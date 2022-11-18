Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Plane door falls off, lands in Nevada parking lot
HENDERSON, Nev. - The Federal Aviation Administration wants to know how a door fell off an aircraft and landed in a Nevada parking lot. Christopher Wolverton of Henderson was the one who saw the door flying towards the ground on Nov. 18 and snapped photos once it landed. "We were...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – An update on a 95/515 project that’s going to be bigger than The Big Squeeze
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An update on the project that will be even bigger than the Big Squeeze was on the 95/515. The logo should look familiar for the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “Downtown Access Project,” otherwise known as NDOT/DAP. The project will bring...
Three Kids Mine sale to Henderson open for public comment; housing could come next
A 30-day public comment period opened Friday on the possible sale of the Three Kids Mine site to the City of Henderson.
Greenlink an important part of solar power picture in Nevada
Projects that will more than double Nevada's solar power generation over the next decade are centered about 200 miles northwest of Las Vegas. An important part of the renewable energy plan is Greenlink, a $2 billion transmission line project.
Federal legislation to increase renewable energy incentives for Nevada homeowners, including solar
Nevada is showing itself as a leader in generating electricity from solar energy. But what's that mean for residential homeowners, especially those in Clark County?
VIDEO: Disaster narrowly avoided in high-speed chase on the Las Vegas Strip
The high-speed chase one man recorded while speeding down the Las Vegas strip may seem like something out of a Fast and Furious movie, but what happened Sunday night was very real.
8newsnow.com
Semi-truck fire causes major delays on Las Vegas interstate
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A semi-truck crashed and caught fire on southbound I-15, causing major traffic delays. Firefighters from both Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the driver of the...
Fox5 KVVU
Station Casinos to open Wildfire location in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station casinos announced Tuesday that a new Wildfire Casino is coming to the Fremont area in downtown Las Vegas. The new casino destination, set to open in early February, will offer guests a plethora of gaming options, an STN Sportsbook and restaurants IHOP and Tacos El Pastor.
8newsnow.com
Nevada’s largest public works project forces move, struggles for church next to I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Church located off I-15, nearly buried underneath the highway during Nevada’s largest and most expensive public works project, blames the construction for a lacking number of attendees. Now, the church is moving locations, but it doesn’t have enough money to mirror everything that the...
8newsnow.com
Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Four locations around Las Vegas are scheduled to receive wrong-way radars. They include...
nevadabusiness.com
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Nevada Properties Breaks Ground on New Las Vegas Office
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is expanding its operations throughout Southern Nevada with a new Class-A office destination in Las Vegas. The firm officially broke ground on its two-story office building near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, which is scheduled for completion in the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.
nevadabusiness.com
Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Opens New Thrift Store and Donation Center on Iconic Las Vegas Blvd.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) opened a new retail store on Las Vegas Blvd. to the public on Friday, November 18, 2022. The Goodwill Las Vegas Blvd. Store offers tens of thousands of unique clothing, housewares, electronics, and other items generously donated by the community and carefully prepared every day for sale by the store’s forty team members.
The search for Steven Koecher: Man vanishes from Las Vegas valley neighborhood, phone pings for days miles away
Steven Koecher’s phone continued to ping off a Las Vegas-area cell phone tower -- miles from where he vanished -- for days in 2009, leading a team of private investigators to believe someone alive may be involved in the 30-year-old’s disappearance and presumed death.
Small plane, helicopter collide at North Las Vegas Airport
A helicopter and a small plane collided Friday at the North Las Vegas Airport, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
jammin1057.com
Voted Best Chicken Wings In Nevada, This Place Will Surprise You
The best chicken wings in Nevada may take a few days to obtain if you’re a Las Vegas local. In fact, the best chicken wings in the entire state are located a few hours outside of Clark County. But the trip to get them will be well worth it.
news3lv.com
Robert Telles emails reveal attempts at damage control in months following investigation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Emails sent by Robert Telles reveal an increasing office divide and a slow retreat from official duties, all while blaming others for the fallout from a series of investigative reports into Telles and his county office. Through a public records request with Clark County, over...
Fox5 KVVU
Volunteer opportunities available for NCAA Final Four in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NCAA on Tuesday announced that Las Vegas is set to host the Men’s Final Four tournament for the first time ever. According to the NCAA, Las Vegas will be the host city for the famed tournament in 2028, with the games set to be held at Allegiant Stadium.
Family Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On U.S. 95 (Las Vegas, NV)
Nevada State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a family. The crash happened on US 95 near Mile Marker 18 around 5:50 a.m. According to the police, a white-colored Ram pickup truck was traveling north on US 95 when it crossed the center line towards a silver-colored Ram driving south. The silver truck swerved before the collision. The white Ram caught fire, killing all the occupants.
Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat to permanently close, animals to be relocated
The Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage announced that the exhibit will permanently close ahead of the sale with Hard Rock and the construction.
KTNV
Motorcyclist dead after striking guardrail near Peccole Ranch
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after striking a guard rail and being ejected from the bike early Friday morning on South Hualapai Way. Las Vegas police say evidence at the scene indicates that, at approximately 2:23 a.m., a 2022 Harley Davidson traveled northbound on South Hualapai Way, south of West Charleston Boulevard. The Harley Davidson failed to maintain its lane through a curve in the roadway and crossed into the southbound travel lanes, striking the west curb of South Hualapai Way and leaving the roadway.
