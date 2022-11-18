Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A small business owner in Charlotte faced a shocking shipping nightmare last month. Lucy McDermott, the owner of Stash Charlotte, says she was charged more than $1,300 to ship a package that should have cost her less than $50. “I own a yarn, fabric and sewing...
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina
Chick-fil-A Supply, which was founded in 2020, supplements the restaurant’s distribution network and allows the company to maintain greater flexibility within its supply chain.
WRAL
Two WBTV employees killed in I-77 helicopter crash in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people have died after a media helicopter associated with WBTV News crashed on Tuesday along Interstate 77 south of Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The station reported Tuesday afternoon that meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag died in the crash along I-77...
Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – MUSC Chester Medical Center, Students’ Day of Service, Preparing for Christmas
ROCK HILL, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – MUSC Health and The South Carolina Department of Corrections is teaming up to create an Inpatient Unit at Chester’s Medical Center. Springfield Middle School is getting a head start on the holidays by giving their community something to be thankful for. The...
Vendors back to work as former Eastland open-air market reopens in new location
CHARLOTTE — The former Central Flea Market is officially back in Charlotte as it reopened on Saturday, just in time for the holiday season. After the open-air market near the Eastland Mall closed 10 months ago, dozens of vendors were forced to leave the property on Feb. 11. The...
qcnews.com
Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways. “205. That is the number of lives lost on Charlotte streets due to traffic violence from 2019...
WBTV
Abandoned homes in Clover causing problems in neighborhood, residents want landowner to address it
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - Rats, snakes and roaches. That is what one neighborhood in the Town of Clover has been dealing with for the last two years. They say these pests are coming from two abandoned houses in their neighborhood, but they cannot seem to get the homeowner to do anything about it.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bank of America said Zelle was ‘safe.’ But users lost thousands to fraud, lawsuit claims
Bank of America is the latest major bank to face legal challenges for its use of Zelle, a digital payment network it helped create and market to consumers. The Charlotte-based bank is the subject of a federal class action lawsuit filed in North Carolina’s Western District this month. The complaint, filed by law firms in Charlotte and San Diego, claims the bank marketed Zelle services as easy, safe and secure in large part because it was “backed by banks.”
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
Chester Medical Center undergoes security upgrades as wing for prisoners set to open
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A hospital in South Carolina has undergone millions of dollars in security upgrades as prisoners will move into a new wing of the hospital. The South Carolina Department of Corrections will move the prisoners into the MUSC Chester Medical Center in the near future. Officials...
Backyard flock in Union County tests positive for HPAI
RALEIGH — A backyard chicken flock in Union County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Union County. In late spring and...
gsabusiness.com
South Carolina port to double capacity — what it means for the supply chain
The S.C. Ports Authority along with elected leaders and community partners celebrated an expansion of the state’s railroad system with a ceremony on Friday. They also touted the next phase of expansion that will double cargo capacity at Inland Port Greer. As one the eight largest inland ports in...
cn2.com
Deadly Chopper Crash Causing Major I-77 Delays – WBTV Confirming it was their helicopter.
YORK COUNTY S.C (CN2 NEWS) – 2 are dead in a helicopter crash on I-77 in Charlotte near Nation Ford Road (southbound). UPDATE: Our friends at WBTV sharing the devastating news that 2 of their colleagues were the 2 people on board. Chip Tayag was the pilot and meteorologist Jason Myers was on board. Our hearts and prayers are with their families.
WBTV
Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the push continues for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, her family, friends and the Charlotte community remembered her life Saturday. Funeral services were held inside a packed Macedonia Baptist Church. The 25-year-old Charlotte-native grew up in the church. “It make you just wanna...
qcnews.com
Person shot near Gaston County grocery store, police say
DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police. The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road. Police said the victim ended...
WBTV
Abandoned homes causing problems for neighbors in Clover
According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A small business owner in Charlotte...
Auto repair shop owner accused of lying about emissions tests facing charges
CHARLOTTE — The owner of an auto repair shop in north Charlotte now faces charges after federal and state agents searched the property earlier this year. On Jan. 19, Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke got a tip that agents were at Friendly Auto Repair on North Tryon Street. At...
wccbcharlotte.com
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
Comments / 0