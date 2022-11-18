Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
More than 2,300 turkeys handed out at community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - More than 2,300 Thanksgiving turkeys were handed out at a community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Sunday. Organizers said that people started lining up four hours before the scheduled start of the giveaway at the Discover Shine Bright Community Center, 8560 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Organizers had...
Chicago mom leading Christmas toy drive in honor of son, Janari Ricks, 9, who died in Chicago violence
CHICAGO - A Chicago mom is honoring her murdered son by gathering toys to be distributed in Cabrini Green next month. This is the third year Jalisa Ford and her 1 Jar Foundation have led a toy drive. Her son, Janari Ricks, was 9-years-old when he was murdered in the summer of 2020.
Hundreds of Turkeys Given Away to Families in Need as Thanksgiving Approaches
The Will Group, a North Lawndale manufacturing facility, transformed into a grab and go turkey giveaway Saturday. The business gave away 150 turkeys and bags of groceries, helping the many struggling families this holiday season. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot even stopped by to help pass out bags. “Well thank God...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
CBS News
Village of Dixmoor offering residents free food boxes at three locations Sunday
Dixmoor, Ill. (CBS)–– Residents in Dixmoor will be able to pick up free boxes of food at three locations in the community on Sunday. Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts says the village is doing its part to help those facing tough times. "Food costs are high, and people...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area families open their hearts and homes ahead of National Adoption Day
CHICAGO - Several Cook County families are a bit bigger after a special adoption ceremony Friday morning. It took just moments in front of a judge to get the adoptions finalized, but lives are now changed forever. "I'm happy now. My baby is in my life forever now," said Julisa...
cwbchicago.com
Two more couples robbed while walking in Lincoln Park overnight as North Side hold-up surge continues
Chicago — Armed robbers targeted two couples in separate crimes as the victims walked in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The holdups are the latest in a string of robberies that have happened almost every night on the North Side and downtown since Monday. In the...
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
Police officer killed in Mercy Hospital Chicago shooting honored in CPD remembrance roll call
Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez had only been a full-fledged officer for a few months when he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance outside of Chicago's Mercy Hospital.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mom organizes holiday toy drive in honor of her son who was a victim of gun violence
One Chicago mom took her grief and created a non-profit organization that gives Chicago kids toys around the holidays. Jalisa Ford founded 1Jar Foundation in honor of her little boy who was a victim of Chicago gun violence. This season the foundation celebrated its third annual toy drive.
fox32chicago.com
Nonprofit distributing 500 winter coats to needy Chicago families
As the temperature shifts, some families will struggle to meet basic needs this winter. That's why Wednesday afternoon, the nonprofit Communities in Schools is distributing necessary winter boots, coats and supplies to children and their parents.
VIDEO: Heart transplant recipient meets mother whose daughter saved his life
Just before Christmas 2018, Andreona Williams passed away at the age of 20. On Saturday, her mother Amber Morgan came to Chicago from Indiana, where she met with 68-year-old Tom Johnson, the transplant recipient of her daughter’s donated heart
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 shot, 1 killed, in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say
Two people were shot, one killed, Sunday in a drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park, Chicago police said.
Two Fish Crab Shack to host free Thanksgiving dinner in Bronzeville
Two Fish Crab Shack will host its annual free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone looking for plans.
2 teens shot, 1 critical, in Brighton Park drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood Saturday morning. According to the police, the 17-year-old boys were walking down the street at the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:50 a.m. when an unknown car approached and an unknown individual fired shots at them. One boy who sustained a […]
150 guests celebrate the 90th birthday of Deacon Attorney John Henry Hall
A host of guests representing the many people one might know in a lifetime came out to celebrate the 90th birthday of Deacon Attorney John Henry Hall, B.S., M.S., J.D., Ed.D., LL.M., on Sunday, November 6. The formal event was held at the Chateau Banquet Hall in Merrillville, Indiana, and included a program of Who’s Who in Indiana and the United States.
Chicago crime: Police alert North Side businesses after string of burglaries
In each incident, two or three offenders threw an object at a front glass door to enter a business.
At Least 9 People Shot in Chicago This Weekend, Police Say
Saturday – A 20-year-old man was standing in the 1900 block of West Cermak at approximately 2:19 a.m. when he was shot in the buttocks and knee. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition. At approximately 2:30 a.m. in...
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in suburbs • Experian to pay millions in settlement • Cook Co. property taxes spike
CHICAGO - A $1 million winning Lucky Day Lottery ticket was sold in Joliet, Chicago saw its first measurable snow fall this week, and Experian will pay more than $16 million to settle lawsuits over a nationwide data breach where more than 735,000 Illinois residents were affected. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CBS News
Police warn residents of recent armed robberies on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert of armed robberies that happened during the weekend. The robberies happened in the Greater Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods. Police say in each incident, two suspects would exit a gray/silver BMW/Mercedes and approach the victim and demand their property while...
Comments / 0