Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies Claim Causeway Cup at The Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, Calif. — For the sixth time in the last seven years, Golden 1 Center has played host to the Causeway Cup between cross-town rival, Sacramento State. On a busy Tuesday night, it was the Aggies coming out on top by a score of 82-71. The win tonight snaps a three-game losing streak to Sacramento State and moves UC Davis to 4-1 on the season.
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies Fall to Sacramento State at Golden1 Center, 67-45
SACRAMENTO – The UC Davis women's basketball team fell to Causeway rival Sacramento State, 67-45, Tuesday evening at the annual clash at the Golden1 Center. After the contest, the Aggies move to 2-2 on the season while the Hornets improve to 3-1 overall. Junior Evanne Turner recorded her third-straight...
ucdavisaggies.com
Causeway Cup Games on Deck for MBB & WBB
UC Davis (2-1) vs. Sacramento State (2-1) TUESDAY, NOV. 22 | 5:00 P.M. PT | GOLDEN 1 CENTER | SACRAMENTO, CALIF. Aggies are fresh off a 69-62 win against Boise State that saw three members reach double figures. Evanne Turner recorded a career-high, 26 points against Boise State on Thursday,...
Comments / 0