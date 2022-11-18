ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
WGN News

2 teens shot, 1 critical, in Brighton Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood Saturday morning. According to the police, the 17-year-old boys were walking down the street at the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:50 a.m. when an unknown car approached and an unknown individual fired shots at them. One boy who sustained a […]
CBS News

Police warn residents of recent armed robberies on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert of armed robberies that happened during the weekend. The robberies happened in the Greater Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods. Police say in each incident, two suspects would exit a gray/silver BMW/Mercedes and approach the victim and demand their property while...
