waiver.
KQED
Why UC Berkeley Academic Workers Are Striking
Saturday marks day six of what labor leaders are calling the largest strike in the history of U.S. higher education. Nearly 48,000 University of California academic workers — including graduate students, post-docs and researchers across the university's 10 campuses — walked off the job Nov. 14 to demand better pay and benefits and an end to what they describe as unfair negotiating tactics by the UC. The strike has disrupted instruction across the university system, just weeks ahead of final exams.
Long-time Oakland martial arts master trying to build dojo back after pandemic shuts studio
The one-two punch of COVID and rising inflation forced Pitts, one of the few Black martial arts masters in the Bay Area, to close his long-running dojo in Oakland. Now, he's teaching students in the driveway of his home.
KQED
Central Subway Opening Marks a Milestone for SF and Chinatown
After years of controversy, delays, political rancor, costly errors and going over budget, San Francisco’s Municipal Transportation Agency opened the long-awaited Central Subway on Saturday that will eventually connect Sunnydale to Chinatown on the MUNI Third Street Line in what is being hailed as a historic accomplishment for the city.
potreroview.net
Why I Choose to Raise My Son in San Francisco
I didn’t plan anything. I arrived in San Francisco by car on September 11, 2008 around 9 p.m., young, single and childless. My journey driving across the country culminating in a steep climb up 17th Street, then freely flowing without the makeshift plaza, past the supersized rainbow flag in the Castro.
30 Holiday Concerts And Performances To Enjoy In San Francisco
After a day of ice skating, gift shopping at craft markets, and sipping hot chocolate, what should you do with all that leftover seasonal spirit? Not to worry, because San Francisco is the place to be for holiday-themed concerts, performances, and shows. Read on for our favorite performances coming up this winter, ranging from jaw-dropping orchestral numbers to kid-friendly daytime shows. The popular classical concert series known as Candlelight showcases intimate performances by local musicians surrounded by hundreds of flickering candles. This year’s Candlelight Holiday Special featuring The Nutcracker and more will come to St. Ignatius Church on December 9th with selections from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and Handel’s Messiah, classic Christmas carols, the traditional Hanukkah song “Ma’oz Tzur,” and of course the best of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. If you can’t make it to the holiday special, discover more Candlelight concerts here. You can’t go wrong with a performance by SF Symphony, and their lineup for the holidays is unparalleled! Here are all the seasonal concerts on the calendar through December:
sfbayview.com
Bigger than what you think: an interview into the mind of Oakland Hip Hop entrepreneur Con B
Con B is a name that is very well known in Bay Area Hip Hop circles: First, he rhymes, he rents out his studio to other artists, he does video production, and he manages artists, among other things. He is the embodiment of what it means to be a Black hustling entrepreneur in today’s arena of independent Hip Hop.
KQED
For the First Time in 2 Decades, This Majority-Asian SF District Will Not Have an Asian Supervisor
Leland Yee. Fiona Ma. Ed Jew. Carmen Chu. Katy Tang. Gordon Mar. Since 2001, these six Asian American officials passed the torch to one-another, representing San Francisco’s majority-Asian District 4 on the Board of Supervisors. But now for the first time in more than 20 years — and the...
New film 'Freaky Tales' being shot in Oakland through January; Film sets impact small businesses
Late Night Video isn't a new store in downtown Oakland near the Fox Theater. It's fake. Welcome to the set of "Freaky Tales," a new movie being filmed with the City of Oakland as its backdrop.
KQED
'Stunning Reversal of Fortune': Ann Hsu Voted Off SF School Board Following Racist Comments
San Francisco Unified school board commissioner Ann Hsu, who was widely condemned for racist comments she made earlier this year, has lost her seat to challenger Alida Fisher. Though previously Hsu was initially in third place in the Board of Education race — for three open seats — Hsu dropped to fourth place on Monday, and never recovered.
SFist
Esquire Names Three SF Spots (and One In Sonoma) As Best New Restaurants In the Country
San Francisco got short shrift the last couple years when it's come to the James Beard Foundation Awards and Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants lists, but Esquire is still paying attention to our food scene. We're back to a world when magazines can criss-cross the country and new stuff is...
archpaper.com
Surfacedesign introduces a lush garden with native vegetation to an underused backyard in San Francisco
In California, the ideal of indoor-outdoor living has never loosened its hold. Even with ever-pressing environmental issues and ballooning population growth, the dream of a seamless integration between inside and out continues to captivate designers and clients alike. Three recent landscape projects in the Bay Area demonstrate this fact, while also illustrating the particularities of today’s California lifestyle.
Real News Network
New York Times draws sweeping conclusions when reform district attorneys lose, ignores them entirely when they win
When San Francisco voters recalled their reform prosecutor Chesa Boudin in June of this year, The (non-San Francisco-based) New York Times ran several articles about the national implications of Boudin’s removal. “The choices seemed to signal a shift to the center that was likely to reverberate through Democratic politics across the nation,” the publication said in its June 8 report on the vote.
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
Yelp crowns San Francisco brunch spot best in California
Yelp has confirmed it, San Francisco knows good brunch. The online restaurant guide has released its top 100 brunch spots in California list for this year, and a San Francisco establishment has been ranked number 1.
calbears.com
Dwight Garner Passes Away
BERKELEY – Dwight Garner, a California football hero for his role in The Play, passed away from prostate cancer Friday at the age of 58. Garner etched his name in the memories of Cal football fans forever by making the third of five laterals in the kickoff return for a touchdown through the Stanford Band that lifted Cal to a win in the 1982 Big Game and is arguably the most iconic moment in college football history.
advnture.com
The 5 best National Parks near San Francisco
Need to get out of the city? The best National Parks near San Francisco deliver talus caves, rock pinnacles, waterfalls, volcanoes, beaches and the tallest trees on the planet. When you’ve finished with Alcatraz and the Castro in San Francisco, it’s common to head over the Golden Gate Bridge to wine country for some respite from the bustle of the city and enjoy some downtime in the rolling hills of Napa and Sonoma. But if you’re truly looking to immerse yourself in nature, you can easily visit some of the best National Parks in California – and in fact, the world – within a surprisingly short drive.
sfstandard.com
‘Schitt’s Creek’ Stars to Headline Upcoming SF Comedy Festival
Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara will be joined by Jane Lynch of Glee when SF Sketchfest returns to the city in early 2023. The three Emmy award-winning actors will reunite for a screening and panel to toast the 20th anniversary of the beloved mockumentary A Mighty Wind. The annual comedy festival announced a slate of additional shows yesterday, the same day tickets went on sale.
