ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Honeywell to pay $1.3 billion to resolve asbestos-related claims

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IDljG_0jGHAWS100
  • Companies

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc (HON.O) will pay $1.3 billion to end asbestos-related claims stemming from its former unit, the industrial giant said on Friday, helping it reduce its environmental liabilities.

The settlement, as part of a deal with North American Refractories Asbestos Personal Injury Settlement Trust, will help the aerospace manufacturer eliminate its funding obligations to the trust, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Honeywell said the one-time, lump sum payment will have 'limited obligations' to the trust following the completion of the deal.

The company's former unit, North American Refractories Company (NARCO), had filed for bankruptcy in 2002 after facing lawsuits over asbestos-related illnesses. Following the bankruptcy, Honeywell set up the compensation trust to resolve billions of dollars worth of asbestos claims.

Honeywell, which owned NARCO from 1979 to 1986, said that NARCO's reserve of $695 million would be removed from the company's balance sheet and a charge will be recognized once the deal is approved by the bankruptcy court.

Additionally, the North Carolina-based company reaffirmed its previously announced full-year and fourth-quarter outlook.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

ANZ earmarks $67 billion to accelerate net zero transition

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) (ANZ.AX) said on Friday it had earmarked A$100 billion ($67.63 billion) to help its customers lower carbon emissions by 2030, as the lender looks to accelerate its transition to net zero.
Reuters

Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
Reuters

Oil muted as price cap proposal eases supply concerns

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Benchmark Brent oil edged lower on Thursday while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude held steady, hovering in sight of two-month lows as the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil raised doubts about how much it would limit supply.
Reuters

Reuters

652K+
Followers
365K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy