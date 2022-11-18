Read full article on original website
Related
blavity.com
Shaquille O'Neal Says He Understands Kanye West: 'I Used To Be A Narcissist'
Shaquille O’Neal took some time on his podcast to respond to Kanye West, who recently slandered the NBA legend on Twitter. The back-and-forth between the two celebrities started after O’Neal criticized Kyrie Irving, who faced backlash for posting a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!, a film which is widely regarded as antisemitic.
Shaquille O'Neal Admits He 'Should Have Called' His Late Lakers Teammate Kobe Bryant Prior To His Tragic Death
Earlier this week, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal got candid about his complex relationship with his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant revealing that he wished he would have reached out to the late basketball star prior to his death."You put off [getting in touch]," O'Neal recently explained of Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven others in January 2020. "I'll never get to see Kobe again, in real life, forever. And I just should have called. He should have called. We both should have called. But he's working, I'm working, so...
Shaquille O'Neal Emotionally Admits That He Regrets Not Calling Kobe Bryant: "Forever Is A Long Time."
Shaquille O'Neal reveals he has regrets about not getting in touch with Kobe Bryant.
Shaquille O'Neal Explains Why He Called Kyrie Irving 'Idiot'
Shaquille O'Neal talked about his comments on Kyrie Irving and why he called him 'idiot'.
Shaquille O'Neal Selects His All-Time Starting 5 To Beat Patrick Bet-David's All-Time Starting 5
Shaquille O'Neal drafted Kobe Bryant first while selecting his all-time NBA starting 5 to compete against Patrick Bet-David's all-time starting 5.
Cold World: Larsa Pippen Put On Full Blast By Instagram User For Being Bobcat Bae With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan heckled at Rams game over the awkwardness and extreme age gap in their romantic relationship
All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More
Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]
Shaq reveals regret about relationship with Kobe Bryant: 'We both should have called'
A new HBO docuseries has the Hall of Famer feeling wistful about certain aspects of his storied life in the game – including his famously fraught relationship the Black Mamba.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hit with class-action lawsuit that also names Brady, Bündchen, Shaq, Curry
The founder of the now-collapsed crypto trading company FTX has been hit with a class action lawsuit by investors alleging he and other high-profile celebrities — such as legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and NBA star Stephen Curry — violated Florida law and made consumers suffer more than $11 billion in damages.
Gizmodo
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Tom Brady, Larry David, Shaq, and Steph Curry Over FTX Implosion
Things are looking pretty, prettyy, prettyyy bad for Larry David, as well as a slew of other famous people who previously helped to promote the now-wrecked cryptocurrency exchange FTX. A class action lawsuit filed in Florida on Tuesday lists as defendants a host of celebrities who shilled for the platform,...
Tom Brady, Steph Curry under investigation in Texas for FTX endorsements
Famed NFL quarterback Tom Brady and NBA star Steph Curry are among a group of celebrities under investigation by a Texas regulator for possible violations of securities laws related to their promotion of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Joe Rotunda, the director of enforcement for the Texas State Securities Board, told Bloomberg in an interview…
NBA champion Golden State Warriors are sued over FTX collapse
Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Golden State Warriors were sued on Monday by an FTX customer who accused the reigning National Basketball Association champions of fraudulently promoting the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.
LeBron James' Family: Wife, Sons, Daughter, Brother, Mother And Father
LeBron James' family tree is very interesting. His mother is Gloria, and his father is a mostly unknown person named Anthony McClelland. Check out the details about LeBron James' wife, kids, and other relatives.
Gizmodo
Golden State Warriors Face Class Acton Lawsuit Over Partnership With Doomed FTX
The Golden State Warriors are the latest business to find themselves on the receiving end of class action lawsuits alleging them of misleading FTX customers about the safety and reliability of the flailing cryptocurrency platform. The suit, first reported by Reuters, comes on the heels of another class action suit accusing prominent celebrities like Tom Brady and Larry David of engaging in fraudulent activity to help prop up an alleged FTX-led “Ponzi scheme.”
Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game
A fan spotted Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan on a date at an NFL game and fully blasted her.
Tom Brady, Shaq Among Those Hit With 2nd FTX Lawsuit
A second federal lawsuit filed on behalf of FTX investors lists the same high-profile defendants from Tom Brady to Shohei Ohtani — although the latest complaint takes a different tactic. The civil complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Monday states that defendants’...
NBA 2K covers: every cover athlete since 1999
Relive the old days with our list of all NBA 2K covers since 1999.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Comments / 0