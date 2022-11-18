ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
disneytips.com

Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park

It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
ANAHEIM, CA
Cinemablend

A Disney Park Is Being Closed By Covid For The Third Time

Theme parks were one of the industries hit hardest by the massive closures of the global pandemic. Parks around the world closed down for at least a few months, and some, like Disneyland Resort, were closed for over a year. While most places around the world have seemingly moved past all pandemic restrictions, China is one place that is still instituting shutdowns in an attempt to reduce virus spread, resulting in the Shanghai Disney Resort now closing for the third time.
NewsRadio WFLA

Disney ticket prices on the rise!

Walt Disney World is raising its theme park ticket prices, with a 1-day, 1-park ticket to the Magic Kingdom going as high as $189 per person. Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159 (current price range) Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $124-$179. EPCOT: $114-$179. Magic Kingdom Park: $124-$189. Another change Disney fans will...
disneyfoodblog.com

4 Attractions and 2 Shows Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week

It’s a holiday week in Disney World, with festive after-hours parties, holiday treats galore, and the start of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays! We’re expecting a BUSY few days in the parks, with lots of people coming in to celebrate. If you’re joining the throngs of...
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Annual Passholders to Get EXCLUSIVE Viewing of Fantasmic!

One of Disney World’s most iconic shows, Fantasmic!, finally reopened after being closed since 2020. There was no doubt that this show would be SUPER popular — we saw HUGE lines on its reopening night. Shortly after that, Disney World added extra shows to meet the demand. Tonight, though, there will be an extra show for only select Disney World guests: annual passholders!
disneyfoodblog.com

Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for 3 Days Next Week in Disney World

The holiday season is HERE in Disney World, so you already know that a lot of people are heading to the parks for the season!. We’ve already been to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and the crowds were kind of surprising. But, we have definitely seen more crowds out and about during the day, and with Thanksgiving coming up, we’re sure that number will just go UP! If you’re planning on being in Disney World next week for the holidays, let’s take a look at the Park Pass availability and hours so you can be as prepared as possible!
WDW News Today

Another Purple Road Sign Replaced at Walt Disney World Resort

Another iconic purple and red road sign has been replaced at Walt Disney World Resort. Disney began replacing the signs earlier this year with new blue and yellow signs. The new sign is above the road near McDonald’s and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This points to the 192 exit....
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Annual Pass Sales Not Expected To Resume This Year

If you’re hoping to buy a new Disney World Annual Pass, you might be out of luck right now. Only one of the passes is currently for sale — the Pixie Pass, which is only for Florida residents. Disney recently announced that the Annual Passes for Disney World...
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Disneyland’s Magic Key Annual Passes Are Resuming Sales Today!

Whether discussing Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or Disneyland Resort in California, annual passes are always a part of the conversation. Every Disney fan either wants an Annual Pass to Walt Disney World or to be a Magic Key Holder at Disneyland. But considering how widely coveted an Annual...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Disneyland Halts All Magic Key Sales Again

After putting Magic Keys on sale just over a day ago, Disneyland Resort has officially halted all Magic Key sales again. On the virtual queue website, guests still in line were given the following message: “Due to the incredible popularity of our Magic Key program, we have stopped sales of new passes at this time to help protect the experience for Magic Key holders and the value those passes provide. Renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window (up to 30 days before pass expiration) will continue to be available for all pass types (Inspire, Believe, Enchant, and Imagine) at this time.”
WDW News Today

Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

UPDATE Made to Dining Reservation Cancelation Policy for Disneyland

If you’ll be dining in Disneyland soon, there’s an important change you need to know about. A number of changes have hit the Disney parks recently. Magic Key Passes became available to purchase again, Annual Pass price increases have been announced for Disney World, and more things will be changing soon. And now another change has hit the Happiest Place on Earth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy