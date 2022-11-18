Read full article on original website
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia fans at the World Cup are in disbelief after their team shocked Argentina. The victory on Tuesday set off jubilant scenes around the Arab world. It was one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history. Fans flooded the streets outside Lusail Stadium waving green and white Saudi flags. Then they entered a nearby subway station chanting, singing and even hugging Argentina fans. Many were simply incredulous after the 2-1 comeback victory over Argentina which won the World Cup twice in 1978 and 1986. And Argentina is one of the favorites this time. Or it was until Tuesday. Argentina also won the South American championship last year.
Saudi Arabia stuns Lionel Messi’s Argentina in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history
Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history Tuesday, beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 in an astonishing Group C match. Many had expected the South American team, ranked third in the world, unbeaten for three years and among the favorites to win the tournament, to sweep aside its opponent, ranked 48 places below it in the world rankings.
What fans can’t do in Qatar
After years of anticipation — and controversy — since Qatar was awarded the World Cup, the tournament finally got underway on Sunday in Doha. Even before a ball was kicked, some sore spots arose. Despite years of planning, just two days before the tournament kicked off, Qatar announced a ban of alcoholic beer at the eight stadiums hosting the World Cup in a surprise volte-face.
Germany to wind down Mali military mission by mid-2024
BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it plans to wind down the country’s participation in a U.N. military mission in Mali by the middle of 2024. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman said Tuesday that the government will propose to parliament granting a final one-year extension to the mission in Mali in May. He said the idea is to take account of elections in Mali that are expected in February 2024. German military missions overseas require a mandate from parliament, which is typically granted on an annual basis. The German decision follows repeated tensions between Mali’s leadership and the international community. Britain said last week that it would withdraw its troops, but didn’t give a timeline.
Australia ratifies free trade deals with India and Britain
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Parliament has passed bilateral free trade agreements with India and Britain, leaving those partner nations to bring the deals into force. Australia needs to diversify its exports from the troubled Chinese market, and Britain has had to forge new bilateral trade relations since it left the European Union. The bills easily passed the House of Representatives on Monday and the Senate made them law on Tuesday. The deals need to be ratified by the respective British and Indian parliaments before they take effect. Neither nation has yet done that. The deals would come into force 30 days after countries have advised each other in writing that the supporting legislation has been passed by their parliaments.
Top US diplomat in Qatar for soccer, talks amid Iran tension
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — America’s top diplomat is in Qatar to hold talks as regional tensions remain high. Iran’s nuclear program has rapidly advanced in the past months and nationwide protests are shaking the Islamic Republic. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a soccer fan and player himself, watched America face Wales on Monday night at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Blinken also will be holding crucial diplomatic talks with authorities in Qatar, one of the United States’ trusted interlocutors with Iran. Doha shares a massive offshore natural gas field with Tehran.
Russia, Cuba leaders meet in Moscow, honor rebel icon Castro
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with his Cuban counterpart in Moscow. The two unveiled a monument to Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and hailed the “traditional friendship” between their sanctions-hit nations. Putin’s speech Tuesday underscored Castro’s history of defying U.S. power and drew parallels with restrictions imposed on Russia after its troops rolled into Ukraine on Feb. 24. The Cuban president began his foreign trip last Wednesday in Algeria, where he negotiated support for the Cuban energy sector. He is set to travel on to Turkey and China. Energy is a priority for Cuba as the island battles shortages of food, medicines and fuel. Hours-long daily blackouts have occurred in Cuba’s largest cities, sparking protests.
After returning from war, Ukrainian MMA fighter Yaroslav Amosov looks to defend his world title
Six months ago, world champion MMA fighter Yaroslav Amosov should have been defending his welterweight title at Bellator 281 in London. Instead, the Ukrainian had returned to his homeland to help in the war effort following Russia’s invasion on February 24. Now, Amosov will make his highly anticipated return...
Nigeria drills for oil in new field as theft erodes earnings
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria has begun drilling oil and natural gas in the country’s northern region, anticipating a boost to the nation’s finances even as the new energy supplies face the threat from theft and extremist activity. President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the drilling within Kolmani oil field on Tuesday. Buhari said he’s “pleased” with the discovery, adding that the project has attracted a $3 billion investment. Crude oil has been critical in expanding infrastructure in the West African nation, accounting for 41% of the total federal government revenue in 2021. Nigeria’s state petroleum minister says the start of the drilling “marks yet another significant milestone in our collective quest as a nation to ensure energy security and access” for Nigeria’s citizens.
