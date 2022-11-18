Ohio Department of Youth Services holds training on how to recognize and help victims of human trafficking

Read full article on original website
Ohio Attorney General Yost Offers Tips to Avoid Holiday Shopping Scams
Press Release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost: (COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Just in time for Black Friday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has some helpful tips for consumers to avoid potential scams while gearing up for the holiday shopping season. “It certainly can be the most wonderful time of...
Multiple departments provide aid to residential fire in rural Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY (WLIO) - A house was destroyed and the homeowner was injured in an overnight fire near Beaverdam. Firefighters received a call of a residential fire at 9100 Bucher Road around 2 a.m. The two occupants were injured, one is in the intensive care unit, the other was treated for minor injuries. The homeowner credits his CPAP machine for waking him up when the power cut out. The blaze set a neighboring building on fire, which rekindled this morning around 8 o'clock. Beaverdam called in mutual aid from Cairo, Bluffton, and Bath Township to help with the fire.
ONU Law ’22 graduates’ bar passage rate among strongest in the state
Press Release from Ohio Northern University: ADA, Ohio - Ohio Northern University Law graduates who sat for the Ohio bar exam in the summer of 2022 collectively earned one of the highest passage rates compared to those from other colleges, at 81 percent. According to Kelly Stevens, ONU bar success coordinator, this cohort placed third, just behind Case Western Reserve University and The Ohio State University.
BGSU senior, Findlay native donates potentially life-saving blood stem cells to woman with leukemia
Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A Bowling Green State University senior is creating public good after recently discovering that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. Late one night in January, Dylan Coleman was scrolling through TikTok...
Lima Seventh Day Adventist Church holds Thanksgiving Community Recognition Award Service
Press Release from the Lima Seventh Day Adventist Church: The Lima Seventh Day Adventist Church on Spencerville Road held its second annual Community Thanksgiving Award Service on November 19. The program recognized 13 outstanding officers, volunteers, and community leaders and 8 organizations serving the Lima community, including the Lima Fire Department, The Lima Police Department, Our Daily Bread, Lima Rescue Mission, Habitat for Humanity, Bradfield Community Center, Family Promise, and Bittersweet at Betty’s Farm. The full list of community awardees was:
Judges identify potential cause of poor jury response in Allen County
The Allen County Common Pleas Court judges may have found that some of their issues are coming from how they're looking for enough potential jurors to show up for jury duty. Judges Jeffrey Reed and Terri Kohlrieser held a press conference today to talk about their findings. Ohio company JuryTRAC...
Prosecutor: DNA links now-dead man to 1978 slaying in Ohio
CINCINNATI (AP) — DNA technology has been used to link the rape and murder of a University of Cincinnati student more than four decades ago to a now-deceased man who authorities suspect may also have been responsible for three other murders in Ohio, prosecutors said. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph...
Findlay Post announces Trooper of the Year and Radio Dispatcher of the Year
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Findlay - Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper David Lopez II has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Findlay Post. The selection of Trooper Lopez, 30, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Findlay Post....
Don't drink and drive this holiday weekend warns Lima Police Department
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you are making plans to go out the night before Thanksgiving, make sure you have a plan to get home safely. The Lima Police Department says the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of their busiest days for OVI arrests, as many people head to bars to visit with friends before the holidays. According to stats from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, last year statewide there were over 300 OVI arrests over the Thanksgiving weekend. So, for the safety of yourself and others, officers say to find a designated driver to make sure you get home for the holiday.
Indiana doctor defends actions in 10-year-old's abortion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion drugs to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio defended her actions before a judge Monday in an episode that drew national attention in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Dr. Caitlin Bernard testified during the...
