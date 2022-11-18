Sacramento, Calif. — For the sixth time in the last seven years, Golden 1 Center has played host to the Causeway Cup between cross-town rival, Sacramento State. On a busy Tuesday night, it was the Aggies coming out on top by a score of 82-71. The win tonight snaps a three-game losing streak to Sacramento State and moves UC Davis to 4-1 on the season.

DAVIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO