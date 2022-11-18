Read full article on original website
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Raleigh News & Observer
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Off to a surprising winless start for the season, the Louisville men's basketball program heads to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational in search of their first victory, with their first of three games in the event coming against Arkansas. The start to the Kenny Payne era has...
No. 9 Arkansas meets hard-luck Louisville in Maui Invitational
Teams that couldn’t have started the season more differently meet on Monday when undefeated No. 9 Arkansas faces winless Louisville
The Crunch Zone
Louisville Faces #9 Arkansas in Maui Opener
The Louisville men’s basketball team leaves home for the first time this season to compete in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, starting against No. 9/10 Arkansas at 5 p.m. ET Monday in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. The Cardinals have opened the season with three consecutive one-point losses to Bellarmine, Wright...
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas vs Louisville: Extra Edge Thanks to Calipari’s Hot Headedness
Arkansas basketball easily won its first three games of the season, but things are about to get a lot more difficult as it shifts its focus to the Maui Invitational. With teams like Texas Tech, Arizona, Creighton and Ohio State in the field, it’s expected to be the Razorbacks’ toughest test yet, but their first opponent – Louisville – has underachieved, to put it kindly.
Louisville Holds Off NC State in Home Finale
The Cardinals grit out a defensive victory against the Wolfpack in what was a battle of backup quarterbacks.
Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. NC State | Game 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After seeing their four-game win streak snapped at Clemson, the Louisville football program will look to bounce back when they return to Cardinal Stadium this weekend, hosting NC State in what will be their final home game of the 2022 season. The defensive side of the ball...
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 25-10 Win vs. NC State
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, quarterback Brock Domann, linebackers Yasir Abdullah and Monty Montgomery, and running back Jawhar Jordan said after their win over the Wolfpack:
How to watch or stream NC State at Louisville in an ACC college football game Saturday
Having seen its 16-game home win streak snapped in a loss to Boston College, the Wolfpack hit the road for the rest of the season, starting with an ACC game at Louisville on Saturday.
Card Chronicle
Open Thread: Louisville vs. NC State
Let’s send these seniors off the right way and nab a top 25 win in the process.
Card Chronicle
On the current state of Louisville basketball
1) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — is arguing that Kenny Payne deserves to be fired three games (and two exhibitions) into his tenure. 2) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — was saying going into this season that Louisville was “immediately going to be contending for a national title” under Payne, or anything remotely close to that.
wdrb.com
WATCH | Scott Satterfield speaks after Louisville football's win over NC State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield speaks after the Cardinals defeated NC State on Nov. 19, 2022. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Louisville BB: Why Louisville Needs AJ Johnson
According to Eric Bossi, the National Basketball Director at 247 Sports, the five-star highly touted combo guard AJ Johnson will be announcing his college decision this coming Monday, November 21, 2022. Johnson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, recently announced his move from Donda Academy to Southern California Academy where he joined...
CBS Sports
How to watch Louisville vs. NC State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The NC State Wolfpack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. NC State and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
Card Chronicle
Card Chronicle Podcast: 0-3
The Louisville men’s basketball program is down bad, the football team has a golden opportunity, and we serve up a bonus clip from the lost Home Depot episode.
Rueben Owens ends high school career with 142 yards, two TD performance
University of Louisville football commitment Rueben Owens saw his illustrious high school career come to an end on Friday afternoon. Owens, the No. 1 ranked running back in the country, according to 247Sports, ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns but El Campo, Tx., High School came up short in a 34-20 loss to Kilgore High School in the second round if the Texas state playoffs.
wsonradio.com
Colonels Suffer 3rd Loss of the Season in the Class 6A State Playoffs With Tough Loss Against Louisville Male to End the 2022 High School Football Season
The (10-2) Henderson County Colonels continued the Kentucky High School Football Class 6A State Playoffs on the road by taking on the (8-4) Louisville Male Bulldogs at Maxwell Field in Louisville. The Colonels got the football to start the game in which the Bulldogs defense forced a three and out....
WJCL
Eighth-grader makes basketball team despite not having legs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Josiah Johnson was born without legs, but that doesn't stop him from doing what he loves. "It's something I had to do," Johnson said about playing basketball. "I don't want you doubting me because I don't have legs. I want to show you that I'm just as human as you, and just as good as you are, if not better."
WLKY.com
Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
Louisville business giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're in need of a turkey this Thanksgiving, you won't want to miss Burning Barrel's Turkey Giveaway. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Central Beer Depot on Central Avenue. Louisville native and Chris Redman, former NFL player...
wdrb.com
More than 500 people murdered in Louisville since the start of 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500 people have been killed in Louisville since the start of 2020, according to community activist Christopher 2X. This year has already become the third-deadliest year in the city's history with 141 homicides, according to 2X. Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
