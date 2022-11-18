ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where can I watch the World Cup on a big screen? As the tournament kicks off in Qatar, Femail reveals the best fan zones around the UK

By Tom Scotson For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Watching the World Cup will feel a little different this year.

With the competition taking place over the festive period instead of the summer, the days will be shorter, the fans will be colder and the beer gardens will be damper.

But England and Wales's biggest cities are ready to step up to the occasion. Pubs, clubs and outdoor venues have filled up with booze, set up their outdoor screens and fired up the heaters ahead of this year's competition in Qatar.

FEMAIL has gathered some of the best places to watch the matches over the next few weeks.

Love Factory, Manchester

After their success at screening England's games during Euro 2020, group 4TheFans is back and will be hosting at least three of the nation's games at Love Factory.

Tickets at the Manchester venue have already sold out for England's game against the US, but there are a few spaces up for grabs for the Three Lions' matches against Iran and Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOzXX_0jGGqtz100
Last year's 4TheFans was held at Event City in Stretford. This year it will be screening the Three Lions' group games at the Love Factory

Organisers have also cobbled together two ex-professional footballers to host each game. Former England centre back Wes Brown will anchor the country's games against Iran and Wales, while ex-international defender Joleon Lescott will MC the team's match against the US.

The venue comes with 'expansive World Cup themed decor', a giant anti-glare screen and projector and standing and singing terraces.

Luna Springs, Birmingham

The city's biggest outdoor bar will be one of the places to watch the World Cup this. The area's dedicated fan zone will open on 21 November with a capacity of 2,500. Many games will be free, but watching the Three Lions will cost £10 a pop.

For this price, entrants can pick up a complimentary beer, cider or cocktail. And that's not where the fun stops, with DJs and live bands playing before and after each game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vj29r_0jGGqtz100
Luna Springs is Birmingham's biggest outdoor bar and will be one of the best places to watch it in the city, according to the venue. (Pictured: Luna Springs during one of England's Euro games)

FanPark, Liverpool

Liverpool's biggest outdoor fan park will be streaming games from Qatar from November 20 all the way to December 18. Like the past two sites, every match will be shown on its huge screen at the event space at Sefton Park Cricket Club.

The 2,500-person venue promises food from local supplies, a full stocked bar and entertainment from football legends. Table reservations are £20 per head, with exclusive VIP package available to book for £250. The special offer includes separate toilets, better tables and a two coruse meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWBYc_0jGGqtz100
Sefton Park Cricket Club has Liverpool's biggest outdoor fan park will be streaming games in Qatar from November 20 all the way to December 18

Central Park Fan Zone, Newcastle

Geordies will be treated to three big screens in a heated fan zone in Times Square when the competition kicks off. It has the space for up to 2,000 footie addicts, who can help themselves to a number of food outlets while picking up a beer from the 30-metre long bar.

And like Luna Springs in Birmingham, live music will be on before and after each game to keep everyone entertained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24UgHW_0jGGqtz100
With a capacity of up to 2,000, Geordies will be treated to three big screens in a heated fan zone in Times Square

Boxpark Shoreditch, London

Along with Croydon and Wembley, Shoreditch is home to one of the capital's three boxparks. For football's biggest international event, it will be showing every game of the major tournament.

Admission fees vary, with less in demand games such as Switzerland vs Cameroon starting at £5. On the otherhand more popular games such as England v Iran can be bought for £20.

Food vouchers will also be available to the 1,200 attendees, with a range of eateries available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0691qS_0jGGqtz100
Tickets for England's group games will be £20, while there will be a range of street food available for the 1,200 attendees 

Propyard, Bristol

Claiming to have the Bristol's biggest screen, Propyard will be showing each of England's group games for footie fans to enjoy. The venue is inviting all fans to come down to cheer on the boys in white at a price of £10.

It's dog friendly and the closest car parking area is only a ten-minute walk away. Plenty of food and drink will be available to the 1,000 fans as they sing their hearts out for the lads in Qatar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qxfnr_0jGGqtz100
With the city's biggest screen, Propyard will be hosting each of England's group games for footie fans to enjoy

The Leadmill, Sheffield

One of the steel city's most iconic clubs will be screening two of the Three Lions' group games. With cheap drinks and free entry, the indie bar guarantees to have the 'best' atmosphere in town for the team's games against Wales and Iran.

Operating on a first come first serve basis, football fans are being urged to get down early so they do not miss out. For typical club nights, The Leadmill has a 900 capacity - so this is likely to be the case for the site's football showings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mVtn_0jGGqtz100
The Leadmill night club (pictured above) is one of the city's most iconic night clubs and will be showing 

Chow Down Winter Village, Leeds

Football's coming home... to the Winter Village, and will come with screens, a selection of wines and steins, heaters and snugs and pre-match anthems.

General admission for England's first game vs Iran, plus Wales's against the US, come at just £6. Individual tickets or reserved tables of 8 are available to book too.

Cross Keys pub, York

This historic, cosy Victorian pub will stream every single World Cup fixture of the tournament. Soak up the atmosphere in this old boozer, which will offer customers a classic pub menu to tuck in to while watching the competition.

But hurry, as unlike the larger venues, this small pub will not be able to pack in thousands of spectators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFjhh_0jGGqtz100
Cross Keys pub (pictured) is a cosy Victorian pub which promises to stream every single World Cup fixture of the tournament

Singleton Park, Swansea

Wales fans can get ready to soak up the atmosphere at Singleton Park as the nation prepares for its first World Cup since 1958.

Fan Parks International has organised this event in Swansea, which will take place under a large marquee for fans to stay dry. Subject to the area's 3,000 capacity, entry will be free with plenty of food and drink on offer for spectators.

And if they get bored of that, there'll be live music and DJs playing too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fxi1b_0jGGqtz100
Wales fans can get ready to soak up the atmosphere at Singleton Park (pictured) as the nation prepares for its first World Cup since 1958

Tramshed & Globe, Cardiff

Thanks to 4TheFans, the Welsh music and arts venue will be showing each of Wales's three opening games.

Ticket prices start at £20 each and go up to £96 for every group of six, with VIP table and Cinema Room options also available. All tickets come with a beer and pie for fans to enjoy while the match is one.

At the event the Wales vs US game will be hosted by former striker Robert Earnshaw while Neville Southall will host Wales's final group game against England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25afWV_0jGGqtz100
Thanks to 4TheFans, the Welsh music and arts venue Tramshed & Globe (pictured) will be showing each of Wales's three opening games

The Arch, Brighton

Another 4TheFans event, but this time in Brighton. England's group games will be presented by former footballers Bobby Zamora, Tony Cottee and Mark Lawrenson.

The venue promises to have an atmosphere like no where else. For general admission, supporters will be given a drink and pie of their choice and can enjoy the huge anti-glare screens and special effects and light.

Plus, the venue promises to show live DJs and artists throughout the night.

