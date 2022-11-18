ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Understands Kanye West: 'I Used To Be A Narcissist'

Shaquille O’Neal took some time on his podcast to respond to Kanye West, who recently slandered the NBA legend on Twitter. The back-and-forth between the two celebrities started after O’Neal criticized Kyrie Irving, who faced backlash for posting a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!, a film which is widely regarded as antisemitic.
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He 'Should Have Called' His Late Lakers Teammate Kobe Bryant Prior To His Tragic Death

Earlier this week, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal got candid about his complex relationship with his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant revealing that he wished he would have reached out to the late basketball star prior to his death."You put off [getting in touch]," O'Neal recently explained of Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven others in January 2020. "I'll never get to see Kobe again, in real life, forever. And I just should have called. He should have called. We both should have called. But he's working, I'm working, so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More

Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]
The Hill

Tom Brady, Steph Curry under investigation in Texas for FTX endorsements

Famed NFL quarterback Tom Brady and NBA star Steph Curry are among a group of celebrities under investigation by a Texas regulator for possible violations of securities laws related to their promotion of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.  Joe Rotunda, the director of enforcement for the Texas State Securities Board, told Bloomberg in an interview…
TEXAS STATE
Gizmodo

Golden State Warriors Face Class Acton Lawsuit Over Partnership With Doomed FTX

The Golden State Warriors are the latest business to find themselves on the receiving end of class action lawsuits alleging them of misleading FTX customers about the safety and reliability of the flailing cryptocurrency platform. The suit, first reported by Reuters, comes on the heels of another class action suit accusing prominent celebrities like Tom Brady and Larry David of engaging in fraudulent activity to help prop up an alleged FTX-led “Ponzi scheme.”
ACTON, CA
Front Office Sports

Tom Brady, Shaq Among Those Hit With 2nd FTX Lawsuit

A second federal lawsuit filed on behalf of FTX investors lists the same high-profile defendants from Tom Brady to Shohei Ohtani — although the latest complaint takes a different tactic. The civil complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Monday states that defendants’...
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.

Comments / 0

Community Policy