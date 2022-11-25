ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Sentenced For Stabbing Trump Supporters During 'Stop The Steal' Rally At NY Capitol

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A New York man will spend years in prison for a vicious stabbing attack on two supporters of former President Donald Trump during a “Stop the Steal” rally outside the state Capitol building in Albany on Jan. 6, 2021.

Alexander Contompasis, age 39, of Albany, was sentenced to an aggregate term of 20 years behind bars Thursday, Nov. 17, in Albany County Supreme Court.

It followed his October 2022 jury conviction on multiple violent felonies, including first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors said Contompasis showed up to the East Capitol Park on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, where nearly three dozen Trump supporters had gathered to protest Congress certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden.

It was also the same day the New York Legislature opened its 2021 season.

At around 12:15 p.m., surveillance footage captured a fight break out between several members of the right-wing Proud Boys and counter-protesters from the left-wing Antifa movement who had gathered nearby and were vocally antagonizing them.

At some point during the melee, prosecutors said Contompasis stabbed two people, seriously injuring one victim.

Video then showed him fleeing as Albany Police arrived on scene.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the first victim was treated for an eviscerated bowel, the Albany Times Union reports .

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, acting Supreme Court Justice Roger McDonough blasted Contompasis, saying he went to the Capitol “ready, willing, and able” to enact violence and that “toxicity in the body politic” had fueled his actions, the outlet reports.

"That's exactly what the defendant did. He violently, brutally stabbed political opponents of his -- one of whom he eviscerated," the Times Union quoted McDonough as saying.

"This wasn't just a simple stab or an accidental stab or a 'poke' as the defendant attempted to describe it in his testimony. These were violent knife attacks.”

In addition to his prison term, Contompasis was ordered to complete five years of post-release supervision.

Comments / 57

Remmy Firefly
9d ago

People saying he shouldn't go to jail for STABBING somebody over political beliefs, yet somehow can't get over an "attack" on a building 😆.

Reply(14)
18
Jacquelyn Brickman
9d ago

Or another way of saying this is Albany man sentenced for protecting himself and others from Proud Boys that had a Taser and was using to hurt/kill him and his his friends. Basically this headline is inflammatory and is being used as a political statement that is untrue. There was an altercation. This was horrifying what happened. Albany man was trying to defend himself with a broken arm caused by being pushed to the ground. If you "win" by using lies, is it really winning? If you keep inflaming a resolved situation were everyone got hurt and no one died, is that what we really want? We have a unique opportunity to not report things in a way to sensationalize a precived situation. You haven't heard the other side of the story, perhaps because of a gag order. I have no animosity for anyone involved because the way the news is structured now creates deep separation. Case in point, this headline.

Reply(1)
6
michael walker
9d ago

I'm sorry that brother went to jail for stabbing a Trump support . politics is ruining people lives in this country. I know one thing wrong person in jail it should be Donald Trump who's in jail!!!!

Reply(6)
11
 

