The Associated Press

Wales midfielder Joe Allen to miss World Cup opener

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Wales midfielder Joe Allen will miss his team’s World Cup opener against the United States on Monday because of a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for more than two months. Allen left Swansea’s match against Hull on Sept. 17 in the 30th minute,...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Gilmour, Van Bronckhorst, Maeda, Mooy, Brighton, Doyle-Hayes

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is open to a move to a European club on loan after struggling for action since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Chelsea. (Sun on Sunday) Nicolas Raskin is not a Rangers target in the January window, according to his representative, despite reports linking the 21-year-old midfielder with a move to Ibrox with his contract with Standard Liege expiring this summer. (Scottish Sunday Express)
Indy100

'Worst World Cup ever:' England fans react after 'OneLove' armband abandoned

Some things are more important than football, but try telling that to our nation's World Cup squads.England and Wales are among seven countries who have just confirmed that their captains won't be donning the 'One Love' armband on the pitch in support of LGBTQ+ rights.“We cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play,” the group's Football Associations said in a joint statement released on Monday morning.Do they know that gay fans in Qatar could find themselves "in the situation" where they're thrown in jail just for...
SkySports

Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Shrewsbury: Mark McGuinness scores winner for Owls

Mark McGuinness scored a first-half winner as Sheffield Wednesday kept the pressure up on the League One pacesetters with a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury. McGuinness headed home the only goal of the game six minutes before the break as Wednesday closed the gap to Plymouth to three points, with the leaders being held by Burton.
The Independent

Is Wales vs USA on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

Wales’ 64-year wait to take part in a World Cup has finally come to an end, with Robert Page’s team set to play USA in Qatar.Wales and USA clash in each nation’s Group B opener, after England and Iran – their other opponents in the pool – go head to head.With England expected by most observers to top the group, the general feeling is that Wales and USA will compete to be the team to follow the Three Lions into the knockout stages.But major tournaments rarely play out that simply, and both of these sides will have the bit...
The Independent

Wales vs USA prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Wales’ return to the World Cup has been 64 years in the making, and it will come against USA as the nations kickstart their Qatar campaigns.The two sides round out Group B – which also features England and their opponents today, Iran – and they are expected by most fans to be vying for second place in the pool.That notion follows the assumption that England will qualify first in the group, but major tournaments usually carry a number of surprises, and Wales will be looking to replicate their Euro 2016 feat of finishing ahead of the Three Lions.USA, meanwhile,...
BBC

World Cup 2022: England captains added to Nuneaton mural

A football mural created after England reached the Euro 2020 final has two new faces as Gareth Southgate's team prepare to start their World Cup campaign in Qatar. The popular wall in Nuneaton already shows manager Southgate, captain Harry Kane and forward Raheem Sterling. Now street artist Nathan Parker (N_4_T_4)...
SkySports

Portsmouth 0-0 Derby: David McGoldrick hits crossbar in drab stalemate at Fratton Park

Portsmouth and Derby shared the points after a drab goalless draw at Fratton Park on Friday night. Throughout the entirety of the match, the two League One promotion hopefuls mustered just two shots on target between them, the most notable of which came after 12 minutes, when David McGoldrick rattled the crossbar for the visitors.
lastwordonsports.com

Sunderland Weekly Round-Up: Freedom of City Given to England Stars

The latest edition of the Sunderland weekly round-up takes a look at the latest news from the Stadium of Light and Wearside. Tony Mowbray and his squad have headed to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp; however, the trip has caused concern among some fans. Mowbray has also been discussing with the recruitment department this past week about which positions he would like to strengthen during the next transfer window.
SkySports

England vs Iran: Alan Smith previews 2022 World Cup Group B opener

England kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday and Alan Smith looks ahead to that opening Group B clash at the Khalifa International Stadium. Gareth Southgate's side are expected to progress from a group that also contains Wales and USA, however, they will be looking to get off to a winning start against the supposed minnows of the section in Doha.
SkySports

Swindon 0-1 Crewe: Daniel Agyei penalty steers Alexandra to victory

Daniel Agyei's first-half penalty ended Swindon's five-match unbeaten run as Crewe won 1-0 at the County Ground. Luke Offord's timely intervention just about kept Crewe level when Remeao Hutton got beyond his defender and delivered a dangerous cross to the back post towards Jacob Wakeling but the defender nipped in ahead of him to turn it behind.
BBC

Francis Joseph: Former Wimbledon and Brentford striker dies aged 62

Former Brentford and Wimbledon striker Francis Joseph has died at the age of 62. He was the first black player to represent Wimbledon and he scored on his debut against Darlington in 1980. Francis was voted Player of the Year after his maiden season at Wimbledon and went on to...

