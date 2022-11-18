Read full article on original website
Related
Wales midfielder Joe Allen to miss World Cup opener
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Wales midfielder Joe Allen will miss his team’s World Cup opener against the United States on Monday because of a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for more than two months. Allen left Swansea’s match against Hull on Sept. 17 in the 30th minute,...
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Gilmour, Van Bronckhorst, Maeda, Mooy, Brighton, Doyle-Hayes
Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is open to a move to a European club on loan after struggling for action since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Chelsea. (Sun on Sunday) Nicolas Raskin is not a Rangers target in the January window, according to his representative, despite reports linking the 21-year-old midfielder with a move to Ibrox with his contract with Standard Liege expiring this summer. (Scottish Sunday Express)
'Worst World Cup ever:' England fans react after 'OneLove' armband abandoned
Some things are more important than football, but try telling that to our nation's World Cup squads.England and Wales are among seven countries who have just confirmed that their captains won't be donning the 'One Love' armband on the pitch in support of LGBTQ+ rights.“We cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play,” the group's Football Associations said in a joint statement released on Monday morning.Do they know that gay fans in Qatar could find themselves "in the situation" where they're thrown in jail just for...
Welsh fans fume after 'Prince of Wales' gives rousing speech to the England squad
The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar. Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.
Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Shrewsbury: Mark McGuinness scores winner for Owls
Mark McGuinness scored a first-half winner as Sheffield Wednesday kept the pressure up on the League One pacesetters with a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury. McGuinness headed home the only goal of the game six minutes before the break as Wednesday closed the gap to Plymouth to three points, with the leaders being held by Burton.
Is Wales vs USA on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
Wales’ 64-year wait to take part in a World Cup has finally come to an end, with Robert Page’s team set to play USA in Qatar.Wales and USA clash in each nation’s Group B opener, after England and Iran – their other opponents in the pool – go head to head.With England expected by most observers to top the group, the general feeling is that Wales and USA will compete to be the team to follow the Three Lions into the knockout stages.But major tournaments rarely play out that simply, and both of these sides will have the bit...
Wales vs USA prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Wales’ return to the World Cup has been 64 years in the making, and it will come against USA as the nations kickstart their Qatar campaigns.The two sides round out Group B – which also features England and their opponents today, Iran – and they are expected by most fans to be vying for second place in the pool.That notion follows the assumption that England will qualify first in the group, but major tournaments usually carry a number of surprises, and Wales will be looking to replicate their Euro 2016 feat of finishing ahead of the Three Lions.USA, meanwhile,...
Goal of the week competition? Colchester's trio of crackers!
Colchester United scored three rockets during their 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers. The U's had their own goal of the week competition after super strikes from Alex Newby, Samson Tovide and Luke Hannan!
Everton Women 1-2 Man City Women: Khadija Shaw's second-half winner makes it five WSL victories in a row
Khadija Shaw’s second-half goal gave Manchester City a 2-1 victory at Everton to make it five consecutive Women’s Super League wins for Gareth Taylor’s side. The WSL's top scorer hit her eighth goal of the season to move fourth-place City to within three points of the leading trio.
World Cup 2022: Which players will miss the tournament through injury?
Some players are set to miss World Cup 2022 through injury, due to the congestion of this extraordinary season
Notts County: Non-league record crowd will 'excite' players, says boss Luke Williams
Notts County boss Luke Williams wants his players to thrive on the "excitement and enthusiasm" generated at Meadow Lane by what will be a non-league record crowd on Saturday. The National League game against Yeovil Town has been declared a sell out, with more than 16,000 tickets sold. It will...
World Cup 2022: England captains added to Nuneaton mural
A football mural created after England reached the Euro 2020 final has two new faces as Gareth Southgate's team prepare to start their World Cup campaign in Qatar. The popular wall in Nuneaton already shows manager Southgate, captain Harry Kane and forward Raheem Sterling. Now street artist Nathan Parker (N_4_T_4)...
Portsmouth 0-0 Derby: David McGoldrick hits crossbar in drab stalemate at Fratton Park
Portsmouth and Derby shared the points after a drab goalless draw at Fratton Park on Friday night. Throughout the entirety of the match, the two League One promotion hopefuls mustered just two shots on target between them, the most notable of which came after 12 minutes, when David McGoldrick rattled the crossbar for the visitors.
Gareth Bale: Wales captain insists he's fit and ready for World Cup opener against USA but Joe Allen will miss out
Gareth Bale insists his fitness is "right where I want to be" but Joe Allen will miss Wales' World Cup opener against the USA. Bale signed for Los Angeles FC in June to boost his fitness ahead of the Qatar tournament although he only started two matches for the MLS side, seeing the majority of his 347 minutes by coming off the bench.
Barclays Women's Championship: Birmingham City name 16-year-old Layla Banaras in squad to play league leaders Bristol City
Birmingham City Women's starlet Layla Banaras has been named in the squad for the trip to play league leaders Bristol City, aged just 16. Banaras scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for the Development Squad against Liverpool at the end of last month and has been training regularly with the first-team squad this season.
Sunderland Weekly Round-Up: Freedom of City Given to England Stars
The latest edition of the Sunderland weekly round-up takes a look at the latest news from the Stadium of Light and Wearside. Tony Mowbray and his squad have headed to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp; however, the trip has caused concern among some fans. Mowbray has also been discussing with the recruitment department this past week about which positions he would like to strengthen during the next transfer window.
England vs Iran: Alan Smith previews 2022 World Cup Group B opener
England kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday and Alan Smith looks ahead to that opening Group B clash at the Khalifa International Stadium. Gareth Southgate's side are expected to progress from a group that also contains Wales and USA, however, they will be looking to get off to a winning start against the supposed minnows of the section in Doha.
Marcelo Bielsa gives another of his famous teamtalks to World Cup side… and he’s watched their last FIFTY games
MARCELO BIELSA has surpassed even his own incredible standards of obsessiveness with his latest teamtalk for the World Cup. The mind-bogglingly meticulous, "murderball"-playing, maverick manager told stunned players he had watched their last FIFTY matches as they prepared for Qatar. And the former Leeds, Argentina and Chile chief wasn't even...
Swindon 0-1 Crewe: Daniel Agyei penalty steers Alexandra to victory
Daniel Agyei's first-half penalty ended Swindon's five-match unbeaten run as Crewe won 1-0 at the County Ground. Luke Offord's timely intervention just about kept Crewe level when Remeao Hutton got beyond his defender and delivered a dangerous cross to the back post towards Jacob Wakeling but the defender nipped in ahead of him to turn it behind.
Francis Joseph: Former Wimbledon and Brentford striker dies aged 62
Former Brentford and Wimbledon striker Francis Joseph has died at the age of 62. He was the first black player to represent Wimbledon and he scored on his debut against Darlington in 1980. Francis was voted Player of the Year after his maiden season at Wimbledon and went on to...
