Fed up tenants say they may file lawsuit after 3 years without gas

Tenants at 25 MacDonough St. say it’s been a little over three years since they’ve had working gas, and they feel like their landlord doesn’t care.



They say issues in their apartments have been commonplace for years, from water damages to broken stoves.

“Sometimes you can’t turn your stove on. You got to depend on these little burners they give you, and sometimes they don’t work,” said Tony, one of the frustrated residents of the building. “Imagine you have to cook some food for yourself. What about your family?”

Renters are worried about gathering or cooking for meals and say they’re likely going to have to order out or continue using appliances to make their holiday meals.

“It’s just very demoralizing,” said Lorna Holder, another resident who says they’ve had no gas for years. “Over three years with no gas is just horrible punishment for people who did nothing wrong.”

Some residents tell News 12 that they plan to file a lawsuit against the landlord of the building, who has over 100 violations.