Elida FFA sponsors Blood Donor Day with the American Red Cross
ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - The Elida FFA students sponsored a blood donor day with the American Red Cross today. The blood drive welcomed walk-ins and appointments. Students along with the public were invited. The Elida FFA says sparking leadership and making a positive difference in students is just part of their mission. They hope this leads others to become regular donors. The students we spoke to say the process is easy and it feels good to give something that could give someone another holiday season with their family.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet and the Lima Salvation Army are making sure every kid in need has a present this Christmas
As you and your family are getting ready for Christmas, so is the Salvation Army. The Lima Salvation Army went shopping at Ollie's Bargain Outlet to buy toys to distribute for their Toys for Tots program. Ollie's raises money to donate to Toys for Tots, and the Salvation Army keeps that money local by spending it at their Lima location. They are accepting donations of toys, and every donation helps them make sure as many children as possible can have a good Christmas.
Sparty Friends at Lima City Schools gather together for Thanksgiving meal
Thanksgiving is almost here, but some students at Lima City Schools kicked off the holiday a little early. Students involved in the "Sparty Friends" mentoring program gathered inside Unity Elementary School early this afternoon to enjoy a thanksgiving meal together. This year, thirty-two big siblings, colloquially known as "Bigs," from West Middle School, and thirty-two little siblings, colloquially known as "Littles," from Freedom, Heritage, Independence, and Unity Elementary schools gathered together for a thanksgiving feast to help continue build relationships and celebrate the holiday.
Lima man suspected of killing his mother is trying to get police interview suppressed before trial
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man charged with killing his mother is trying to get an interview he did with police tossed before trial. A motion hearing for 45-year-old Joseph Cheney was held today in Allen County Common Pleas Court. His lawyers are trying to get the video of an interview that he did with police suppressed before his trial.
Teachers at Liberty Arts Magnet hope to build reading and writing skills through their literacy night event
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Building and developing reading and writing skills at an early age is critical for students. Teachers and staff at Liberty Arts Magnet School are taking this task head-on by hosting a literacy night for Liberty students this evening. Teachers have created games and activities such as creating a variety of words through anagram tiles and story sequencing where students have a set of pictures and can create a story from beginning to end. Through all the games and activities, teachers strive to not only help their students build on their literacy skills but to send home the message of the importance of reading and writing.
Bluffton University students learn about the art of debate
Bluffton University students are learning about the art of debate, and today they put what they know into practice. Members of the argumentation and advocacy class presented a debate to their fellow students on the topic of "Gun violence in America and the assault weapons ban". The students were divided into two groups and assigned to argue for and against the issue of a federal assault weapons ban. With social media, there is no shortage of opinions about topical issues, but the class challenges them to debate the facts, without personal feelings on the issue.
Fundraising to fix historic Van Wert clock begins in 2023
Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - You can't miss the revitalization that is going on in downtown Van Wert, but there is one historical piece that needs to be fixed at the center of it. The over 100-year-old National Bank Clock that sits in front of the Municipal Court building needs repaired. Main Street Van Wert estimates it is going to cost around $80,000 to fix the clock and another $20,000 to maintain it. With the multi-million dollar projects going on to improve the buildings that surround it, it just make sense to get the historic time piece restored as well.
Mercer County Sheriff's Office and OSHP announce extra patrols over Thanksgiving holiday
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH – Mercer County Sheriff’s Office along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, will have extra cruisers patrolling Mercer County during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Our units will be focusing on impaired driving, seatbelt usage, and distracted driving....
Lyft drivers spread the Gospel with ride-hailing ministries
NEW YORK (AP) — One is an ordained pastor in Brooklyn, the other a single mother and children’s book author in New Jersey. Both drive for Lyft. Both share the word of God as roving preachers. Pastor Kenneth Drayton and Tomika Reid try to inspire passengers through spiritual...
Liberty Arts Magnet School Builders Club and Kiwanis Club makes a donation to Our Daily Bread
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students involved in the Liberty Arts Magnet School Builders Club were selected by the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation to make a generous donation. Earlier this afternoon, Liberty students presented a check of $250 to Director Randy Kimpel from Our Daily Bread which will be used in the general fund for food expenses and bills. The Builders Club at Liberty was designated as a distinguished club, and club members frequently volunteer at Our Daily Bread. As a result of their hard work and service to Our Daily Bread, the Kiwanis Foundation chose the Builders Club to make this generous donation as a way to positively impact the community.
