disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
A Disney Park Is Being Closed By Covid For The Third Time
Theme parks were one of the industries hit hardest by the massive closures of the global pandemic. Parks around the world closed down for at least a few months, and some, like Disneyland Resort, were closed for over a year. While most places around the world have seemingly moved past all pandemic restrictions, China is one place that is still instituting shutdowns in an attempt to reduce virus spread, resulting in the Shanghai Disney Resort now closing for the third time.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
Disney ticket prices on the rise!
Walt Disney World is raising its theme park ticket prices, with a 1-day, 1-park ticket to the Magic Kingdom going as high as $189 per person. Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159 (current price range) Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $124-$179. EPCOT: $114-$179. Magic Kingdom Park: $124-$189. Another change Disney fans will...
disneyfoodblog.com
4 Attractions and 2 Shows Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week
It’s a holiday week in Disney World, with festive after-hours parties, holiday treats galore, and the start of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays! We’re expecting a BUSY few days in the parks, with lots of people coming in to celebrate. If you’re joining the throngs of...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Annual Passholders to Get EXCLUSIVE Viewing of Fantasmic!
One of Disney World’s most iconic shows, Fantasmic!, finally reopened after being closed since 2020. There was no doubt that this show would be SUPER popular — we saw HUGE lines on its reopening night. Shortly after that, Disney World added extra shows to meet the demand. Tonight, though, there will be an extra show for only select Disney World guests: annual passholders!
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for 3 Days Next Week in Disney World
The holiday season is HERE in Disney World, so you already know that a lot of people are heading to the parks for the season!. We’ve already been to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and the crowds were kind of surprising. But, we have definitely seen more crowds out and about during the day, and with Thanksgiving coming up, we’re sure that number will just go UP! If you’re planning on being in Disney World next week for the holidays, let’s take a look at the Park Pass availability and hours so you can be as prepared as possible!
WDW News Today
Another Purple Road Sign Replaced at Walt Disney World Resort
Another iconic purple and red road sign has been replaced at Walt Disney World Resort. Disney began replacing the signs earlier this year with new blue and yellow signs. The new sign is above the road near McDonald’s and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This points to the 192 exit....
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and More Closing Due to Subtropical Storm Nicole
UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., Disney has reversed this decision, and the resort areas are no longer scheduled for closure. Disney has announced a few closures due to the incoming Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to develop into a Tropical Storm or possibly a Hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Central Florida.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Annual Pass Sales Not Expected To Resume This Year
If you’re hoping to buy a new Disney World Annual Pass, you might be out of luck right now. Only one of the passes is currently for sale — the Pixie Pass, which is only for Florida residents. Disney recently announced that the Annual Passes for Disney World...
Disney World Has Announced Another Nostalgic Popcorn Bucket, But This Time There Shouldn't Be Seven Hour Lines
Following the Figment fiasco, another Disney World popcorn bucket that is likely to be in high demand is on the way.
Disney World Tickets Are About To Be More Expensive – Prices Will Now Be Park-Specific
It's the first time the park has raised its prices since 2019.
WDW News Today
New Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Haunted Mansion Vault Collection Tees at Walt Disney World
Two new T-shirts honoring classic Walt Disney World attractions are now available at Walt Disney World as part of the 50th anniversary Vault Collection. We found these Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Haunted Mansion tees in Celebrity 5&10 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, of all places. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad...
disneytips.com
Disneyland’s Magic Key Annual Passes Are Resuming Sales Today!
Whether discussing Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or Disneyland Resort in California, annual passes are always a part of the conversation. Every Disney fan either wants an Annual Pass to Walt Disney World or to be a Magic Key Holder at Disneyland. But considering how widely coveted an Annual...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Disneyland Halts All Magic Key Sales Again
After putting Magic Keys on sale just over a day ago, Disneyland Resort has officially halted all Magic Key sales again. On the virtual queue website, guests still in line were given the following message: “Due to the incredible popularity of our Magic Key program, we have stopped sales of new passes at this time to help protect the experience for Magic Key holders and the value those passes provide. Renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window (up to 30 days before pass expiration) will continue to be available for all pass types (Inspire, Believe, Enchant, and Imagine) at this time.”
Disney World prices are going up for the second time this year
Disney is raising ticket prices for most of its Florida theme parks for the second time this year — and boosting the cost of a day at the Magic Kingdom, its most popular Orlando theme park, even higher than the other parks. Starting December 8, ticket prices for the...
WDW News Today
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Closures and Changes Announced Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
More closures and changes are being announced for Walt Disney World Resort due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Guests staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be required to depart by 3 p.m. today, November 9. Guests staying at the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort will...
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE Made to Dining Reservation Cancelation Policy for Disneyland
If you’ll be dining in Disneyland soon, there’s an important change you need to know about. A number of changes have hit the Disney parks recently. Magic Key Passes became available to purchase again, Annual Pass price increases have been announced for Disney World, and more things will be changing soon. And now another change has hit the Happiest Place on Earth.
