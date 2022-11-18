ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

childrensdayton.org

where did all the medicine go?

It is likely that as this point, you or your child has experienced one (or two!) respiratory illnesses this season. At Dayton Children’s, we are seeing a record number of kids in our emergency departments, urgent cares and Kids Express locations seeking care for RSV, flu and several other respiratory illnesses. To add to an already stressful situation, families are now running into issues finding medication for their child to help treat some of these illnesses.
Sidney Daily News

Bicycle Bill passes through Troy

TROY — William Galloway, 60, who is originally from New Jersey, is currently completing his 14th bicycle trip across the nation. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Galloway stopped for the third time in Troy. Galloway’s trip originally started on Oct. 14, 2017, after he recovered from being hit by a...
TROY, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time and you feel like trying some new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their food.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Body found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Kroger celebrates opening of refreshed store

GREENVILLE — After several months of remodeling, the Greenville Kroger store held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its grand re-opening. The store features new services and expanded departments to better assist customers with their shopping. According to Jennifer Moore, corporate affairs manager, the remodel was a $2.6 million investment...
GREENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman said she drowned 93-year-old grandmother in the kitchen sink

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bond has been set for an Eaton woman accused of drowning her grandmother on Wednesday. On Wednesday, November 16, police reported that 35-year-old Heidi Matheny turned herself in to authorities, saying she had drowned her grandmother, 93-year-old Alice Matheny, in the kitchen sink. Police interviewed Heidi Matheny. According to the police […]
EATON, OH
WKRC

Flames engulf barn in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - No injuries were reported when multiple fire departments were called upon to extinguish a barn fire in Butler County. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. on Withrow Road in Wayne Township. Agencies from St. Clair Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Milford Township...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
DAYTON, OH

