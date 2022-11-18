Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies
Kyrie Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Ben Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115
Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a major scare Friday night in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when All-Star guard Ja Morant went down with a scary ankle injury. Ja Morant had to leave Friday's game with an ankle injury. The absolute last thing anyone wanted to see. pic.twitter.com/sgA4KSE6Me — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 19, Read more... The post Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Cavs Are Struggling To Do This With Jarrett Allen Out
Cleveland has been without Jarrett Allen for two games now and it's really starting to show they're missing him on the floor. The starting center has been off to another solid start to the season and is averaging 14 points and 11.5 rebounds. He's continued to play well with Darius Garland on the floor and has fit seamlessly with the addition of Donovan Mitchell.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant injures ankle, visibly in pain exiting court
Ja Morant tried to hobble to the bench himself, and that's when the injury bug these Memphis Grizzlies can't shake went from bad to worse. The team's star couldn't get there, falling in a heap near halfcourt due to a left ankle injury suffered late in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' 121-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night at FedExForum. ...
Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Nets Game
Ja Morant has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets.
Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavaliers are shaking things up going forward. While Caris LeVert has been a staple in the starting five, the team has struggled on the defensive end. As a result, Lamar Stevens will start ahead of LeVert going forward.
Watch: Jarrett Allen Posterizes Mason Plumlee
When Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen missed a pair of games with an illness and injury, there was a noticeable void in the Cavs lineup. The Wine and Gold missed Allen's leadership both on and off the floor. Gone was one of the NBA's premier rim protectors and one half of a defensive duo that featured Evan Mobley that allowed the Cavs to flourish into one of the better defensive teams in the league early this season.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle in fourth quarter vs. Brooklyn Nets without Ja Morant
The undermanned Memphis Grizzlies were right there. Without three of their best players and the Brooklyn Nets getting Kyrie Irving back to team up with Kevin Durant, the Grizzlies led at halftime and entered the fourth quarter down three points. The fourth quarter is closing time, and the Grizzlies were...
Kuzma, Beal combine for 54 points to power win vs. Hornets
WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102 on Sunday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... Good teams in the NBA protect their home court and the Wizards have done just that, winning five of six games across what will be their longest homestand of the season. They held off the Hornets, playing without LaMelo Ball, to make it two straight wins and six of their last seven overall.
Sacramento beats Detroit 137-129, runs win streak to 6 games
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox had 33 points and seven assists and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to six ga
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant suffers grade 1 ankle sprain; will be evaluated week-to-week
The injury list continues to get longer for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant is the latest addition after leaving Friday's win against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 3:09 left in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies (10-6) announced that Morant suffered a Grade 1 left ankle sprain Friday and will miss...
Darius Garland Moves Up The Cavs All-Time Three-Pointers List
It's been a turbulent start to the season for Darius Garland , but things seem to be settling down for the Cleveland Cavaliers' point guard. Garland suffered a gruesome eye injury just 13 minutes into the season opener against the Toronto Raptors and missed the next five games while recovering from a lacerated eyelid.
Ja Morant week-to-week with ankle sprain
The Grizzlies star has a grade one ankle sprain.
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant injured in win over OKC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant was injured in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game against Oklahoma City, needing to be helped off the court after turning his left ankle. The Grizzlies won, 121-110. Morant went from the court straight to the locker room. After the game, Coach Taylor Jenkins said there […]
Why the Memphis Grizzlies remain confident despite Ja Morant's injury
Taylor Jenkins won't allow himself to get fully consumed with thoughts of how the injury bug has bitten the Memphis Grizzlies, but it's hard to ignore. Memphis was fully healthy at the start of the preseason outside of Jaren Jackson Jr. recovering from an offseason foot procedure. Then Ziaire Williams went down in the preseason. He's currently recovering from patellar tendinitis.
