Louisville, KY

Raleigh News & Observer

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Off to a surprising winless start for the season, the Louisville men's basketball program heads to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational in search of their first victory, with their first of three games in the event coming against Arkansas. The start to the Kenny Payne era has...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Crunch Zone

Louisville Faces #9 Arkansas in Maui Opener

The Louisville men’s basketball team leaves home for the first time this season to compete in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, starting against No. 9/10 Arkansas at 5 p.m. ET Monday in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. The Cardinals have opened the season with three consecutive one-point losses to Bellarmine, Wright...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas vs Louisville: Extra Edge Thanks to Calipari’s Hot Headedness

Arkansas basketball easily won its first three games of the season, but things are about to get a lot more difficult as it shifts its focus to the Maui Invitational. With teams like Texas Tech, Arizona, Creighton and Ohio State in the field, it’s expected to be the Razorbacks’ toughest test yet, but their first opponent – Louisville – has underachieved, to put it kindly.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Card Chronicle

On the current state of Louisville basketball

1) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — is arguing that Kenny Payne deserves to be fired three games (and two exhibitions) into his tenure. 2) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — was saying going into this season that Louisville was “immediately going to be contending for a national title” under Payne, or anything remotely close to that.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville BB: Why Louisville Needs AJ Johnson

According to Eric Bossi, the National Basketball Director at 247 Sports, the five-star highly touted combo guard AJ Johnson will be announcing his college decision this coming Monday, November 21, 2022. Johnson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, recently announced his move from Donda Academy to Southern California Academy where he joined...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

How to watch Louisville vs. NC State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

The NC State Wolfpack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. NC State and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Card Chronicle Podcast: 0-3

The Louisville men’s basketball program is down bad, the football team has a golden opportunity, and we serve up a bonus clip from the lost Home Depot episode.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Rueben Owens ends high school career with 142 yards, two TD performance

University of Louisville football commitment Rueben Owens saw his illustrious high school career come to an end on Friday afternoon. Owens, the No. 1 ranked running back in the country, according to 247Sports, ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns but El Campo, Tx., High School came up short in a 34-20 loss to Kilgore High School in the second round if the Texas state playoffs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wsonradio.com

Colonels Suffer 3rd Loss of the Season in the Class 6A State Playoffs With Tough Loss Against Louisville Male to End the 2022 High School Football Season

The (10-2) Henderson County Colonels continued the Kentucky High School Football Class 6A State Playoffs on the road by taking on the (8-4) Louisville Male Bulldogs at Maxwell Field in Louisville. The Colonels got the football to start the game in which the Bulldogs defense forced a three and out....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WJCL

Eighth-grader makes basketball team despite not having legs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Josiah Johnson was born without legs, but that doesn't stop him from doing what he loves. "It's something I had to do," Johnson said about playing basketball. "I don't want you doubting me because I don't have legs. I want to show you that I'm just as human as you, and just as good as you are, if not better."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

More than 500 people murdered in Louisville since the start of 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500 people have been killed in Louisville since the start of 2020, according to community activist Christopher 2X. This year has already become the third-deadliest year in the city's history with 141 homicides, according to 2X. Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY

