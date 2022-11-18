ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Hosts Lafayette in Black Friday Battle at Bryce Jordan Center

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team returns home to welcome Lafayette to the Bryce Jordan Center Friday evening for a 7 p.m. non-conference battle. The 2022-23 Penn State men's basketball season is presented by Highmark Health. FOLLOW ALONG. TICKETS: Tickets. PROMOTIONS: Toy Drive – Fans...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Three Nittany Lion Wrestlers Notch Dominant Wins at NWCA All-Star Classic in Austin, Texas

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Three Penn State All-Americans took part in the 2022 NWCA All-Star Classic in Austin, Texas. No. 1 Carter Starocci, No. 1 Aaron Brooks and No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet each participated in the exhibition and all three came away with impressive victories. The NWCA All-Star bouts do not count as official NCAA matches, on the athlete's win-loss record or towards their RPIs.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Allen Collects Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week Honor

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State freshman running back Kaytron Allen was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday. Allen helped No. 11/10 Penn State to a 55-10 win at Rutgers on Saturday. Allen earned his second Big Ten Freshman of the Week award of the season....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

GAME NOTES: No. 11/10 Penn State vs. Michigan State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 11/10 Penn State welcomes Michigan State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on FS1. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU. SERIES HISTORY: Penn State meets Michigan State for the 37th time in program history. The Spartans...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 7 Men's Hockey Fends Off Late Push From Alaska in, 3-2, Victory

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Junior Christian Sarlo (Lynbrook, N.Y.) tallied the eventual game-winning goal while adding an assist as the seventh-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions held off a late rally for a 3-2 victory over the Alaska Nanooks in non-conference action on Tuesday evening inside Pegula Ice Arena. Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Athletics Announces Mental Health and Wellness Initiatives

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Athletics announced a pair of important initiatives to enhance the mental health services for its student-athletes. Heidi Christy and Kathryn (Katy) Pohland will join the health & wellness staff. Christy and Pohland will serve as athletic counselors and provide additional health & wellness resources and support to the student-athletes. In addition, Athletics announced a partnership with Mantra Health, the nation's leading digital mental health clinic for young adults, to provide clinically comprehensive mental health services to its student-athletes 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 7 Men's Hockey Set For Midweek Series with Alaska

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 7th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions take a break from Big Ten Conference action as they host the Alaska Nanooks for a Tuesday-Wednesday affair prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Tuesday, November 22 | Wednesday, November 23. Place: Pegula Ice Arena |...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

