salestechstar.com
Leta Secures $3M in Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Its Supply Chain and Logistics Platform
Investors include 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. Leta, the supply chain and logistics startup driving distribution optimization, has announced the close of a $3 million Pre-Seed equity round that includes participation from 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. The round also included participation from angel investors Ken Njoroge, Founder of Cellulant and Charles Murito, Google Regional Director, SSA, Government Affairs and Public Policy.
TechCrunch
Leta, a Kenyan supply chain and logistics SaaS provider, raises $3M to scale in Africa
Leta’s proprietary route and load optimization technology is designed to boost efficiency in the delivery of goods to customers, and reduces the number of vehicles needed for distribution, leading to cost savings and increased competitiveness. In its expansion phase, backed by a $3 million pre-seed funding, the startup looks...
maritime-executive.com
Delicate Supply Chains Adjust to Semiconductor Industry's Relocation
As the world has become digitized, semiconductor manufacturing has grown into one of the most critical industries of our time. It is not just an industry that sells microchips as a commodity, but a delicate manufacturing operation consisting of one of the world’s sophisticated supply chains. DHL, the global...
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
freightwaves.com
‘Roboconomy’ infiltrates GXO Logistics facilities
One year ago, in an interview with Modern Shipper, Mark Manduca, chief investment officer for GXO Logistics, said that 100% of the company’s contracts signed in Q3 2021 included some type of automation. This November, those early automation gains are starting to show themselves. On Tuesday, GXO (NYSE: GXO)...
freightwaves.com
Why trucking fleets are expanding amid a freight slowdown
Shain Ferriss started his trucking company in 2013 with one truck. Today, Ferriss’ fleet, called Greenmiles, has about 25 power units. As a freight recession looms, it’s not the best market for a small fleet like Greenmiles, which mostly hauls frozen or refrigerated meat. Ferriss wants to get...
How one board is hoping to evolve the United States farm bill in 2023
Backed by a diverse board of directors, Kiss the Ground is backing a coalition across the country to influence the bill to create a healthier planet, more nutritious crops, and enhance ecosystems.
Zebra Technologies Appoints Tami Froese as Chief Supply Chain Officer
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, announced that Tami Froese has been named Chief Supply Chain Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005274/en/ Tami Froese is Zebra Technologies’ new Chief Supply Chain Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
ThroughPut Inc. Announces Partnership With project44 to Unleash AI-Powered Supply Chain Capacity and Profitability
ThroughPut’s AI-based demand sensing and capacity planning capabilities and project44 to empower companies with disruption-free supply chain operations. ThroughPut Inc., the industrial AI supply chain pioneer, announced that it has entered into a technology partnership with project44, the global leader in supply chain visibility, to unlock supply chain profitability amid disruptions and global port congestion.
conceptcarz.com
Ford Retains Top Automotive Global Ranking In Corporate Human Rights Benchmark Analysis
For the second time in a row Ford is ranked the top automotive brand in the World Benchmarking Alliances' 2022 Corporate Human Rights Benchmark. Ford also ranks among the top ten of 127 companies who were assessed as part of the benchmark. Leading the list of a total of 29...
Mary Kay Highlights Efforts to Advance Women Entrepreneurship Development Around the World Through Impact Partnerships
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Mary Kay Inc., an ardent advocate of women’s economic empowerment and gender equality, marks Women’s Entrepreneurship Day today by reaffirming its global commitment to women entrepreneurs through external efforts and partnerships focused on elevating and advancing women entrepreneurship. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005723/en/ Deborah Gibbins, Mary Kay’s Chief Operating Officer (Photo courtesy: Mary Kay Inc.)
csengineermag.com
Sulzer inaugurates highly automated and digitized pump production line and logistics center in Kotka, Finland
Sulzer has successfully finalized an extensive modernization project in the Karhula pump factory. Automation and digitization of the processes will take production to a completely new level, cutting throughput time by 93%. World-class measurement accuracy and digitized quality inspection will guarantee the highest product quality. Sulzer has been manufacturing pumps...
FinTech Propel Holdings Expands Online Lending Platform to Canada
Propel Holdings, a FinTech that offers users access to credit in the United States, has entered the Canadian market with an online credit offering for underserved Canadian consumers. Fora Credit is now available in Alberta and Ontario and will be rolled out into additional provinces in the coming months, Propel...
maritime-executive.com
Indonesia State Shipping Company Plans $3B Fleet Modernization
The shipping division of Indonesia’s state-owned energy company Pertamina is planning an accelerated investment program designed to modernize its fleet and expand its capabilities. Detailing its future business strategy to reporters, Pertamina International Shipping doubled its projected investments to $3 billion over the next five years as its moves to also expand its business into new forms of energy and to prepare for the transition in the shipping industry to green energy.
aircargonews.net
Boeing: Freighter fleet to expand 60% by 2041 on annual cargo growth of 4.1%
The world’s freighter fleet is expected to double in size over the next 20 years on the back of average annual cargo traffic growth of 4.1%, according to the latest Boeing World Air Cargo Forecast (WACF). The estimated annual growth rate of 4.1% compares with a rate of 3.6%...
globalspec.com
Answering the air hammering challenge: A test case for innovation
Innovation is essential to the ongoing evolution of industry, and it can be driven from many corners: original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) daring to try something new, end users adapting and modifying products to better serve their individual needs, business analysts identifying obstacles that call for creative solutions. Sometimes a small but critical link in the chain that connects makers to customers can recognize an opportunity to develop answers where no one has thought before to ask questions — in areas where the familiar refrain, “We’ve always done it this way” has resonated louder than the realization that there might be improved alternatives.
What Is Creativity and How Does It Lead to Innovation in Business
Creativity has been defined in many ways, but at its core, it is the ability to see things in new ways and to come up with original solutions. This ability is essential for innovation in business. Businesses must constantly find new ways to compete in the marketplace and to meet the needs of their customers. Those who can tap into their creativity will be better able to find new opportunities and develop innovative products and services.
BOLD By Wyndham Initiative Aims To Expand Support For Black Entrepreneurs In The Hotel Industry
According to Geoff Ballotti, the president and CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, more than 20% of Black Americans are involved in business ownership. However, less than two percent of U.S. hotels are Black-owned. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchise company, sporting more than 9,100 hotels in...
industrytoday.com
Transport Pro Streamlines Circle Logistics Spot Quoting
Freight intelligence from Transport Pro equips Circle with carrier insights and a faster, more efficient spot quoting process. Circle Logistics, one of the fastest-growing, privately held logistics providers, today announced its team is now tracking all spot quotes using Transport Pro’s quoting tools – empowering Circle to develop a faster, more efﬁcient and data-driven spot quoting process that nearly guarantees shippers successful, on-time deliveries. Using Transport Pro’s quoting dashboard, Circle can record wins and losses over time, resulting in a market-to-market report on lanes the team is quoting and winning.
consumergoods.com
Kao Automate Return-Order Process to Keep Up With Growing E-commerce Demands
Chemical and cosmetics company Kao has revamped their online sales, logistics and return-order processes with a view to keeping up with rising e-commerce demand. Kao recruited the help of management and technology consultancy BearingPoint to navigate the return-order tasks upgrade. The COVID-19 pandemic led a surge in online purchasing and fast-tracked the need for more robust e-commerce processes, particularly in the fast-moving consumer goods market, the company said.
