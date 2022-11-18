ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

HBO renews 'The White Lotus' for a third season

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTlMv_0jGGhBhA00

With just three episodes of its second season under its belt, HBO has renewed The White Lotus for a third.

The series, which received 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins for its freshman season, just saw its second season rank as the number one show on HBO Max, making the decision something of a no-brainer.

HBO's head of drama and films, Francesca Orsi, praised one of the show's Emmy winners, creator Mike White, in the announcement. "Reflecting on The White Lotus' humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it's impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows. And yet, he's only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike's raw, unparalleled vision."

She added, "His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we've come to adore. We couldn't be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together."

The second season of the acclaimed show stars Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge, as well as Aubrey Plaza, Sydney Sweeney, Jake Lacy and Theo James. It wraps up on December 11.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
iheart.com

Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
SheKnows

The Bold and the Beautiful

From Monday, November 21 through Friday, November 25, two very special folks arrive for a visit. Meanwhile, Bill finds out that there are still people around who are willing to stand up to him — or at least one person. Oh, and there’s a little wedding you may have heard something about happening over at the Forrester estate. But whether or not it’ll result in an actual marriage, only time will tell…
102.5 The Bone

‘Supernatural’ actress Nicki Aycox dead at 47

Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on “Supernatural,” died Wednesday, according to her sister-in-law. Susan Raab Ceklosky posted the news of Aycox’s death on Facebook Thursday. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

‘Dancing with the Stars’ ﻿season 31: Charli D’Amelio, Mark Ballas are Mirrorball champions

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas are season 31 Mirrorball champions. The duo was announced as the winners of the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars, beating drag queen and RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela, comedian, actor, and singer Wayne Brady and former Bachelorette Gabby Windey, who were paired with pro partners Gleb Savchenko, Witney Carson and Val Chmerkovskiy, respectively.
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: Final trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' makes a splash, and more

Anjelica Huston will join Ana de Armas in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, reprising her role as the Director, the head of the Ruska Roma, which she originated in 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum, according to The Hollywood Reporter. De Armas will star as a young female assassin who seeks revenge against those who killed her family. Ian McShane is also set to appear in Ballerina, reprising his role as Winston, the enigmatic manager of the Continental Hotel. Meanwhile, McShane will join Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4, due in theaters on March 24, 2023...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy