Oakland, CA

sfbayview.com

In East Oakland, JR Valrey teaches youth to use media against the system

CAPTION: Look at those smiles! The beauty and creative energy generated when adults show up with their talents, experience and wisdom to pass on to the next generation can not be understated. Left to right: JR Valrey, Ahmilah Abrams, Nube Brown, Laila McDaniel, William Palmer and Rodney Horne. – Photo: Griffin Jones.
OAKLAND, CA
riffmagazine.com

REVIEW: It’s not too cold for Morrissey at the Fox in Oakland

OAKLAND — Silver-haired crooner Morrissey didn’t disappoint a sold-out house at the Fox Theater Friday night. Tickets: Only $500-tickets and resale tickets remain. Mixing new with old, the alt-rock and pop icon belted out some of the Smiths’ greatest hits along with solo songs. He kicked off with “We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful,” from 1992’s Your Arsenal. The baritone’s strong and clear vocals shined and his intensity did’t waiver.
OAKLAND, CA
KQED

Why UC Berkeley Academic Workers Are Striking

Saturday marks day six of what labor leaders are calling the largest strike in the history of U.S. higher education. Nearly 48,000 University of California academic workers — including graduate students, post-docs and researchers across the university's 10 campuses — walked off the job Nov. 14 to demand better pay and benefits and an end to what they describe as unfair negotiating tactics by the UC. The strike has disrupted instruction across the university system, just weeks ahead of final exams.
BERKELEY, CA
KQED

Central Subway Opening Marks a Milestone for SF and Chinatown

After years of controversy, delays, political rancor, costly errors and going over budget, San Francisco’s Municipal Transportation Agency opened the long-awaited Central Subway on Saturday that will eventually connect Sunnydale to Chinatown on the MUNI Third Street Line in what is being hailed as a historic accomplishment for the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
potreroview.net

Why I Choose to Raise My Son in San Francisco

I didn’t plan anything. I arrived in San Francisco by car on September 11, 2008 around 9 p.m., young, single and childless. My journey driving across the country culminating in a steep climb up 17th Street, then freely flowing without the makeshift plaza, past the supersized rainbow flag in the Castro.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

30 Holiday Concerts And Performances To Enjoy In San Francisco

After a day of ice skating, gift shopping at craft markets, and sipping hot chocolate, what should you do with all that leftover seasonal spirit? Not to worry, because San Francisco is the place to be for holiday-themed concerts, performances, and shows. Read on for our favorite performances coming up this winter, ranging from jaw-dropping orchestral numbers to kid-friendly daytime shows. The popular classical concert series known as Candlelight showcases intimate performances by local musicians surrounded by hundreds of flickering candles. This year’s Candlelight Holiday Special featuring The Nutcracker and more will come to St. Ignatius Church on December 9th with selections from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and Handel’s Messiah, classic Christmas carols, the traditional Hanukkah song “Ma’oz Tzur,” and of course the best of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. If you can’t make it to the holiday special, discover more Candlelight concerts here.  You can’t go wrong with a performance by SF Symphony, and their lineup for the holidays is unparalleled! Here are all the seasonal concerts on the calendar through December:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
archpaper.com

Surfacedesign introduces a lush garden with native vegetation to an underused backyard in San Francisco

In California, the ideal of indoor-outdoor living has never loosened its hold. Even with ever-pressing environmental issues and ballooning population growth, the dream of a seamless integration between inside and out continues to captivate designers and clients alike. Three recent landscape projects in the Bay Area demonstrate this fact, while also illustrating the particularities of today’s California lifestyle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Real News Network

New York Times draws sweeping conclusions when reform district attorneys lose, ignores them entirely when they win

When San Francisco voters recalled their reform prosecutor Chesa Boudin in June of this year, The (non-San Francisco-based) New York Times ran several articles about the national implications of Boudin’s removal. “The choices seemed to signal a shift to the center that was likely to reverberate through Democratic politics across the nation,” the publication said in its June 8 report on the vote.
IOWA STATE
calbears.com

Dwight Garner Passes Away

BERKELEY – Dwight Garner, a California football hero for his role in The Play, passed away from prostate cancer Friday at the age of 58. Garner etched his name in the memories of Cal football fans forever by making the third of five laterals in the kickoff return for a touchdown through the Stanford Band that lifted Cal to a win in the 1982 Big Game and is arguably the most iconic moment in college football history.
BERKELEY, CA
advnture.com

The 5 best National Parks near San Francisco

Need to get out of the city? The best National Parks near San Francisco deliver talus caves, rock pinnacles, waterfalls, volcanoes, beaches and the tallest trees on the planet. When you’ve finished with Alcatraz and the Castro in San Francisco, it’s common to head over the Golden Gate Bridge to wine country for some respite from the bustle of the city and enjoy some downtime in the rolling hills of Napa and Sonoma. But if you’re truly looking to immerse yourself in nature, you can easily visit some of the best National Parks in California – and in fact, the world – within a surprisingly short drive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Stars to Headline Upcoming SF Comedy Festival

Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara will be joined by Jane Lynch of Glee when SF Sketchfest returns to the city in early 2023. The three Emmy award-winning actors will reunite for a screening and panel to toast the 20th anniversary of the beloved mockumentary A Mighty Wind. The annual comedy festival announced a slate of additional shows yesterday, the same day tickets went on sale.

