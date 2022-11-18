Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Upstate restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time to gather around the table with family and friends for Thanksgiving dinner once again. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 or providing pre-cooked dinners. GREENVILLE. Roost is serving a Thanksgiving buffet starting at 10...
iheart.com
Winterfest at Tryon Resort
Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
thebluebanner.net
How Zelda Fitzgerald Tragically Died on Zillicoa Street
Editor’s Note, Content Warning: This article contains mentions of fire, death and sexual assault. While most notable for her 1920’s flap dancing, novel “Save Me The Waltz”, and marriage to ”The Great Gatsby”’s author, F. Scott Fitzgerald, the community of Asheville tends to remember Zelda’s untimely death in the Highland Hospital fire of 1948.
Mountain Xpress
The enduring joys of Beaver Lake
Frederick Law Olmsted, the famed landscape architect who designed the grounds of Biltmore, wrote that enjoying natural scenery “employs the mind without fatigue and yet exercises it; tranquilizes it and yet enlivens it.” Those paradoxes accompany me whenever I visit Asheville’s Beaver Lake. About five days out...
WLOS.com
Patrol cars to flash blue lights Thanksgiving Eve to warn against impaired driving
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain patrol cars will light up the night on Thanksgiving Eve. It’s a new concept meant to illuminate an important message. The new initiative is meant to send a strong public safety message not to drink and drive, or speed, especially on Thanksgiving Eve.
WYFF4.com
Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An argument over free-ranging pigs in one Western North Carolina town led to a shooting and now a minimum 23-year prison sentence for one man. A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth William McCall, 68, acted in self-defense during a shooting that happened in 2020. McCall was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison for shooting another man over a dispute over free-ranging pigs.
NC mountains wind chill low; 2 new ski areas open this week with snowmaking underway
Just as new skiing areas are opening in the North Carolina mountains, super cold weather will plunge wind chill low temps into the single digits, weather forecasters say.
cottagesgardens.com
An Asheville Estate Puts a Modernized Spin on the Traditional Tudor
A home is a labor of love, and that couldn’t be more true for this impressive estate in Asheville, North Carolina. For over ten years, Doug Stratton waited for the perfect moment to transform the vacant land he purchased into a comfortable and contemporary abode worth envying. Stratton is, after all, the Principal Designer of Stratton Design Group and this project would not only be a gem in the company’s portfolio but would become Stratton’s family home upon completion.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned North Carolina Amusement Park
North Carolina is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this western-themed amusement part that was left to decay right in the middle of the woods. The park had plans of reopening several times in recent years but to no avail, keep reading to learn more.
FOX Carolina
Same day, same place: Upstate family holds triple wedding for sisters
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s already stressful enough putting on one wedding but how about three on the same day in the same place?. Three sisters in the Upstate were all married at the same time on Oct. 22 in their hometown of Spartanburg. Darlene Skinner, Anna Hall...
Radio Ink
Radio Host Dies From Cancer
The Asheville Radio Group announced that WISE morning man Pat Ryan has died at the age of 57 after a 4-year battle with cancer. Ryan was the longtime host of the sports radio talk show The WISE GUYS. His wife Kathleen was by his side. The station website said, “Pat’s...
The Daily South
North Carolina Shelter Writes Hilariously Honest Adoption Post For “Hot Mess” Mastiff
A North Carolina animal shelter’s hilarious adoption post about a special dog in need of a home is going viral for its honesty. “Someone adopt this hot mess” Burke County Animal Services wrote in a Facebook post about Billy Bob the mastiff. “We promise you won't regret it!”
greenvillejournal.com
Travelers Rest Farmers Market to host over 100 vendors to its Christmas market
Travelers Rest Farmers Market will welcome 108 vendors to its Very Merry Christmas Market on Dec. 10 at Trailblazer Park. The event, which will run from noon to 4 p.m., will feature:. Local artisans. Farmers. Specialty food vendors such as The Noodle Lady food truck and Happy Tappy Camper. Photos...
gsabusiness.com
Greenville dining group celebrates 17 years by opening another restaurant
After 17 years of building a restaurant empire in Greenville, the Rick Erwin Dining Group celebrated the opening of its eighth restaurant, The Vista, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. The casual dining neighborhood restaurant, which is named after Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, is located at 2017 Augusta St....
WLOS.com
Code Purple extended through Nov. 22 as freezing temperatures remain
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Due to continuing cold conditions, the Asheville Homeless Coalition is extending Code Purple through Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22. A Code Purple is called when temperatures drop to freezing or below. The program offers a warm place for homeless/unsheltered people to stay overnight.
biltmorebeacon.com
Haywood clogging sensation Zeb Ross lights up the stage at Country Music Awards
Zeb Ross, Haywood County’s own viral clogging sensation, made a cameo appearance at the Country Music Awards in Nashville last week. Just a few minutes into the night’s opening monologue, the opening riff of Rocky Top queued up and Ross emerged from nowhere, feet a’ flyin’.
iheart.com
Suspect Gets 20+ Years for Murder, YMI Center to get Renovations
(Jackson County, NC) -- A Jackson County man is heading to prison for a shooting over a farm argument. Kenneth McCall was accused of shooting a man to death on property at the Pinhook Family Campground in October 2020. The victim reportedly shot a pig that was rooting up land on the property. A judge sentenced McCall to a minimum of 23-years in prison yesterday.
wspa.com
Rick Erwin celebrates new restaurant with grand opening in Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Rick Erwin Dining Group celebrated its grand opening of a new restaurant concept Thursday on Augusta Road. The Vista, named for Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, known for its tree-lined streets and sidewalks just outside of downtown, is designed to bring the Rick Erwin Dining experience to people in their own backyard, according to a press release from the company.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Could we please rename Spooks Branch Road?
I used to live in your fine city and found it to be a magical place. It made me wonder how a road could still bear that name. I looked into it and found a 100 years of history article by the Citizen Times [“Visiting Our Past: 100 Years of Spooks Branch Stories”], and it says the name is either about a wagon wheel or some folksy esoteric nonsense.
