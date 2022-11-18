Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
childrensdayton.org
where did all the medicine go?
It is likely that as this point, you or your child has experienced one (or two!) respiratory illnesses this season. At Dayton Children’s, we are seeing a record number of kids in our emergency departments, urgent cares and Kids Express locations seeking care for RSV, flu and several other respiratory illnesses. To add to an already stressful situation, families are now running into issues finding medication for their child to help treat some of these illnesses.
Cincinnati Children’s to open location in Centerville
CENTERVILLE — Cincinnati Children’s Hospital announced earlier this week that they will open a location in Montgomery County to provide care closer to home. The location will be known as Cincinnati Children’s Centerville and is expected to open on Clyo Road in early 2023, according to a release.
Brigid’s Path helps nearly 200 babies, celebrates five years in Miami Valley
"I love being able to work with the families and to show them how to give a bath for the first time or how to feed a baby for the first time," Baumer said.
Morningstar Baptist Church eases Thanksgiving worries for 100 families in need
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)– Morningstar Baptist Church is focusing on families worrying about food insecurity this year as Thanksgiving is less than a week away. After partnering with several local school districts, 100 families in Montgomery, Greene and Warren Counties will be receiving a free packaged meal to ensure no one is left behind in the […]
Sidney Daily News
Bicycle Bill passes through Troy
TROY — William Galloway, 60, who is originally from New Jersey, is currently completing his 14th bicycle trip across the nation. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Galloway stopped for the third time in Troy. Galloway’s trip originally started on Oct. 14, 2017, after he recovered from being hit by a...
Ohio native Amy Schneider wins Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Dayton native Amy Schneider has won the “Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. Andrew He finished second, and Sam Buttrey came in third.
miamistudent.net
‘There’s a community for everyone on this campus’: Miami sophomore balances school, a job and extracurriculars
From the moment Zoe Mervis stepped on Miami University’s campus, she made it her goal to get involved in extracurriculars. Her involvement not only helped her become a part of a community, but it helped inspire other students to join extracurriculars too. A sophomore psychology major at Miami, Mervis’s...
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati residents sued for old car debt; Discrepancies found in lawsuits
CINCINNATI — A growing number of greater Cincinnati residents are finding out they have car troubles in the courts. Local residents are being sued for cars many of them no longer own. The debtors are being told they owe thousands of dollars, and some are even having their wages...
Senator Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants in letter sent to parent company
“The choice to put hundreds of Ohioans out of their jobs is not only the wrong one, but it’s shortsighted,” U.S Senator Sherrod Brown said in response to News Center 7′s request for comment on Nov. 3rd., regarding the closing of Norcold LLC. “I hope Norcold reconsiders its decision.”
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time and you feel like trying some new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their food.
With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
Essence
How This Construction Company Owner Is Laying the Foundation for Generational Black Wealth
Mel Gravely, CEO of Cincinnati-based TriVersity Construction, says a lucrative construction boom is coming. Here’s how he’s paving the way for Black and Brown communities to benefit. When Mel Gravely was deciding where to headquarter his business, his vision to impact the Black community led him down an...
What is the top Thanksgiving side dish in the Miami Valley?
Cleveland favored stuffing at 28%, but Cincinnati and Columbus had mac and cheese, both at 25%, at the top of the side dish list.
Body found in Dayton neighborhood
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
Lima News
Ohio Chamber president: Ohio municipal tax burden needs new look
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a lot going for it, but if the state is to be the best place in the nation to do business, it has work to do, said Steve Stivers, the president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Among the tasks Stivers suggested to Dayton Area...
Daily Advocate
Kroger celebrates opening of refreshed store
GREENVILLE — After several months of remodeling, the Greenville Kroger store held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its grand re-opening. The store features new services and expanded departments to better assist customers with their shopping. According to Jennifer Moore, corporate affairs manager, the remodel was a $2.6 million investment...
Ohio woman said she drowned 93-year-old grandmother in the kitchen sink
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bond has been set for an Eaton woman accused of drowning her grandmother on Wednesday. On Wednesday, November 16, police reported that 35-year-old Heidi Matheny turned herself in to authorities, saying she had drowned her grandmother, 93-year-old Alice Matheny, in the kitchen sink. Police interviewed Heidi Matheny. According to the police […]
WKRC
Flames engulf barn in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - No injuries were reported when multiple fire departments were called upon to extinguish a barn fire in Butler County. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. on Withrow Road in Wayne Township. Agencies from St. Clair Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Milford Township...
Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
Fox 19
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kroger store manager’s Reddit post asking customers to be kind to employees over the holiday weekend went viral on Saturday. In the post, the Cincinnati manager acknowledged issues some stores are experiencing across the U.S., such as rising prices, staff shortages, lack of products on the shelf and longer lines.
Comments / 0