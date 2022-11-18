Read full article on original website
A Day in Virginia’s Blue Ridge
You’ll love exploring Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains and the many opportunities to experience stunning views, delicious food and drink, and rich history and culture. Whether you’re attending a sporting event in the City of Salem, exploring a trail in Botetourt County, setting up camp in Roanoke County, listening to music in Franklin County, or enjoying a great meal in Downtown Roanoke, it can all be part of a getaway to Virginia’s Blue Ridge!
Plan Your Ultimate Guys Getaway in South Carolina’s Old 96 District
Plan a guys getaway to South Carolina’s Old 96 District for the perfect winter retreat for the outdoorsmen in your family! From lakeside camping and shooting sports to local breweries and championship golf courses, everything the boys need for a good time is within close reach in the Old 96 District, encompassing the counties of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick in the lower upstate of South Carolina.
Large Brush Fire Burning in New River Gorge
Low humidity and high winds across West Virginia and Kentucky fueled multiple fires, including a large brush fire in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve near the Wildrock area that started Wednesday. Yesterday, the blaze reached over 200 acres and multiple crews are working to contain it. Governor Jim Justice made history by requesting the first firefighting aerial mission in the state from the West Virginia National Guard.
All-Terrain Track Chairs Now Available at Georgia State Parks
Earlier today, people gathered in Georgia’s Panola Mountain State Park to kick off a new initiative called All Terrain Georgia that has made all-terrain track wheelchairs available for those with mobility impairments in outdoor recreational acres across the state. The project is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Aimee Copeland Foundation (ACF), a nonprofit that works to improve access to those with physical challenges.
Wild About Baking
Have you ever looked at a cake and thought, “This is too pretty to eat?” Meet two bakers bringing nature-inspired artistry to every bite. It’s tough for avian ecologist Araks Ohanyan to detach from her day job. When it comes to studying birds, she doesn’t easily separate her fieldwork from her passion for baking.
