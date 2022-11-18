Read full article on original website
Related
Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries
When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
Wendy’s Is Rolling Out These New Menu Items Next Month—But Act Fast, They’re Only For A Limited Time!
Wendy’s is reportedly launching four brand new menu items starting November 15, 2022, according to leaked internal documents shared with The Fast Food Post. The fast food giant will allegedly debut two new ‘Made to Crave‘ sandwiches, a new side option, ‘Garlic Fries,’ and a tasty dessert item, a ‘Peppermint Frosty.’ Here’s what we know:
Burger King Puts 80s Classic Back on the Menu (With 1 Big Change)
Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has generally been more willing to innovate than its chief rival, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report. The fast-food giant actually introduced its signature Whopper sandwich about a decade before Mickey D's added the Big Mac to its menu. That...
Wendy's Customers Are 'Disappointed' With Their New Breakfast Item: 'Burger Kings Are WAY Better'
While Wendy’s does offer a breakfast menu, it seems that the chain is more praised on social media lately for their sandwiches, burgers, Frostys and french fries. The fast food giant launched a new item for breakfast back in August, the ‘Homestyle French Toast Sticks with Syrup Dip.’ While several publications have reported since then that the menu option is popular among some customers, online, it appears that many Wendy’s fans think Burger King‘s similar sticks are, as one fan recently tweeted, “WAY better.”
2 Chick-fil-A ‘holiday favorites’ return to menu
Two of Chick-fil-A's holiday items are returning to the menu for a limited time.
"McDonald's, Put This On The Menu Immediately": Fast-Food Workers Eat These Secret Menu Items All The Time, And This TikToker Proved That They're Worth Trying For Yourself
Today I learned I've been ordering McNuggets wrong my entire life...
Woman eats food scraps off customers' tables at an all-you-can-eat buffet: gets reprimanded by restaurant staff
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, my boyfriend and I frequented a buffet that featured all-you-can-eat salad, pasta, pizza, deli sandwiches, chicken wings, and soup. One thing missing from the all-you-can-eat buffet was baked potatoes. If you wanted a baked potato, you had to pay extra.
ComicBook
Arby's Is Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Items
While the rest of the fast-food game is focusing on all things pretzel buns and chicken sandwiches, Arby's is going back to the basics. Earlier this year, the sandwich chain introduced its first-ever burger in the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger. A limited-time item, the burger quickly sold out due to rave reviews. Now, it's coming back later this month.
Chain Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinners Ranked From Worst To Best
Anyone who has ever cooked a full Thanksgiving meal knows it's a massive undertaking to accomplish successfully. The turkey in and of itself is often a multi-day job in order to end up with juicy and flavorful meat, whether you roast or deep fry the bird. Then, there's all of the tasty sides that always make the best leftovers and festive desserts that take hours to prepare. It's fun if you like cooking, but it's often more of a stressor for those who prefer to eat rather than prepare a massive meal. Plus, we haven't even mentioned all of the cleanup after everyone clears their plates.
The Costco Pie That’s Actually Two Desserts in One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Costco shoppers expect to get a lot for their money. A set of tires includes balancing and rotation, gift cards come at a hefty discount, and two jars of the best pasta sauce cost the same price as one at a regular grocery. At this time of year when food and festivities push budgets to the breaking point, I’ve uncovered a deal that turned out to be a two-for-one dessert. And I can’t wait to serve it this holiday season. It’s Costco’s bakery apple pie!
I worked at Olive Garden – the ‘sneaky trick’ with its famous never-ending pasta bowl so customers lose out
A WAITER at Olive Garden claims the restaurant has a trick to prevent customers from walking out with a second serving of their never-ending pasta bowl. The waiter made a comment on a TikTok video that said Olive Garden provided customers with a smaller bowl when they asked for a second serving of their purposed never-ending pasta dish.
This Amish Restaurant Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of South Carolina
If you're ever craving home-cooked comfort food, there is no better place to find it than at Miller's Bread Basket. This cafeteria style Amish-Mennonite restaurant is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings. Keep reading to learn more.
Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item
Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
CNET
A Beloved Taco Bell Discontinued Menu Item Is Coming Back This Week
Taco Bell fans are now just days away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito. The fast food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be...
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
kfrxfm.com
Want a FREE Subway Sub
Tasty panini sandwich stuffed with ham and vegetables on wooden background with blank space on left side,selective focus. Subway Giving Away Subs To Travelers Subway is giving away ten thousand Subway Series footlong subs for air travelers stuck in the middle seat. The promo is in celebration of National Sandwich Day on November 3. To take advantage of the offer, simply visit SubwaySandwichSeat.com and upload a photo of yourself flying in the middle seat on Thursday, for a chance to win an electronic gift card. The submission site is open from 12:00 a.m. ET on November 3, to 11:59 p.m. ET on November 4. What was your worst flight ever? What happened?
Restaurant worker refuses to cook woman new meal after he gives her soapy water instead of vinegar for her French fries
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was a picky eater. There were only a few restaurants in town where he would eat, and one of them was a local pizzeria that went the way of the dodo after nearly three decades in business.
The Ultimate Guide To Arby's Breakfast Menu
After a slight COVID-related dip, fast-food breakfast is back and bigger than ever, according to Forbes, making up a quarter of sales for behemoths like McDonald's, but finding your early a.m. fix at roast beef titan Arby's might be a little bit more difficult. According to Secret Menus Guru, Arby's breakfast is only served at some of the chain's locations. If you're lucky enough to have a participating Arby's near you, you can savor fantastic items like the Swiss & Swiss flatbread or the Ham & Cheese slider.
Thrillist
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free & Cheap Food for the Entire Month of November
With Thanksgiving approaching, it's time to start expanding your stomach. You don't want to stifle your eating potential for the big turkey day feast, do you? Wendy's can help. The square patty slinger has cheap and free food for the entire month of November, the Fast Food Post reports. We're...
We work at Aldi and here’s everything customers should know but don’t – including when to nab the best deals
THERE are loads of reasons why Aldi is one of our favourite places to shop - and it's not just the cheap prices that keeps sucking us in. In fact, the German supermarket chain - made popular by its speedy check-out and no-fuss shopping - has become a go-to for many, but there are some things we should all know.
Comments / 0