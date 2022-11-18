ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Plane door falls off, lands in Nevada parking lot

HENDERSON, Nev. - The Federal Aviation Administration wants to know how a door fell off an aircraft and landed in a Nevada parking lot. Christopher Wolverton of Henderson was the one who saw the door flying towards the ground on Nov. 18 and snapped photos once it landed. "We were...
8newsnow.com

Semi-truck fire causes major delays on Las Vegas interstate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A semi-truck crashed and caught fire on southbound I-15, causing major traffic delays. Firefighters from both Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the driver of the...
Fox5 KVVU

Station Casinos to open Wildfire location in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station casinos announced Tuesday that a new Wildfire Casino is coming to the Fremont area in downtown Las Vegas. The new casino destination, set to open in early February, will offer guests a plethora of gaming options, an STN Sportsbook and restaurants IHOP and Tacos El Pastor.
8newsnow.com

Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Four locations around Las Vegas are scheduled to receive wrong-way radars. They include...
nevadabusiness.com

Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Nevada Properties Breaks Ground on New Las Vegas Office

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is expanding its operations throughout Southern Nevada with a new Class-A office destination in Las Vegas. The firm officially broke ground on its two-story office building near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, which is scheduled for completion in the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.
nevadabusiness.com

Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Opens New Thrift Store and Donation Center on Iconic Las Vegas Blvd.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) opened a new retail store on Las Vegas Blvd. to the public on Friday, November 18, 2022. The Goodwill Las Vegas Blvd. Store offers tens of thousands of unique clothing, housewares, electronics, and other items generously donated by the community and carefully prepared every day for sale by the store’s forty team members.
Fox5 KVVU

Volunteer opportunities available for NCAA Final Four in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NCAA on Tuesday announced that Las Vegas is set to host the Men’s Final Four tournament for the first time ever. According to the NCAA, Las Vegas will be the host city for the famed tournament in 2028, with the games set to be held at Allegiant Stadium.
Nationwide Report

Family Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On U.S. 95 (Las Vegas, NV)

Nevada State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a family. The crash happened on US 95 near Mile Marker 18 around 5:50 a.m. According to the police, a white-colored Ram pickup truck was traveling north on US 95 when it crossed the center line towards a silver-colored Ram driving south. The silver truck swerved before the collision. The white Ram caught fire, killing all the occupants.
KTNV

Motorcyclist dead after striking guardrail near Peccole Ranch

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after striking a guard rail and being ejected from the bike early Friday morning on South Hualapai Way. Las Vegas police say evidence at the scene indicates that, at approximately 2:23 a.m., a 2022 Harley Davidson traveled northbound on South Hualapai Way, south of West Charleston Boulevard. The Harley Davidson failed to maintain its lane through a curve in the roadway and crossed into the southbound travel lanes, striking the west curb of South Hualapai Way and leaving the roadway.
